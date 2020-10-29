NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: What to know about the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs

Who needs help this week

Grant Enfinger, Rhodes, and Ankrum all need a lift to the winners circle to keep their championship hopes alive. Unfortunately for them, the two drivers currently above the cut off line that could still fall out, Hill and Smith, have led a combined 656 laps while the three of them combine for only 260.

What drivers are saying about Martinsville:

Sheldon Creed: “Heading into Martinsville already locked in to Phoenix is a huge weight lifted. We need to be smart this week and not make any enemies that could come back to bite us in Phoenix, but I’m not going to let myself get moved around. We need to have a solid day and do whatever we can to put us in the best starting position possible for next week, but my goal is to go out and compete for a win.”

Austin Hill: “I don’t think you can every be very comfortable when you’re going into a place like Martinsville. It’s just one of those places that anything can happen. You can very easily get caught up in somebody else’s mess... The points side of it, it’s nice having those points stacked up and to have a cushion, but we really have to get through the first two stages and try to get as many points as we can and then we can sit back and look at it and see what kind of cushion we have after the first two stages. If we have a really good cushion, we’ll just try to make it to the end of the race. Then at the end, we’ll go for the win. It all depends on how the first two stages of Martinsville goes.”