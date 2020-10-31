WATCH NOW: What drivers are saying about the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville Speedway

Chase Elliott: “Both fortunately and unfortunately, we have been in this position a few times. I think at the same time it’s not something where you need to go hit a homerun, we just need to go win. I don’t think you have to hit home runs to win races. We will treat it like a normal race weekend because that is what it is and we will give it our best shot to make it to the final four. If we just do our thing and improve on the last couple of Martinsville trips, take our notebook and try to improve upon it, I think we can contend for a race win. Still one race left in the round so it’s certainly not over. I’m looking forward to it.”
Jimmie Johnson: “Hands down one of my favorite tracks of all time. I love racing there and will miss it so much. It is a hard track to figure out, but once you do it’s so fun to race on. I love the history there and it just reminds me of the early days in the sport. We had a great run last time there in the No. 48 Ally Chevy, and with just two more races this season I really want to win. It’s a big weekend for the sport as this sets the final four for Phoenix. It will be tough starting so deep in the field but I’m confident Cliff (Daniels) will have a good car and we can make our way to the front. With all the fans signatures on the car, I have 10,000 more reasons to try to get to victory lane."
Alex Bowman: “The only way to make the final four is to go out this weekend and get the win. We have been really focused on Martinsville not knowing the outcome of the first two events of the Round of 8. I am confident in this No. 88 team and I am confident in (crew chief) Greg (Ives). This is what we have been working for all year, to go for a championship in Phoenix. While we were in Texas, the crew back at Hendrick Motorsports was dialing in our Martinsville Chevrolet and getting it ready to race. We have all been putting in the work needed to get the job done and that is what we plan on doing.”
Kevin Harvick: “For me, it doesn’t really change that much. Most of the preparing comes from videos and things you have done in the past. And I could do all that during the rain delay in Texas.”
Martin Truex Jr.: “I mean, it’s a must win at any track, no matter how good you've been there in the past, I think is a challenge. The last race there that we ran and delete all the laps that we did, whatever, it's no guarantee. We've got to work hard this week to make sure we're prepared. I know the guys have already been doing that, so definitely optimistic. It's a good track for us, but it's a short track and a lot can happen on restarts and things… We'll go there and do the best job we can.”
Fox Sports analyst and former crew chief Larry McReynolds: “I never discount aerodynamics anywhere because you are running over the 100 miles an hour at the end of those straightaways, but it’s all about just mechanical grip. And back then when we won there in 1993, we didn’t really look a whole lot or think a whole lot about aerodynamics, it was just about getting those four tires hooked to that race track. But the thing that makes that track so unique, among many other things is we go to a lot of race tracks that are asphalt, and then we got to a couple racetracks that are concrete – Dover and Bristol. Martinsville has both. So the biggest challenge there is getting your driver to not overcharge the corner and get that thing to turn through the middle of those tight radius in each end of the racetrack. But then the big thing is getting good forward drive off the corner which is making that transition from that concrete back to that asphalt. Because if you can turn the middle and get good drive off the corner it may take you to the end of the other straightaway to complete the pass but you will complete it… And if you’ve got that you will be a contender to win the race.”
