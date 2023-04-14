Here’s what NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers are saying about the Long John Silvers 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Tyler Ankrum

“Martinsville always seems to have the most physical racing, and most contact, of any race on the schedule. With this race moved out of the playoffs, it might be a little tamer, but everyone wants to say they have one of those grandfather clocks. We’d love to bring one home Friday night, and we have a good chance to do it with our LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“Two Hundred laps go by in a hurry at Martinsville and there isn’t much time to recover if you get in trouble. So, being consistent and smooth is important to having a good run there. We’ve been improving every week this year, and our finishes have been getting better because of it. We are looking to hit the reset button after a rough couple weeks, so hopefully we can put together a solid, consistent, race on Friday night and keep progressing in the right direction.”

Kyle Busch

“You have to have a truck that will turn the center without getting too loose in and too loose off. You also have to play the strategy right so that you can be up front at the end of the race and have enough tire left to hold people off.

“The last two truck races that I’ve won at Martinsville have been 250-lap races. With the race being 200 laps now, things play out a little bit differently. With the new practice system, we’ll only have 20 minutes of practice to get our Zariz Silverado dialed in, that’s if the weather holds off. So, we’ll need to make sure we unload with a truck that is close because there isn’t much you can do to improve the handling with limited or no practice and then limited pit stops in the race.

“Last year we didn’t get a chance to practice or qualify and we didn’t do a good job of unloading close, so I had to drive way too hard just to run in the top five and used my stuff up, and we were probably lucky to finish third. Hopefully, this year we’ll do a better job of unloading with a fast Zariz Silverado and we can go out and bring home KBM’s 100th win.”

Rajah Caruth

“Honestly, I have the same expectations every week. I work just as hard heading into a racetrack that I’ve competed at 10 times just as hard as how I work heading into a track I’ve never seen before.

“I’m confident in my team for bringing a fast Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado RST for every race. We’ve certainly had the pace this year but it just hasn’t quite fallen our way. My preparations and my expectations don’t necessarily change week-to-week, but I would say that my confidence is a little higher since I was able to have the good run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series car in the fall and was also able to get some track time in a late model as well the past couple of years. I’m looking forward to getting there in a truck. I’ve seen the photos of several GMS Racing drivers having success there in years past, and hopefully we can do the same this weekend.”

Ross Chastain

“I’ve been fortunate to have good runs at Martinsville, especially as of late. I’m hoping the trend of good finishes continues and we can put together a good run on Friday. Our speed has been so good in the No. 41 truck this season, so I know our Worldwide Express Silverado will be fast this weekend.”

Daniel Dye

“Yeah, I’m pretty comfortable with short track racing. Martinsville is way different than anything I’ve ran before short track wise, but it still is a half-mile track, so I’m looking forward to it. We’ll see what Friday has in store for us through practice and qualifying.

“I’ve been looking at the weather, and with the new rain package that we have in the Craftsman Truck Series it will be interesting to see if we run in the wet conditions or not. All in all, I’m happy to get back on the short tracks and get after it with our No. 43 Heise LED Lighting Systems team.”

Grant Enfinger

“Martinsville is definitely a true short track. You’ve got to manage your fenders, you’ve got to manage your tires, and you’ve got to manage your temper when it comes to racing at that place. It feels like it’s a shorter race, relatively, compared to some of the intermediate races we run, and 100 laps goes by really quickly.

“You want to go there and qualify pretty well, because you’ve got to stay up front. It seems like if you get cycled to the back when you’re on equal tires, man, you just use everything up. Maybe if you have to go to the back and you have a tire advantage, you could make it back up, but it’s tough.

“Hopefully we have a Champion Power Equipment Chevy good enough to win the race. Hensley and I have ran well here in the past and we have a pretty good record together on the short tracks, so hopefully we can rely on that and build off of what we had going for us in Bristol.”

Chase Purdy

“You don’t want to be too free on entry and then you have to be able to turn the center and have drive-up off. You have to make sure it really turns at the two-thirds mark and get off the corner with a lot of rear drive. If you can do that, then I think you’ll be good. And then of course you have to keep your nose clean because it’s a long race. You need to make sure you don’t tear stuff up early so that you are there at the end.

“I’m really excited to get back to the roots of my racing, what me and a lot of other guys started in—short track racing. Martinsville is a fun place. There is always a lot of drama there and it is always action packed. I think it should be a good track for our No. 4 Bama Buggies team, and I think it’ll put on a great show for the fans. I look forward to competing with the boss (Kyle Busch) and trying to get that 100th win before he does.”

Zane Smith

“Super excited to get back to Martinsville and pavement. We’ve lost some points the past two weeks. It will be good to get back to a track where we’ve had success. Just want to have a good night and try and win the Long John Silver’s 200 for our team.”

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Points Leaders

1. Ty Majeski 259 points, 0 wins, 4 top-5s

2. Zane Smith 225 points, 2 wins, 3 top-5s

3. Ben Rhodes 212 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

4. Matt Crafton 198 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

5. Christian Eckes 194 points, 1 win, 2 top-5s

6. Grant Enfinger 188 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

7. Corey Heim 170 points, 0 wins, 4 top-5s

8. Tanner Gray 156 points, 0 wins, 3 top-5s

9. Matt DiBenedetto 150 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

10. Nicholas Sanchez 148 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

11. Chase Purdy 147 points, 0 wins, 3 top-5s

12. Carson Hocevar 142 points, 1 win, 2 top-5s

13. Stewart Friesen 142 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

14. Tyler Ankrum 129 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

15. Jake Garcia 128 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

16. Hailie Deegan 125 points, 0 wins, 0 top-5s