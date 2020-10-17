Stories from Martinsville Speedway: A pole win a cherished memory for local NASCAR racer Jimmy Hensley

And they called me at work and said they were getting ready to start practice, so I got out of the oil truck and went over there and was actually there to do my Busch car when the Goodwrench crew came over and asked me if I’d drive Dale’s car for practice. They didn’t say anything about qualifying. I thought I was just doing it until he could get there but he didn’t make it that day. Well, he did make it but it was after we qualified.

I was pretty nervous, because actually I was the fastest in practice. We had two little practices, or three maybe, short practices, and I was the fastest in all of them. (Darrell) Waltrip, he was there. And (Geoff and Brett) Bodine, they were there, so it was some pretty good cars there and drivers too, so when they said I was going to qualify I got pretty nervous.

It’s kind of funny. That’s before they had the walk through. You had to cross the track at the gate where you drive in. They didn’t have the tunnel where people walk in now.

Actually when I went out to qualify they let him (Earnhardt) walk across the track. He got there just as I was getting ready to qualify. Which I didn’t know. I didn’t know any of that.

Anyway, I did my two laps and came on in. He was the first one to stick his head in the window. He said, ‘Good job boy!’ or something like that.