Stories from Martinsville Speedway: MRN, Sirius XM's Dave Moody Recalls Races Among the Fans at The Paperclip

I will say that perhaps some adult beverages may have been consumed, particularly on our first night there, which was Friday night. And at some point, well let’s say we fell asleep. It was a loss of consciousness of some kind, let’s just go with that. And back in those days the train tracks that still run off the backstretch were much closer to the track. And they ran literally right through the center of the campground. And unbeknownst to us we had set up our little popup camper literally 15 yards from the train tracks. And at 6 a.m. that morning when the train came through, laying on the horn because they knew that there were a lot of people in the neighborhood that they didn’t necessarily want wandering onto the track. When they laid on that horn and brought us out of our alcohol-induced coma, we thought for sure that we had parked right in the middle of the railroad tracks and were about to die. It sobered us up in a real hurry that morning, let’s put it that way.