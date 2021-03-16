WATCH NOW: WynnBET launches mobile app gets approval to become official sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway announced Tuesday more about its partnership with WynnBET, a sports gambling division of Wynn Resorts.
The WynnBET mobile app has launched the commonwealth of Virginia in conjunction with being awarded an online sports betting permit in the state. WynnBET, an authorized gaming operator of NASCAR, is collaborating with NASCAR as part of a multi-year national sports betting partnership “to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans, particularly race fans, in Virginia and across the United States,” a release from the track read.
“Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space,” Tim Clark, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief digital officer said in a release. “As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia.”
With the recent announcement from the Virginia Lottery, WynnBET is now a legal gaming operator in Virginia, and the WynnBET mobile app has launched for sports betting enthusiasts to register and use throughout the state. Players who are 21 years of age or older can now download the app on Apple or Android devices.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation to legalize sports betting and create the process for the Virginia Lottery to grant online sports betting licenses. The WynnBET sports betting license application highlighting the partnership with Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway was among 25 submitted to the Virginia Lottery in October 2020. WynnBET is now one of six currently authorized in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
With the approval in Virginia, WynnBET is now the official online sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, and will soon start the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue, the release read. While sports betting occurs through mobile devices located in the Commonwealth, WynnBET said the lounges will be “a venue to host customers of the WynnBET platform to enjoy the hospitality for which both Wynn and NASCAR are known.”
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will vote later this month on an ordinance to allow “cooperative marketing” between WynnBET and Martinsville Speedway at races at the track.
“We congratulate our partners at WynnBET on being awarded an online sports betting permit in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Clay Campbell, President Martinsville Speedway. “Through our NASCAR partnership, we will work together to provide fans with an unforgettable experience on and off the track as WynnBET brings a new premium experience to our loyal race fans.”
WynnBET has expanded its portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app this NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Future bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car, among others. As the NASCAR season continues to unfold, WynnBET expects to expand its offering to include live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius.