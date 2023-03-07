On Tuesday afternoon, construction crews were at Martinsville Speedway to remove part of the wall between Turns 3 and 4 on the track.

The removal had nothing to do with a safety issue or beautification. It was all about preserving history.

And the man who made that history was there manning the forklifts.

Most fans remember, on the final lap of last fall’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, driver Ross Chastain came down the backstretch and hit the gas pedal to the floor, pinning his car up against the wall and skidding against it the rest of the way, passing half a dozen cars in front of him for an eventual fourth place finish.

Not only did the move put Chastain into the Cup Series championship, but it went viral online. Videos, both from TV and fans in the stands, were shared millions of times. Fans started calling the move the “Hail Melon,” a homage to Chastain’s time working on a watermelon farm, and his tradition of throwing a watermelon on the ground to celebrate his race wins.

The scuffed up paint marks have been visible on the wall ever since that late October race, with promises to fans that plans were being made to somehow preserve the historic feat.

Officials at Martinsville Speedway said they’re not quite sure where the 20-foot piece of the wall will go, but the largest possibility right now is the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in Charlotte, North Carolina. There’s also a possibility it’s sent to Chastain’s team, Trackhouse Racing, to display in their shop.

Chastain’s car from that day is also currently being preserved by the team, despite the fact it still runs and could be usable in another race.

On Tuesday, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell took a walk alongside the wall with Chastain, who described a lot of his thinking from that day last fall.

“I don’t know why it popped in my head,” Chastain said to Campbell. “If I had some cool answer I would tell you. I wish I did. Our brains are very creative. It just popped in my head and I acted.”

Chastain said he first thought of the idea to make the move when he was coming down the front stretch to start the final lap. At the time, his spotter and crew chief were telling him on the radio he needed to pick up a handful of spots to finish well enough to qualify for the Championship Four.

He initially thought of starting the move further back on the back straightaway, but he couldn’t because the wall has some bends in it.

“It’s actually not perfectly straight coming the back straightaway,” he said. “I thought I would just blend into it easy, but I actually didn’t hit the wall until here where it really starts turning, and it was a bigger impact than I thought. I thought I would just be scrubbing it going straight, but it actually got in the way.”

Chastain hit the wall going about 130 miles per hour, Campbell said. He broke a track record for fastest lap completed in a Cup Series car.

“I thought of a Cup championship,” Chastain said.

“About dead center or a little further down I realized I wasn’t doing anything. But when I let go the G-forces were so strong my right hand was on the floor and my left one was on my hip. It actually gave me a really bad feeling that now I’ve lost control. Up until that point, until I let go of the wheel, I thought I had it.”

Campbell said Chastain’s move is a proof of a new slogan they’ve been saying around the track: “Only at Martinsville.”

“This does not compare to anything,” Campbell said of the move and the publicity surrounding it. “I’ve been here a lot of years but that’s off the charts. It still amazes me. And I know when people watch it... it just doesn’t look real.”

“I still don’t think it’s real,” Chastain added. “I honestly have a hard time believing I did it.”

After the walk was done, Chastain hopped in a forklift and helped lift the wall out of it’s place and down the track.

A piece of the paint chips were framed and given to Chastain, who said he’ll put that in his living room.

He joked he’d like the piece of the wall too, and said he could use it as a gate to house.

“No, but going to the Hall is cool, too,” he said.

“I can’t believe I race in a time when this is possible.”

PHOTOS: Wall removed at Martinsville Speedway to preserve Ross Chastain's 'Hail Melon' move