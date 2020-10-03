Stories from Martinsville Speedway: NASCAR Hall of Fame, MRN's Winston Kelley recalls new and old history seen at The Paperclip

As Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Winston Kelley has a unique perspective on the history of racing. Not only does he remember the big moments of the past, he knows when to recognize present historical moments as they happen on the track.
Kelley, who along with his Hall of Fame duties serves as a pit reporter for the Motor Racing Network, spoke with the Bulletin about his own history attending races at Martinsville, and the moments of history he saw first-hand, in the latest edition of “Stories from Martinsville Speedway.”
Winston Kelley: The first one would have been my first broadcast on the air with Motor Racing Network. In 1988, I had been working with MRN as a production assistant, gopher, whatever you want to call it, since the first of 1987 and one of the things I was interested in doing was some on-air work. And I had done some PA work at North Wilkesboro and Bristol and some other places.
So the president at MRN at the time, if you remember the doubleheaders they used to have with the modifieds and what was then the Busch Series race at Martinsville, which was at the end of October, he had said that was going to be my first broadcast. Which I said was great. I was still going to a number of other races just running information with MRN, et cetera.
So the Cup race that year, which would have been in the middle of September, the best I recall the third weekend in September. There was a Busch race on Saturday that we were not broadcasting and they sent me to that as an audition for a couple of turn announcers. And since I was there they let me practice on pit road because that’s where they were going to use me.
So we did that during the Busch race and we’d stop and they’d give us feedback, et cetera. And Sunday morning, a couple hours before the race, John McMullin was the president of MRN at that time, came up to me and said, “Are you ready to do this now?” I said “Yea, why? I’ve been looking forward to it for a while.”
Mike Joy was supposed to be one of the pit reporters and he had gotten fogged in in Roanoke. He had had another commitment out of town that Saturday night and was scheduled to fly in. So I didn’t have a chance to get nervous or anything.
So that was my first broadcast. I remember during the production meeting, “Let Winston talk to Brett Bodine because he always runs well here.” He had won the races in other divisions and was in a good car. Even though people may not know Winston, Brett is always nice to everybody. So Brett and I kind of joked about that over the years. I covered the back straightway and pits, and Jim Phillips, our other announcer did the front straightaway. That was when we had the front and back straightaway before they combined them.
The two cars I remember running the best back there were Mike Alexander, who was running in Bobby Allison’s car, and Ricky Rudd, who was in Kenny Burnstein’s Quaker State car. And Larry McReynolds, who I know is one of the stories that you had done, was the crew chief on Ricky’s car. So I spent a lot of time in that pit and Larry could not have been more accommodating letting me know what was going on because they ran up front in the top 2 or 3 all day long.
I guess I didn’t totally screw it up because they invited me back and I’ve been with them ever since.
It’s (Martinsville) been one that I have looked forward to going to. Back in the days I stated with MRN it was four times a year because there were two doubleheaders and two Cup races. We always stayed at the Dutch Inn because a lot of the teams and all congregated there.
Just over the years there have been so many good races. Another one that I remember vividly was the two that Bubba Wallace won in the truck. He won in 2013 and again in 2014. And the first time, I remember after I interviewed him in Victory Lane, I whispered to him, “Be sure to keep and mark that uniform. It’s historic.” Because he was the first African American to win in one of the top three divisions since Wendell Scott had. And he looked at me and almost broke out in tears. And I said, “I’ll talk to you about it later. That’s important.” And I actually went down and talked to him about it after all the postrace celebrations and he got it.
The fact that it was at Martinsville with Wendell being from Danville. A couple of us MRN guys have said we’ve always wanted to go to Wendell’s where his shop is and house and they had done a historic marker by him. And they asked if I knew where it was and I said, “Yea I was there when they unveiled the marker.” We actually stayed in Danville, so even some of our announcers saw the historic reference to it.
Then the following year in October of 2014, after Wendell had been voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in May and we were preparing for his induction in 2015, Bubba drove a truck that was painted like Wendell’s car was and they even changed it to No. 34 and it looked like his light blue car that Wendell used to drive.
And he won that race. And that was just special and emotional and a lot of Wendell’s family was there.
Those two were very memorial be to me. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his only race there. He wanted a grandfather clock so bad and he was so excited in victory lane. And actually his win I think kept one of his teammates from advancing into the playoffs. And then Jeff Gordon’s win in his last race there. Well it was his last scheduled race. He did come back and race the following year substituting for Dale. But when he won in 2015 and that sent him to the final race as one of the final four, his 93rd win, and just his exuberance winning there. Even as successful as Jeff had been, he was already clearly a first ballot hall of famer at the time, but he was every bit as excited winning that 93rd race as when he won his first race in Charlotte in 1994.
It’s a place that people, whether it’s their first win there, or in Jeff’s case I think it was his seventh or eighth, it’s just a place people love to race, love to win, love the grandfather clock, the significance of it. I could go on and on, those are just four that come to mind.
When you look at it, Martinsville is the only track still on the circuit that was there at the start of NASCAR in 1947, 1948. So I think that’s significant in its own right. With our job at the Hall of Fame being to honor the history and heritage of NASCAR, there is not a shortage of things to talk about and showcase at Martinsville. We do an exhibit that’s called memorable moments and it highlights memorable items from the previous year. Like what we’ve got in there now would be 2019, the previous year 2018. And we’ve been doing that probably six or seven years. It was something we added after we’d been opened two or three years.
And I can’t think of a year when we didn’t have something from Martinsville. Something memorable happens there, whether it’s Jeff’s win I talked about in 2015, whether it was Dale’s win, his first win. There’s very seldom it’s just another win for somebody. Like the race between Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano that got so physical at the end of the race. The race with Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin at the end of the race. The race that Matt Kentseth and Joey Logano had a scuffle on the track. There are so many memorable and historic moments.
When Ricky Rudd won and he did an interview laying on his back just because it was so hot. You can just go on and on and on about the history that’s been made there. Ricky Craven’s first win was there, and had to hold off Dale Jarrett to win that race. If you look down through the record book, there’s just a history of so many, both historic and memorable races. Richard winning 15 there. And as good as Bobby Allison was everywhere, he just couldn’t win there. Something always happened to him.
I could go on and on. I’m not just saying this because it’s you. It’s a special place and a history in and of itself. It creates special moments.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
