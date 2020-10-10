Stories from Martinsville Speedway: MRN, Sirius XM's Dave Moody Recalls Races Among the Fans at The Paperclip

Dave Moody is one of the busiest guys in NASCAR. He goes to races each week as the lead turn announcer with the Motor Racing Network radio, and hosts a daily radio, Sirius XM Speedway, on Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio.
Moody took time out to speak with the Bulletin this week about a racetrack he said he always looks forward to going to. In this week’s edition of “Stories from Martinsville Speedway,” Moody tells stories about sitting among the fans while broadcasting races at the Paperclip, and attending late model races at the track as a fan.
Dave Moody: I grew up in New England, I’m a Vermont kid. So our season began and ended at Martinsville. We would haul our late model cars down to Martinsville in the spring before the snow melted up north and we would open things up with the Dogwood 500 deal, and then we would come back in the fall for the final race of the year. So we became very fond of Martinsville at a very young age, and that place has always been special to me.
I’m old enough to remember the old manual scoreboard where every 10 laps a guy would climb a ladder and hang a new lap count on the board, and hang a new leader on the board, and a new second and third place guy. Sometimes that was the best you could do to keep up with who was where.
And they had all the azalea bushes planted on top of the retaining walls. It was just a ??? place back then, still is today but it was a ??? place back then. Clay Earles was really proud of the appearance of his track and wanted to make a positive impression on race fans in a day when quite honestly the average racetrack was nothing more than a couple slippery boards to sit on and an outhouse that might not be much more than a outhouse. Martinsville really stood out to us back then.
I’m the lone turn announcer at Martinsville because it’s such a short track, and the last few years I literally have just found a spot in the grandstands down in Turn 3 and I pull up a seat and I call the race from there.
And not too many years ago Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in contention to win and was taking the lead and there was a dyed-in-the-wool female Earnhardt fan who was sitting behind me who literally screamed so loud that through my microphone it sounded like someone was being disemboweled in the Martinsville grandstand. And after the race I had people come up to me and say, ‘My God, that woman who was sitting next to you was losing her mind.’ And I said, ‘You have no idea, that woman was six row behind me.’ That’s how excited she was. They love their Earnhardts at Martinsville and they love their racing at Martinsville and it’s one of my favorite places to broadcast was that throne because it is so intimate and I’m right there among the fans.
A lot of them are wearing their headset radios and they’re listening to their scanners and they figure out pretty quickly where I am. They’re just wonderful people. Usually at a caution flag around midway somebody will bring me up a Martinsville hot dog, just kind of hand it to me, give me a wave, and keep on walking. Let’s just say it’s something that doesn’t happen anywhere else, that’s for sure.
My days of going for any sort of a high number in the hot dog eating contest are long gone. Back in our younger days maybe we’d get sucked into those kind of competitions. I have found that the Martinsville hot dog is a little bit like Penicillin. It’s good for you in low doses, but if you overdo it there is a price to be paid, particularly when you’re on the air, sitting in the middle of the grandstands and not allowed to take a break in the middle of the race, if you know what I mean. So I have found that a hot dog a day at Martinsville works pretty well for me.
The first time we ever went down there, there were about five of us riding in the same truck and we had a little popup camper towed behind us. The camper slept four, there were five of us. So we were jammed in pretty good.
I will say that perhaps some adult beverages may have been consumed, particularly on our first night there, which was Friday night. And at some point, well let’s say we fell asleep. It was a loss of consciousness of some kind, let’s just go with that. And back in those days the train tracks that still run off the backstretch were much closer to the track. And they ran literally right through the center of the campground. And unbeknownst to us we had set up our little popup camper literally 15 yards from the train tracks. And at 6 a.m. that morning when the train came through, laying on the horn because they knew that there were a lot of people in the neighborhood that they didn’t necessarily want wandering onto the track. When they laid on that horn and brought us out of our alcohol-induced coma, we thought for sure that we had parked right in the middle of the railroad tracks and were about to die. It sobered us up in a real hurry that morning, let’s put it that way.
That and a breakfast at Clarence’s I think probably straightened us out for the rest of the weekend.
That had to be 1981, 1982, somewhere in that area. It was a long time ago. A long time ago. We were down there that time as fans, we weren’t working on a crew at that point, otherwise we might have slacked off a little bit on the consumption.
We were just down there because four or five guys, six guys from the northeast would come down and race against the southern guys in those national championship races and we would go down there and root for them. And if anybody needed help we’d help them but most of the time we just sat in the grandstands and watched.
It’s amazing because I still get the same feeling walking into Martinsville that I got back then. And obviously the original old covered grandstand is long gone and it’s much more high tech now and much more fashionable and they’ve got the LED scoring pylon in the infield that’s a heck of a lot more timely and effective than the old manual scoreboard. But you still get the same feeling when you walk in there. Clay Campbell is the president of the track, he’s the grandson of the guy who built the place. And you just still get that family feeling when you walk into Martinsville and you certainly get the impression because they work hard to make it. They’re really happy to have you there and I always look forward to going there.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
