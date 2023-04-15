Ryan Preece has one pole win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He went on to win that race.

He also has one pole win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he also won that race.

On Saturday, Preece won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, and he’s hopeful that history can repeat itself.

Preece was the only driver to run sub-20 seconds in qualifying on Saturday on the way to his first career Cup Series pole win.

“Two things that I’ve taken notice is one, doing all the little things right, but, two, you can’t drive a slow car fast,” Preece told reporters following his pole win. “We have a fast race car and preparation, and I know I’ve been working really hard to make sure that I’m as prepared coming to the races as I’ve ever been, and that’s how I feel.

“I guess I’ve got some more work to do tonight to make sure I’m 100 percent ready when it gets to lap 200, 300... A lot of these guys have a lot of laps, they’ve been doing it a long time, so they understand the way the track changes, and how to stay ahead of it, so hopefully I can do a good job to keep that statistic going.”

Daniel Suarez will start beside Preece on the front row after finishing second in qualifying.

Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five to start the race.

William Byron, who won last spring’s race at Martinsville, will start eighth.

Christopher Bell, who won at Martinsville last fall and is currently first in the Cup Series standings, will start 22nd.

Chase Elliott, who is making his return to racing after missing six races with a broken leg, will start 24th.

Preece has yet to crack the top 10 in eight races so far this season. His best finish was 12th at Phoenix Raceway, another short track.

He’s hopeful his pole win is a sign of change.

“As a driver, I know I’m putting in a lot of work, a lot of effort,” Preece said. “I know my crew, my team, we put on a lot of effort together from a team-building standpoint, from a car building standpoint. Sometimes it certainly gets frustrating when you don’t get the results you think you work so hard for.

“But you know what... after some of those days, you want to get negative, you want to get down, the clock resets at midnight and nobody remembers. You’ve got to keep moving on. You can’t keep thinking about the previous weeks.

“So I think we did a good job of that, and now we get to go work really hard tomorrow, and hopefully I can talk to you tomorrow.”

NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway







Starting Lineup

(After qualifying on Saturday)

1 (41) Ryan Preece

2 (99) Daniel Suarez

3 (10) Aric Almirola

4 (14) Chase Briscoe

5 (19) Martin Truex Jr.

6 (45) Tyler Reddick

7 (4) Kevin Harvick

8 (24) William Byron

9 (23) Bubba Wallace

10 (17) Chris Buescher

11 (11) Denny Hamlin

12 (54) Ty Gibbs

13 (38) Todd Gilliland

14 (16) AJ Allmendinger

15 (22) Joey Logano

16 (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 (8) Kyle Busch

18 (3) Austin Dillon

19 (5) Kyle Larson

20 (34) Michael McDowell

21 (6) Brad Keselowski

22 (20) Christopher Bell

23 (48) Alex Bowman

24 (9) Chase Elliott

25 (2) Austin Cindric

26 (31) Justin Haley

27 (7) Corey LaJoie

28 (43) Erik Jones

29 (42) Noah Gragson

30 (78) Anthony Alfredo

31 (12) Ryan Blaney

32 (21) Harrison Burton

33 (51) Zane Smith

34 (1) Ross Chastain

35 (77) Ty Dillon

36 (15) JJ Yeley