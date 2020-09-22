Stories From Martinsville Speedway: The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi recalls his first trip to The Paperclip

The moment that probably stands out is the altercation on pit road with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. We were in the media scrum after the race is over on pit road, and I don’t remember who it was but then I look up and I hear it in the crowd. You can hear in the crowd something is going on, something happened the crowd is reacting to. So I quickly look up, look around and I catch it on the video board and the driver we were talking to saw it too and heard it as well. And we see that there’s kind of this scrum on pit road.

So I quickly darted down pit road and I found myself basically in the heart of what was going on between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin and them pushing and shoving and having to be separated and everything.

That was probably the moment that really stood out to me but that, to me, encapsulates kind of what Martinsville is. It’s this old school stock car track where you shove guys around on the race track. You use your bumper to move people around. There’s hurt feelings and frayed tempers and you see those kind of altercations. We’ve seen it so many times.