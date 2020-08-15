Stories from Martinsville Speedway: Clay Campbell

It seems like every time I go to Martinsville Speedway, whether it’s hanging out in the media center, the stands, the pits, or the campground, I always hear cool stories from the track’s history.
As a relative newcomer to the world of racing, my ears are glued to all of it. It’s stuff I didn’t hear growing up and names I admittedly don’t always recognize, but I love listening to the stories anyway.
In a new series for the next two months as we lead up to NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway, I want to share with you all some of those stories. I’ll be calling up people within the world of NASCAR, and probably a few fans as well, and simply saying “tell me a story.” Something that happened at or around The Paperclip. It could be something funny, something sentimental, it doesn’t even necessarily have to be something that happened on the track during a race (though it should probably be something fit for print in a family newspaper.)
For the first installment, I went to the top of Martinsville Speedway – President Clay Campbell, who has been around the track literally all his life.
“Your battery will run down before I get that out,” Campbell said with a laugh while talking on the phone on Thursday.
Here’s a couple stories he shared with me.
(Editor’s note: If you have a story from Martinsville Speedway you’d like to share you can email me at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com.)
Campbell: There’s been so many. The good thing about the business that we’re in, and I’ve said it before, fans is what make this sport so popular. And that’s what we miss so much about what we’ve gone through this year without fans. It’s hard to really fathom the state that we’re in. We want them back here to enjoy what we love.
As long as I’ve been here, the fans have been so passionate about NASCAR, they’ve been so passionate about Martinsville, and I’ve been here so long there’s so many of them that I know. For instance, I’m looking at it now, I got a wedding invitation for a couple I don’t even know that are fans of Martinsville, and they’re hoping that fans get to come to the race in the fall because they’re getting married the week before and they’re going to spend their honeymoon here. They have invited me to their wedding and I think I’m going to surprise them and I’m going to go. It’s in Ohio.
That just shows you the passion that our fans have. There they are kind of beginning a chapter in their life. And we’ve had it on the other side of the coin, I think it was a race last year, a gentleman, I think they were from Pennsylvania. He was on his death bed and they actually weren’t expecting him to make it through race weekend, but he wanted to come to Martinsville for the last thing he did in his life. And he did.
He did get in bad shape I think it was the night before the race. They called me and I went over there, he was in the campground. I sat in his camper with him. He was incoherent, but I sat with his family, our guest services people were there, our great rescue people from Ridgeway Rescue Squad, they were there. He had a family that wasn’t his own family there to comfort him. And he made it through race day. They got him home and I think he passed away on Monday.
I think that shows the passion that our fans have for Martinsville and the sport in general. That’s NASCAR fans for you. That shows you how one circumstance is starting a chapter and the other ended a chapter.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
