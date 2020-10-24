WATCH NOW: NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway: Track to host 1,000 fans for each of three races next weekend

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said the number of fans who will be allowed to attend next weekend’s three NASCAR races at the track is not the number officials wanted, but they’re ready to invite fans back for the first time in 2020.

The Speedway will host 1000 fans for each of the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a number decided on by the state of Virginia in accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Obviously it’s not the number of fans that we wanted, but it is what it is,” Campbell said in a phone interview Friday. “As I said previously, we’re doing what we can to keep our fans, our competitors, everybody that is involved with this event safe. We look forward to times when we can get all of our fans back in here once again.”

Campbell said it will not necessarily be 1000 different fans for each race. The 1000 out of those who had already purchased tickets for the races were pared down as part of a “pretty in-depth process,” Campbell said, although he declined to go into specifics.