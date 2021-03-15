WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway officials 'confident' they can have 30 percent capacity for upcoming NASCAR race weekend

Campbell said the Speedway cannot get to a full 30% of capacity with social distancing protocols in place, but officials did notify more than 1,000 fans late last week if their ticket purchases for any of the three races will be honored.

"The governor's office was great to work with," Campbell said. "We talked with them for weeks, and we appreciate them providing a pathway to getting fans back into the facility.

"That's what it's all about. Trying to get back to normal and having our fans back in Martinsville like they always have been. So we're hoping on April 1, if things are going the direction they're going, we can get a lot more fans in here."

Those who were not offered tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for the night of April 10 might have an opportunity to go to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on April 8 or the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the night of April 9.

If not, they can use the purchase towards tickets for the fall race this October, the spring of 2022 race, or receive a full credit at 120% for another future race.

Campbell said the track had already sold the capacity of tickets for the Cup Series race, and first sent out hand-raisers to ticket holders for who would be willing to come to the spring race or would rather wait. Of those they have seated, ticket officers have worked to displace fans to new seats in order to maintain social distancing protocols.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

