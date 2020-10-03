Stories from Martinsville Speedway: NASCAR Hall of Fame, MRN's Winston Kelley recalls new and old history seen at The Paperclip

When you look at it, Martinsville is the only track still on the circuit that was there at the start of NASCAR in 1947, 1948. So I think that’s significant in its own right. With our job at the Hall of Fame being to honor the history and heritage of NASCAR, there is not a shortage of things to talk about and showcase at Martinsville. We do an exhibit that’s called memorable moments and it highlights memorable items from the previous year. Like what we’ve got in there now would be 2019, the previous year 2018. And we’ve been doing that probably six or seven years. It was something we added after we’d been opened two or three years.

And I can’t think of a year when we didn’t have something from Martinsville. Something memorable happens there, whether it’s Jeff’s win I talked about in 2015, whether it was Dale’s win, his first win. There’s very seldom it’s just another win for somebody. Like the race between Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano that got so physical at the end of the race. The race with Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin at the end of the race. The race that Matt Kentseth and Joey Logano had a scuffle on the track. There are so many memorable and historic moments.