PHCC men's, women's cross country runners qualify for NJCAA national championship meet

Sandhill’s Samuel Patterson, Joseph Patterson, and Austin Green took first, second, and third respectfully. Patrick Henry freshman Aubrey Davis was the first Patriot to finish. Davis finished with a time of 34:53.90.

“I just wanted to beat my personal record,” said Davis on his goals heading into the meet. “I was not stressing about it (keeping pace). Just kind of go and did my own thing.”

Sophomore Monroe Morse followed up in fifth with a time of 36:50.20, and freshman Jake Arnold finished right behind Morse with 36:52.70. Sophomore Tyrese Toney ran 50:23.70.

“I was pleased with them. This was our first real competition. We ran a couple of races, but did not have the numbers competing,” Kidd said. “They got the feel of what it’s like to have at least twenty runners attend, and I thought they did well with that.”

Kidd said that goals were met in both men’s and women’s divisions. The main objective was for each runner to beat their personal record.

“I felt like we met our goals. Since our last race, every kid ran faster and we had some of our athletes beat their personal record,” he said. “We came out and accomplished what we came to do, which is to run well and fast.”

Patrick Henry’s next event will be for the national championship at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 14th.