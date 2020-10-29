NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: What to know about the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs

Under the Friday night lights at Martinsville Speedway, six NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers will have a chance to race for a shot at a series championship.
Four will miss the opportunity.
The two prevailing drivers will faceoff against Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway next weekend. Moffitt and Creed have already locked their way into the championship thanks to victories at Kansas and Texas the past two weeks.
Austin Hill (+27 points) and Zane Smith (+12) are going into the penultimate race above the cut to make the final four, but just a little bit of Martinsville Speedway’s usually prescribed chaos could tilt the points sheet, or win column, against their favor.
Last Sunday, Creed drove his way into the championship four by winning a wreck-filled raced. Aggressive driving and a few short tempers helped to bring out the yellow flag ten times in the 147 lap race. For example, Johnny Sauter bunted Stewart Friesen and himself into the wall while racing for the lead with less than 20 laps to go.
Even when a championship isn’t on the line, the waning opportunities to get a win in 2020 are looming large over the field.
This week, the winner may be determined by how imprudently the driver in second wants a win—a late brake, a bump and a run to the checkered flag.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday’s race:This Week’s Race
NASCAR Hall of Fame 200
WHERE: Martinsville Speedway
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday
DISTANCE: 105.2 miles (200 laps)
TV: FS1, 8 p.m.
RADIO: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who has raced the best at Martinsville?
One playoff driver has won at Martinsville twice, and it’s the most tenured of them all—Matt Crafton. His wins came back in 2014 and 2015.
Of the playoff drivers, Moffitt holds the highest average driver rating for the track, at 103.3. Only two playoff drivers have a rating within fifteen points of Moffitt. Before finishing outside of the top twenty in this race last year, he held a four race top-10 streak, including three straight top-fives. Already locked into the final round, Moffitt has an opportunity to go for the win with minimal consequences.
Who has raced the worst at Martinsville?
It would be unfair to characterize Smith as the worst of his playoff competition at Martinsville Speedway but he has bar none the least experience at the track. Every other driver has had at least three starts at the track in the series. Smith has zero. That has to qualify as an inherent disadvantage.
Currently sitting twelve points ahead of fifth place, Smith’s advantage could almost entirely evaporate by the end of the first stage if he doesn’t immediately acclimate to Martinsville Speedway.
Meanwhile, the other driver currently to the good on points, Hill, has the worst driver rating (67.5) at the track of any of the playoff drivers. Only Tyler Ankrum has a worse average finish (20.7).
Who could surprise this week?
Last week Ben Rhodes was in the mix to get a top-5 finish, if not a win, until a late race debacle with Christian Eckes. Now, he’ll likely need a win to keep his championship hopes alive, but he has stats that say the potential is there.
Compared to the other playoff drivers, he has the third highest average running position (10.137) and the third highest driver rating (91.1) at Martinsville. He’s led 176 laps on the hairpin short track, and with some grit and luck he could find himself leading the final one Friday night.
Who needs help this week
Grant Enfinger, Rhodes, and Ankrum all need a lift to the winners circle to keep their championship hopes alive. Unfortunately for them, the two drivers currently above the cut off line that could still fall out, Hill and Smith, have led a combined 656 laps while the three of them combine for only 260.
What drivers are saying about Martinsville:
Sheldon Creed: “Heading into Martinsville already locked in to Phoenix is a huge weight lifted. We need to be smart this week and not make any enemies that could come back to bite us in Phoenix, but I’m not going to let myself get moved around. We need to have a solid day and do whatever we can to put us in the best starting position possible for next week, but my goal is to go out and compete for a win.”
Austin Hill: “I don’t think you can every be very comfortable when you’re going into a place like Martinsville. It’s just one of those places that anything can happen. You can very easily get caught up in somebody else’s mess... The points side of it, it’s nice having those points stacked up and to have a cushion, but we really have to get through the first two stages and try to get as many points as we can and then we can sit back and look at it and see what kind of cushion we have after the first two stages. If we have a really good cushion, we’ll just try to make it to the end of the race. Then at the end, we’ll go for the win. It all depends on how the first two stages of Martinsville goes.”
