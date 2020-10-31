WATCH NOW: What drivers are saying about the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville Speedway

Martin Truex Jr.: “I mean, it’s a must win at any track, no matter how good you've been there in the past, I think is a challenge. The last race there that we ran and delete all the laps that we did, whatever, it's no guarantee. We've got to work hard this week to make sure we're prepared. I know the guys have already been doing that, so definitely optimistic. It's a good track for us, but it's a short track and a lot can happen on restarts and things… We'll go there and do the best job we can.”

Fox Sports analyst and former crew chief Larry McReynolds: “I never discount aerodynamics anywhere because you are running over the 100 miles an hour at the end of those straightaways, but it’s all about just mechanical grip. And back then when we won there in 1993, we didn’t really look a whole lot or think a whole lot about aerodynamics, it was just about getting those four tires hooked to that race track. But the thing that makes that track so unique, among many other things is we go to a lot of race tracks that are asphalt, and then we got to a couple racetracks that are concrete – Dover and Bristol. Martinsville has both. So the biggest challenge there is getting your driver to not overcharge the corner and get that thing to turn through the middle of those tight radius in each end of the racetrack. But then the big thing is getting good forward drive off the corner which is making that transition from that concrete back to that asphalt. Because if you can turn the middle and get good drive off the corner it may take you to the end of the other straightaway to complete the pass but you will complete it… And if you’ve got that you will be a contender to win the race.”