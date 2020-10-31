Stories from Martinsville Speedway: Always take the tunnel into the infield

The scariest part about being a young reporter, for me anyway, was not knowing where to go or what to do when I got to events I was covering. I finally got out of my car and walked up to the outside of the track and saw the car going around and around. I also saw a group of people gathered in the infield getting in and out of that car.

“How the heck do I get from out here to down there,” I thought.

Around that time another reporter walked up and stood outside the gate for a second with me. Next thing I know, she is ducking under the gate and sticking her leg up to climb the concrete outside wall and run across the track.

“What are you doing?” I asked, voice shaking with fear.

“How else are we going to get down there?” she replied.

This lady was good at something I was never good at in my young reporting days, but something I’ve tried to getting better at with time. One thing any journalism teacher will tell you is you have to walk around like you own the place, and this lady was so good at it I figured her last name was Petty or Earnhardt or something.