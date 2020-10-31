Stories from Martinsville Speedway: Always take the tunnel into the infield

For the last two months I’ve been asking people in NASCAR to simply “tell me a story about something from Martinsville Speedway.”
I’ve heard some really great tales of victory lane from drivers and crew chiefs, tales of hanging with fans from employees and broadcasters, and tales of covering races from newspaper reporters and photographers.
Since I’ve had so many people share their stories with me, I thought I’d finish the series by sharing my own Martinsville Speedway story, a story of meeting a NASCAR driver for the first time. The timing is perfect because that particular driver will be racing in Henry County for the final time this weekend.
Here is my story from Martinsville Speedway.
Cara Cooper: April 2015 was my first time not only covering a NASCAR race weekend, but my first time ever going to a NASCAR race, my first time ever even going to a race track of any kind.
A few days before the actual race, NASCAR Cup Series veteran Clint Bowyer came to Martinsville for a media event and to give members of the press pace car rides around the Paperclip. My editor at the time told me this would be a good chance to learn about racing from a winning driver, and get an idea of what I would be watching that Sunday.
There were many things in my first year as a journalist that made me nervous, but none more than pulling up to Martinsville Speedway that first time. I drove around a while and parked my car near some other cars, hoping that was the right spot and I wouldn’t get towed. I sat in the car for a minute trying to calm my nerves, and also trying to figure out where I was supposed to go.
The scariest part about being a young reporter, for me anyway, was not knowing where to go or what to do when I got to events I was covering. I finally got out of my car and walked up to the outside of the track and saw the car going around and around. I also saw a group of people gathered in the infield getting in and out of that car.
“How the heck do I get from out here to down there,” I thought.
Around that time another reporter walked up and stood outside the gate for a second with me. Next thing I know, she is ducking under the gate and sticking her leg up to climb the concrete outside wall and run across the track.
“What are you doing?” I asked, voice shaking with fear.
“How else are we going to get down there?” she replied.
This lady was good at something I was never good at in my young reporting days, but something I’ve tried to getting better at with time. One thing any journalism teacher will tell you is you have to walk around like you own the place, and this lady was so good at it I figured her last name was Petty or Earnhardt or something.
So, I assumed she was right and followed her lead. I ducked under the fence, watched a few laps so I could get a good idea of how long it took the car to go all the way around. I timed my jump for exactly when he passed by and started running, realizing the track is a lot wider than I anticipated.
Thankfully, my hurdle skills from high school track hadn’t diminished too much, and I was able to get over the inside wall pretty gracefully. The other lady, not so much, but eventually she got over as the pace car maneuvered to the outside wall, either intentionally or to avoid her (I wasn’t sure of which at the time).
I decided to walk down to the group of people with her so if anyone yelled I knew who to blame. As we got closer I could see the other reporters belly laughing. I thought about just turning around and going back to my car, but I couldn’t because I didn’t want to have to jump over the wall and run across the track again.
When we finally got to the group they said, “You know the tunnel is much safer, right?”
They pointed in the direction of an underground tunnel that I really wish my editor had told me about before I left the office.
I waited by myself a few minutes for my turn to take my ride in the car. I sat up front while two TV reporters sat in the back. I sat down and strapped in, nervous from having never met a professional race car driver before.
Bowyer looked at me and said, “Hey, you’re the one who ran across the track just now? You know they have a tunnel right?”
So mad my editor didn’t tell me about that.
My face was now red and I was holding back tears. He asked if I had ever been to a race before. I timidly told him no and I was new to the job here.
Bowyer then patiently told me all about the pace car and his own car, and the keys to getting around Martinsville. I had a million questions but was too scared to ask any (I was not a good journalist back then), but somehow he predicted everything I was curious about. He told me how fast he was going, how fast he would typically drive on the straightaways and turns in an actual race, why he got so close to the outside wall, how he maneuvers through the action-packed pit lane, and the strategy behind driving at one of NASCAR’s smallest tracks.
I’ve spoken to Bowyer in interviews a couple more times since then and he’s always the same, helpful and funny. One thing he talked about so much that day in the car was how badly he wanted to win at Martinsville. It’s a track that packs a lot of punch in a small space, and one where he loved watching races as much as he loved being a part of them.
A couple years later, Bowyer finally got his wish at Martinsville, winning for the first time in the spring of 2018.
That day he won, another person ran across the track the meet him – his son, Cash. The images of Bowyer’s young son running into his father’s outstretched arms is another I’ll never forget. I’ve seen a lot of happy race winners at Martinsville, but none as excited as Bowyer was on that cold spring Monday.
To this day my dad will call me and say, “Hey, who was that driver who took you around the track at Martinsville?” It’s a story he loves to tell too.
Thankfully, in the five years since, I’ve learned a lot about racing and Martinsville Speedway, one of the biggest being the location of the tunnel. I guess I have Clint Bowyer to thank for that.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
