WATCH NOW: NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway: Track to host 1,000 fans for each of three races next weekend

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said the number of fans who will be allowed to attend next weekend’s three NASCAR races at the track is not the number officials wanted, but they’re ready to invite fans back for the first time in 2020.
The Speedway will host 1000 fans for each of the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a number decided on by the state of Virginia in accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines.
“Obviously it’s not the number of fans that we wanted, but it is what it is,” Campbell said in a phone interview Friday. “As I said previously, we’re doing what we can to keep our fans, our competitors, everybody that is involved with this event safe. We look forward to times when we can get all of our fans back in here once again.”
Campbell said it will not necessarily be 1000 different fans for each race. The 1000 out of those who had already purchased tickets for the races were pared down as part of a “pretty in-depth process,” Campbell said, although he declined to go into specifics.
“It has a lot to do with our renewal customers and customers who have been here the longest, people who had purchased camping,” he said. “There were a lot of boxes we had to check, and obviously if you’re the fortunate 1000 then that’s understandable. If you’re not, then probably nothing we say, none of the boxes that we check would be pleasing to you, and I understand that. But it’s difficult when you’re pairing down to 1000 in a facility that seats what we do.”
Fans will be seated in six sections on the front stretch, close to the center and on either side of the start/finish line.
“So it’s ideal seating for the fans that do get to come here,” Campbell said.
Concessions and restrooms will be available to fans right behind the seats, and Campbell said “everything has already been addressed” as far as safety protocols on restroom facilities, standing in line at the concession stands and adding proper signage for fans to maintain social distancing.
The campgrounds will open on Thursday for campers with tickets to the races. Camp spots are also established according to social distancing guidelines, with use of every other spot and self-contained units.
Martinsville Speedway last hosted a race on June 10, when the NASCAR Cup Series ran at the track without fans in attendance. This week’s races will be the first NASCAR race of the year with fans in attendance in the state of Virginia.
Martinsville will also be one of the first tracks to allow fans for all three races. Up to this point, most tracks have only allowed fans for the Cup Series races, not the other two lower series.
“We’re feeling good. I think we’re ready,” Campbell said. “The biggest thing about the way we’re structured now, we’re in the Mid-Atlantic region, so we’ve had Darlington race with fans, we’ve had the race at Richmond without, and this is the last race in the Mid-Atlantic region. So I think everybody that is part of this group, we’ve done it both ways, so we’ve got experience under our belt, so we’re ready for a great weekend next week.”
The races at Martinsville will be the final of the season for each of the three series before each series goes to Phoenix for the championship.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday at 8 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 will run at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race at 2 p.m. next Sunday.
“Obviously being an important three races, it’s going to be a great weekend so looking forward to it.
“It’s going to be a great show for the ones that are fortunate enough to be here. It’ll be a great show for those watching the race Friday night on FS1 and the Xfinty and Cup race Saturday and Sunday on NBC. It’s an exciting weekend for everyone.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
