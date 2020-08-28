Stories from Martinsville Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson recalls details from his win at The Paperclip

For the first two editions of Stories from Martinsville Speedways, we spoke with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, and a couple of longtime photographers at the track.
This week we have a new perspective on race weekend at The Paperclip from someone who's stood in victory lane.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway in the fall of 2017, his first victory in the sport's top three series. It was Gragson's second time ever racing at the track.
Here's Gragson's story from that day.
Noah Gragson: Mine’s kind of more unique. I was able to win a (NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series) race there back in 2017. So it was a moment that not a lot of people get to experience. It’s a cool race track and I was able to climb the fence. I climbed the fence after I won. There’s a lot of fans there that come out and support even the truck races and the Cup races so that was a pretty cool moment for myself.
Maybe the first time I had a Martinsville hot dog. Martinsville is very famous for the hot dogs. I’ve never had a hot dog with chili and onions. Is it onions or cole slaw? Slaw and mustard and stuff, whatever the hot dogs are there, I’d never had one like that. I normally just put ketchup on my hot dogs, so I was like tripping out the first time they told me to get a hot dog fully loaded.
I mean it just looked, like it was almost so gross that it was kind of good, if that makes sense. I would never eat it but it was one of those opportunities where you’re there, you’ve got to try the Martinsville hot dog because everybody’s talked about it forever so I got a couple of them and ate them. They weren’t terrible. I don’t crave it. But definitely my first time having a Martinsville hot dog, I’ll always remember that moment and just thinking "What am I getting myself into?"
It was a weekend I was there racing. So my first ever time there I raced there in the trucks in 2017, the spring race there… I was just in awe with just kind of how old the whole place looks. It just looks like this track in the middle of town. Driving up there and not really knowing when we we're going to get to the track and driving up and down these rolling hills, and then you just see it over to your right once you go to turn in towards the parking lot. Where everybody parks is up on the grass hill so that was cool to see that.
You just have a throwback vibe when you get there, which is pretty unique. You don’t really get that at a lot of these racetracks. Maybe Darlington and places like that. I could definitely feel the history right when I pulled in and right away I ran really good there. My first ever time there we finished fourth and then next time we went there later in the year we ended up winning the race. There was a lot of good guys we had to hold off. Maybe that hot dog was good luck. I ate it the day of the race and we were able to win, so it was good.
I’m kind of like a trophy racer, so at Martinsville you have the grandfather clock. Dover you have Miles the Monster. A couple other tracks have the unique trophies. I like more of a unique trophy that has a lot of history to it and just looks cool.
We ended up winning the race and I actually kind of showered off in the sink. There’s like a little building in the infield where the media are and they have like a bathroom with a shower in there and I actually took a shower in the shower and I dried off with the paper towels after my win because I was covered in Gatorade so I needed to go shower before the drive home because I don’t have a motorhome or anything. So I took a shower in there and they had paper towels so I was drying off with paper towels, that was pretty awkward in itself, and I went back out front after they got done with Cup car qualifying and I just kind of looked at the burnout marks where I did a burnout and just tried to stand on the track and just look around and take it all in because it’s quite an historic race track and it was my first NASCAR win so that was really cool to do it at Martinsville with all the history there. It was just like a special moment that I was trying to take all in and just trying to appreciate the opportunity that I had, appreciate the moment and really try to, it’s hard to put in words what I was feeling. Just because there’s so much emotions running through my head and whatnot, but definitely a moment I’ll never forget.
It’s (the grandfather clock) in my apartment. I have an apartment in Charlotte so I have it here.
I did it for like a week where it would run. I’m not very good at reading a clock. I can read time on a clock but it’s just easier to look at my phone. I was No. 18 in that race so I put the big hand on the 1 and the small hand on the 8 so I don’t have to keep winding it up and everything. It just sits like that so it’s pretty cool.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin.
