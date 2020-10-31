NASCAR Xfinity Series notebook: Haley, Allgaier, Cindric in; Gragson, Chastain out of championship round

Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, and Justin Allgaier all reached the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on points thanks to strong finishes in Saturday’s Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Allgaier finished second in Saturday’s race.
“The ultimate goal at the beginning of the year was to go for a championship at Phoenix,” Allgaier said. “Hats off to these guys, everybody at JR motorsports to make this program what it is.”
Allgaier said he tried to catch race winner Harrison Burton in lapped traffic in the final 20 laps, but he didn’t want to be too aggressive going for the win and ruin his points lead.
“I didn’t know what my points were,” he said. “We were closer than we wanted to be, but I didn’t know how close.
“In the final 15 or 20 laps, if the opportunity would have came I would have taken it… I knew we needed to do what we needed to do to go for that win.”
Allgaier said he was nervous about Saturday’s race. Now he channels those nerves into excitement for Phoenix, where he’s won twice.
“Bummed we couldn’t win the last race before the final round like last year,” he said. “There’s 3 other cars I know will be on their A-game and 100 percent so we better be too.”
HALEY, CINDRIC EXCITED TO MOVE ONJustin Haley suffered some motor issues that forced him to settle for a 12th place finish Saturday.
Those issues didn’t matter, as he was able to squeeze into the playoffs by three points.
Haley said he preferred not to hear from his crew how close the points were at the end of the race.
“They told me once and I told them to shut up,” Haley said with a laugh. “I hear we’re four to the good which is good enough for me.
“Super thankful we made the final four. That was the goal and we did it.”
Cindric started the day on the pole, and led 41 laps, but came away with a 10th place finish. The driver of the No. 22 said he kept picking the bottom lane on restarts to be conservative, which he said ultimately hurt him as he was unable to see the full potential of his car.
Cindric credited his time on the simulator, working with his Team Penske Cup Series teammates, and his crew for doing an “incredible job” at a track where they had no notebook.
“This is what we worked the whole year for. A lot of boxes were checked for us today,” Cindric said. “For us to be in that fight is important and it’s what we expect out of ourselves. It’s what I expect out of myself.”
GRAGSON, CHASTAIN MISS OUTNoah Gragson led 23 laps on Saturday, and was near the front for most of the final 50 laps. A conservative effort to not take out Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, to battle for the lead ended up being a killer for the No. 9 car.
Gragson finished third.
“It’s definitely tough to swallow,” he said. “The team did a heck of a job today.”
Gragson was in a hole in the points following a 40th place finish at Kansas Speedway two weeks ago.
“I don’t know if we can really hang our head on today,” he said. “Sometimes its meant to be, sometimes it’s not.”
Chastain also took a conservative effort after winning Stage 2 Saturday. He said he thought things would flip around following a late caution on Lap 214, but he ultimately couldn’t battle for the lead.
“I’m proud of the fight today, for sure,” Chastain said. “We had the car today to do it.
“Clean air is king. It’s like that is all of motorsports and Martinsville is no different.”
Chastain finished the day 5th.
