Stories From Martinsville Speedway: The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi recalls his first trip to The Paperclip

In past editions of “Stories from Martinsville Speedway” we’ve spoken with drivers and writers who have spent many weekends at The Paperclip.
This week, we have a story from Jordan Bianchi, a NASCAR reporter who has been to just about every track on the circuit, but didn’t get to Martinsville for the first time until last October’s race.
Bianchi is a racing reporter for The Athletic, and has been covering NASCAR full time since 2012. He spoke with The Bulletin to tell the story of his first trip to Martinsville.
Jordan Bianchi: I’ve been a NASCAR fan for a long, long time. I grew up in Minnesota, was born and raised in Minnesota. Until last August I had always lived in Minnesota. And I had never been to Martinsville Speedway, but I knew about it. I know its history, I know it’s one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks. I knew it was like the equivalent of Wrigley Field or Fenway Park. It’s just got this rich history about it, but I had never been there, never actually experienced it myself. It was something I always wanted to do, but even covering the sport I just never had the chance.
I finally got that opportunity last fall for the playoff race and I just remember driving in it for the first time and it was like stepping back in a time machine. It was like going into a different era, a different time of racing. It was just very simplistic, and I mean that in the sincerest way. It’s this half mile track kind of nestled in the Virginia hills and it’s magical. It’s this small track and you step out of the media center in the infield and you’re right in the garage. And the racing is old school NASCAR racing. It’s just a wonderful place.
The moment that probably stands out is the altercation on pit road with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. We were in the media scrum after the race is over on pit road, and I don’t remember who it was but then I look up and I hear it in the crowd. You can hear in the crowd something is going on, something happened the crowd is reacting to. So I quickly look up, look around and I catch it on the video board and the driver we were talking to saw it too and heard it as well. And we see that there’s kind of this scrum on pit road.
So I quickly darted down pit road and I found myself basically in the heart of what was going on between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin and them pushing and shoving and having to be separated and everything.
That was probably the moment that really stood out to me but that, to me, encapsulates kind of what Martinsville is. It’s this old school stock car track where you shove guys around on the race track. You use your bumper to move people around. There’s hurt feelings and frayed tempers and you see those kind of altercations. We’ve seen it so many times.
To me, that’s what Martinsville has become. Especially that playoff race, because there’s so much on the line. If you win that race you’re locked into the championship four. So we’ve seen it with Hamlin and Chase Elliott, we’ve seen it with Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. That wasn’t a shoving match, per se, but still they got into it on the racetrack. We have those moments and to me that’s kind of the essence of what Martinsville is.
That’s part of it too is the fans are right there. It’s a half-mile race track, the fans are right there on top of you. The way the track is built, the stands are built, it just feels like they’re right on top of everyone, and it just kind of adds to it a little bit. It’s the cozy confines and that’s really what it is. It’s this tight bullring and everybody, from the drivers to the fans, are kind of everybody squeezed together.
I will be there 100 percent (this fall). That is actually the race I am most looking forward to this year. When the schedule was announced last year, when they announced that Martinsville was going to be the last race of the semifinal round, and at night, it was like, ‘Oh, yea!’ That was like the one race you circle, like you have to be there for that. That’s going to be a can’t miss race.
I tell people who are like, ‘Hey, I’m not really a NASCAR fan, but is there a race I need to watch?’ I always tell them, ‘The fall Martinsville race is the race to watch.’ Because that is kind of what NASCAR is about in a lot of respects. From the history of the track, to how the racing is, to the style of racing, to just everything. I always say, ‘If you’re looking for an exciting race, Martinsville in the fall is the one that delivers.’
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
