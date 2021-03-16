WATCH NOW: WynnBET lauches mobile app, gets approval to become official sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway announced Tuesday more about its partnership with WynnBET, a sports gambling division of Wynn Resorts.

The WynnBET mobile app has launched the commonwealth of Virginia in conjunction with being awarded an online sports betting permit in the state. WynnBET, an authorized gaming operator of NASCAR, is collaborating with NASCAR as part of a multi-year national sports betting partnership “to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans, particularly race fans, in Virginia and across the United States,” a release from the track read.

“Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space,” Tim Clark, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief digital officer said in a release. “As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia.”

With the recent announcement from the Virginia Lottery, WynnBET is now a legal gaming operator in Virginia, and the WynnBET mobile app has launched for sports betting enthusiasts to register and use throughout the state. Players who are 21 years of age or older can now download the app on Apple or Android devices.

