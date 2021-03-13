WATCH NOW: Race-betting concept may rev up at Martinsville Speedway

A proposal for "cooperative marketing" between Martinsville Speedway and sports betting app WynnBET that the Henry County Board of Supervisors will consider later this month doesn't mean gambling windows are coming to Henry County.
A copy of a proposed ordinance provided by Henry County officials says Martinsville Speedway "wishes to engage in cooperative marketing activities with WynnBET, a permit holder for its platform, on the premises of Martinsville Speedway."
That doesn't mean a casino will be opening at the Speedway as has happened elsewhere, Dale Wagoner, deputy county administrator, said in a phone call earlier this week, and WynnBET would not be permitted to have kiosks or other means of on-site betting.
Virginia law states sports bets may only be placed via "a website, app, or other platform accessible via the internet or mobile, wireless, or similar communications technology," the ordinance specifies.
The ordinance allows for marketing activities at the Speedway that may include advertising for WynnBET platforms through signs and displays, distribution of marketing material, and platform demonstrations.
"You notice at Martinsville Speedway, you recall General Motors had a big tent set up down there and people working, representing GM, were running around saying, 'Look at this car'... talking, interacting with fans, saying, 'Hey don't you need a new Camaro?' That sort of thing. This is the same thing, but with sports betting," Wagoner said.
Wagoner said the marketing would only be in place for race weekends when other vendors are in the area, but Martinsville Speedway would have the discretion as to how that marketing is applied.
A multiyear partnership between Martinsville Speedway and WynnBET was announced last October. At the time, the company also announced a partnership with Richmond Raceway. Both were the first affiliations of this kind in the state.
In that announcement WynnBET said, "Pending Wynn's approval within Virginia, WynnBET will become the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue."
Eric Kreller, public relations assistant director with Wynn Last Vegas and Encore, said in an email to the Bulletin on Friday that the company is working through what would be set up for NASCAR's stop at the Speedway on April 8-10, and he said he would reach out when the company has news to share.
Speedway representatives declined an interview this week, saying in an email that the track will have more info coming in the near future.
But Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release last October that "we take great pride in providing fans with an unforgettable experience at our racetrack, and WynnBET is best-in-class in delivering a premium experience to its customers. We are excited about what this new venture could mean for the commonwealth of Virginia and for our loyal fans visiting our track in the years to come."
Tim Clark, NASCAR's senior vice president and chief digital officer, said in October that "Wynn is a trusted and iconic brand and our new relationship advances NASCAR's position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool."
The WynnBET mobile app would offer prerace and in-race bets, as well as bets on top-finishing drivers, driver matchups and winners of race stages, among others, a release from the company read.
A similar ordinance also is being discussed in Henrico County for Richmond Raceway, which, like Martinsville Speedway, is owned by International Speedway Corporation. Wagoner said Henry County administrators had a conference call last week with both tracks to discuss the ordinance.
Local approval required
Sports gambling became legal in Virginia in July 2020 and launched on Jan. 21, but sports betting companies cannot do cooperative marketing unless it is at a motorsports or professional sports arena.
WynnBET was issued a permit for operation of online sports betting in the state of Virginia on March 5, and a mobile app is available for download. Currently the WynnBET app allows bets on the NBA, hockey, college basketball, baseball, and soccer, as well as NASCAR.
Virginia is the tenth state where the company plans to launch.
Even though motorsports facilities such as Martinsville Speedway are specified in state law, marketing agreements have to be approved by the localities, including that track meets all the requirements for noise and marketing material such as banners and signs.
"Martinsville Speedway already does all that. They meet all of our requirements," Wagoner said. "We're happy to discuss this with them through this ordinance so they can expand their marketing base and build these relationships and ultimately increase the fan experience while they're at Martinsville Speedway."
A national trend
Because sports gambling has started to become legal in more states across the country, NASCAR tracks have jumped on the trend. Dover International Speedway opened the first on-site sports betting kiosks in 2018, and Kansas Speedway has a casino that overlooks Turn 2. Neither of those would be legal under Virginia's law.
NASCAR has also embraced sports gambling from the sponsorship side. Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, teammates with Richard Childress Racing, will both be sponsored by BetMGM for select races this season.
Gamblers in Virginia can place bets on races at Martinsville Speedway on five apps currently available in the state.
The state of Virginia taxes all sports bets at 15%, which all goes directly to the state and is then distributed throughout localities via the Virginia Lottery. Wagoner said the county would not get a percentage of bets placed from an app at the Speedway.
"The direct benefit to the county is people having a good time while they're at Martinsville Speedway and wanting to come back to Martinsville Speedway and spending their dollars while they're here," he said.
Not part of the fair
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the ordinance following a public hearing on March 23. If approved, it would go into effect immediately.
Martinsville Speedway will host three races on April 8-10: a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on that Thursday, and NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races on Friday and Saturday.
The marketing with WynnBET will not be part of the Henry County Fair, Wagoner said. The fair is scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway this September.
"We're glad Martinsville Speedway is here in our community," Wagoner said. "They're a great neighbor and a great community asset, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."
