NASCAR Xfinity Series notebook: Haley, Allgaier, Cindric in; Gragson, Chastain out of championship round

HALEY, CINDRIC EXCITED TO MOVE ONJustin Haley suffered some motor issues that forced him to settle for a 12th place finish Saturday.

Those issues didn’t matter, as he was able to squeeze into the playoffs by three points.

Haley said he preferred not to hear from his crew how close the points were at the end of the race.

“They told me once and I told them to shut up,” Haley said with a laugh. “I hear we’re four to the good which is good enough for me.

“Super thankful we made the final four. That was the goal and we did it.”

Cindric started the day on the pole, and led 41 laps, but came away with a 10th place finish. The driver of the No. 22 said he kept picking the bottom lane on restarts to be conservative, which he said ultimately hurt him as he was unable to see the full potential of his car.

Cindric credited his time on the simulator, working with his Team Penske Cup Series teammates, and his crew for doing an “incredible job” at a track where they had no notebook.