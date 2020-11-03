PHCC men's, women's cross country runners qualify for NJCAA national championship meet

Patrick Henry Community College hosted the NJCAA Reginal X Cross Country Championship at the Smith River Complex Saturday morning, an event that saw all of the Patriot’s runners being named to Region X All-Region.
The women’s race featured 13 runners across four different schools. Cleveland Community College (Shelby, NC) and PHCC were the lone schools in Region X Division III.
Patrick Henry’s Johanna Vivanco led the way in Division III. Vivanco finished with a time of 25:34.10. Vivanco’s time was third-best across all three divisions.
“I felt pretty good,” said Vivanco in regards to finishing the race, “I beat my personal best by a minute, and I’m proud of myself for it.”
Patrick Henry cross country coach Andre Kidd said that he was pleased that Vivanco stayed ahead and kept pace.
“I think she stepped up today and did a great job to get out in front,” Kidd said of Vivanco. “She told me all week that was her goal, and she accomplished it. We are proud of her for stepping up.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Corcoran finished just behind Vivanco with a time of 25:53.00. Fellow Sophomore Jayden Keatts finished third, running 26:08.30, and freshman Nancy Turner finished fourth with a time of 34:40.40.
The men’s meet took place shortly after the women’s, and featured 26 runners from five schools. For Patrick Henry, they competed against Sandhills Community College (Pinehurst, NC) In the Division III group.
Sandhill’s Samuel Patterson, Joseph Patterson, and Austin Green took first, second, and third respectfully. Patrick Henry freshman Aubrey Davis was the first Patriot to finish. Davis finished with a time of 34:53.90.
“I just wanted to beat my personal record,” said Davis on his goals heading into the meet. “I was not stressing about it (keeping pace). Just kind of go and did my own thing.”
Sophomore Monroe Morse followed up in fifth with a time of 36:50.20, and freshman Jake Arnold finished right behind Morse with 36:52.70. Sophomore Tyrese Toney ran 50:23.70.
“I was pleased with them. This was our first real competition. We ran a couple of races, but did not have the numbers competing,” Kidd said. “They got the feel of what it’s like to have at least twenty runners attend, and I thought they did well with that.”
Kidd said that goals were met in both men’s and women’s divisions. The main objective was for each runner to beat their personal record.
“I felt like we met our goals. Since our last race, every kid ran faster and we had some of our athletes beat their personal record,” he said. “We came out and accomplished what we came to do, which is to run well and fast.”
Patrick Henry’s next event will be for the national championship at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 14th.
