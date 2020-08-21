Stories from Martinsville Speedway: Paperclip photographers offer a snapshot into race week

Last week I started a series simply asking people around the world of NASCAR to tell me stories about Martinsville Speedway. In the first edition last Sunday, Speedway President Clay Campbell offered a couple stories about his close relationship with the fans at the track built by his grandfather.
This week I spoke with two photographers who know Martinsville Speedway better than just about anyone, because both have been going to races for decades and have worked for the track at some point. Ken Childs has been doing photography for Martinsville Speedway for more than 10 years, and Mike Paris was once the track photographer in between separate stints of photographing races for the Martinsville Bulletin. Paris is now the official Bulletin photographer for all races at The Paperclip. Both Childs and Paris attended races as fans before embarking on their photography careers.
And both were full of incredible stories and memories of what they’ve seen at the Speedway, but as photographers and fans. Here’s some stories they shared with me.
(Editor's note: These interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity and space.)
Mike Paris: I haven’t missed very many races over the years. I don’t know if you’ve seen the pictures of Richie Evans and Geoff Bodine going on the wall to the finish line (in a 1981 modifieds race), that was one of the first races I missed because I went to do something with one of our friends, and that’s made me to where it’s even more important. How do I miss a race at Martinsville because you never know what’s going to happen. Anything can happen. And they’re always exciting.
When Noah Gragson won his first race (in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017), they had Cup qualifying and practice and stuff afterwards. I was leaving the media center and I don’t remember where I was going and I looked out and he was just out on the track all by himself, still in his uniform. Walking around and taking it in. And it just made me happy that there was a young driver that understood the importance of that Speedway and what he had done. That’s kind of a quiet, neat memory, but it was a neat memory just to see that and to see somebody taking it in in the silence. He was just being silent, walking around and taking it in. I actually have a picture of that too I took with my iPhone.
The thing I like about it is, no matter where you are it’s a good seat. And it’s the same way for taking photos. What other track can you look in and see the drivers? You can look into a windshield and see.
One of the examples, it was one year (Dale) Earnhardt was leading the race. And you know how tough it is, you hear drivers like Kyle Petty talking about they should fill it up with water because it’s so hard to drive it’s just not worth it. But then you see another guy like Dale Earnhardt leading the race with his hand up on the roll bars, across the roll bars beside him, driving with one hand and driving away from the field. You couldn’t have seen that at Daytona but you can at Martinsville and it made it even more special because Martinsville is so much more difficult to drive and he’s leading the field with one hand. That’s got to be one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen anybody do that.
If you can imagine, like you’re driving with your left hand and you’ve got your other hand on the seat beside you, that’s what he was doing. He had his hand over on the roll bar driving like he was a Sunday driver, so to speak. The only difference was he had 42 people trying to overtake him but he was driving like he was out there all by himself just having a great time with the radio on, music playing, and enjoying he Sunday.
One really special one is with my dad. He had worked there, he had worked on the cleanup truck and he sold tickets. It was a big part of his life too. When a friend, Jimmy Hensley, won the race (a NASCAR Truck Series race in 1999) in a car sponsored by Advance Auto, and my dad was in victory lane and hugging Jimmy and just being so happy that he saw the company he worked his whole life for and a track he loved his whole life and his friend in victory lane, I think that was the neatest thing he had ever experienced, it was just cool to see that.
Jimmy’s really cool. He drove that car and he was a terror. When Alan Kulwicki passed that’s who they put in Alan Kulwicki’s car was Jimmy Hensley. And he ended up driving for Cale Yarborough when he started his team and I remember they had these really cool shirts. Because even though he was driving Winston Cup he kept his full-time job for one of the oil companies in town. He delivered oil and drove an oil truck. And I’ll never forget they had a t-shirt that said “Jimmy Hensley, hauling oil during the week and hauling ass on Sunday.”
Ken Childs: As far as doing media stuff, it wasn’t actually at Martinsville Speedway, but we had an event with Clay Campbell, Kevin Harvick, and Ron Hornaday Jr., and it was at a go-kart track. And we all went go-kart racing at the end. And at the end Clay Campbell and Kevin Harvick raced go-karts for charity, which was pretty good.
But before that, Hornaday got in a go-kart race with all the media. And I had Hornaday starting right behind me. Come to find out, Hornaday is going to race a go-kart just like he’s going to race a truck. He would really like to win, and he’d really like you to be out of the way.
We went into Turn 1, Turn 2. I believe it was Turn 3, it was a left-hander and he had already bumped me. He bumped me before we got going. And he promptly hit me once, twice, and the third time he just straight up turned me. I was out of way and giving him the space and he turned me anyway.
So later on, a couple weeks later we’re at the track. It’s race weekend and I’m out there taking pictures or whatever and I see Hornaday and take his picture. And I take the camera down and he looks at me and goes ‘Hey, you’re that guy I spun!’
I was like, ‘Oh, at least he remembers that. That’s nice.’ But yea, he straight up wrecked me in a go-kart race and then was happy enough about it that he remembered wrecking me in the go-kart race.
He literally hit me before we started and then he bumped me in Turn 1, bumped me in Turn 2, so after Turn 2 I got out of the way and he just plain plowed into my corner and turned me around.
With these little electric and gas-powered go-karts, if you’ve got a skinny little kid that knows the track really well, it was like somebody that worked at the go-kart track, that’s who ended up winning. In part because Hornaday spent more time trying to run over people than he did actually trying to pass people. He probably would have done a lot better.
Come to think of it I think Harvick may have won that one too. He finished right up there. Somewhere I still have an autographed timesheet from Hornaday and Harvick from that too. They went ahead and signed all of them and all that. It was a good time. It was a really good time. But that’s just how Hornaday raced sometimes I guess. He definitely spun me out and definitely remembered it a couple weeks later.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!