 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway
0 comments
editor's pick

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Race stats

When: Thursday

Practice: 2:30-4 p.m.

Qualifying: 6 p.m.

Race start: 8 p.m.

Laps: 200

Miles: 106.6

Livestream: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

TV: NBCSN (Tape delayed showing on April 15, 4:30 p.m.)

Driver entries

00 Jeff Fultz

01 Melissa Fifield

1 Woody Pitkat

2 TBA

4 Jeff Gallup

5 Kyle Ebersole

6 Ryan Preece

06 Sam Rameau

7 Jon McKennedy

07 Patrick Emerling

10 Doug Coby

14 Bobby Measmer, Jr.

15 Kyle Soper

18 Ken Heagy

21 TBA

22 Kyle Bonsignore

24 Andrew Krause

25 Bobby Labonte

26 Gary McDonald

30 Gary Byington

32 Tyler Rypkema

34 J.B. Fortin

36 Dave Sapienza

40 Frank Fleming

46 Craig Lutz

50 Ronnie Williams

51 Justin Bonsignore

53 Ryan Newman

54 Tommy Catalano

55 Jeremy Gerstner

57 Jared Fryar

58 Eric Goodale

64 Rob Summers

70 Andy Seuss

77 Max McLaughlin

78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.

82 Anthony Nocella

85 Ron Silk

97 Bryan Dauzat

99 Jamie Tomaino

What is a Modified?

A Modified is an open-wheel car with big tires, light weight and a lot of horsepower. A Whelen Modified is 11 inches shorter and 23 inches wider than a NASCAR Cup Series car, and has a minimum weight of 2,610 pounds.

Modifieds dominate short tracks across the Northeast and parts of the south. Bowman Gray Stadium, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the most popular modifieds tracks in the country.

What is the history of Modifieds at Martinsville?

The last Modifieds race at Martinsville Speedway was in 2010.

According to the Speedway, Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960 until 1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the half-mile short track in 1985-2002 and 2005-2010.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour originally was scheduled to return to Martinsville on May 8, 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do you drive a Modified around Martinsville?

“Its long straightaway and tight, narrow turns. A lot of accelerating coming out of the turns. A lot of saving thee equipment because the brakes will get worn out in the long runs, so you try to keep those as cool as you can. ... A lot of cars plowing into each other. That’s short track racing.”—Driver Andy Seuss

It’s faster. Every aspect of a Whelen Modified makes it go faster. And the end result is it doesn’t necessarily go faster at the end of a straightaway. It goes faster in lap time, and that’s what matters. But it’s lower center of gravity, offset to the left. Bigger, fatter, wider tires with more gumminess to them. It makes it a whole lot of fun to hustle around.”—Driver Ryan Newman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert