WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway officials 'confident' they can have 30 percent capacity for upcoming NASCAR race weekend

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told the Bulletin on Monday that he expects the track will be able to operate at 30% capacity for NASCAR's next visit on the week of April 8-10.
Campbell cited improving COVID-19 data across the state and Gov. Ralph Northam's earlier announcement about possibly loosening crowd restrictions that had left the track with no fans for its rescheduled NASCAR race last June and then with only 1,000 allowed for the three playoff races in October.
"We feel confident it's going to be more than that," he said of the current 1,000-person limits.
That's the restriction Northam has had in place since last summer, but last month he said that capacity could grow to 30% by April 1, which Speedway officials at the time said left them "encouraged."
And last week officials began to inform fans who had purchased tickets for April's races about who would and wouldn't be receiving tickets based on the limits.
Campbell, however, did not say how many fans were notified or how many might would be seated for those races. The Speedway doesn't disclose its capacity, but The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last year the track has a seating capacity of 44,000, which would put 30% at just less than 15,000.
Both the track in Richmond and Martinsville Speedway are owned by NASCAR, which purchased International Speedway Corp. in 2019.
Campbell said the Speedway cannot get to a full 30% of capacity with social distancing protocols in place, but officials did notify more than 1,000 fans late last week if their ticket purchases for any of the three races will be honored.
"The governor's office was great to work with," Campbell said. "We talked with them for weeks, and we appreciate them providing a pathway to getting fans back into the facility.
"That's what it's all about. Trying to get back to normal and having our fans back in Martinsville like they always have been. So we're hoping on April 1, if things are going the direction they're going, we can get a lot more fans in here."
Those who were not offered tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for the night of April 10 might have an opportunity to go to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on April 8 or the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the night of April 9.
If not, they can use the purchase towards tickets for the fall race this October, the spring of 2022 race, or receive a full credit at 120% for another future race.
Campbell said the track had already sold the capacity of tickets for the Cup Series race, and first sent out hand-raisers to ticket holders for who would be willing to come to the spring race or would rather wait. Of those they have seated, ticket officers have worked to displace fans to new seats in order to maintain social distancing protocols.
