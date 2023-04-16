Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers are saying about Sunday’s NOCO400 at Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger

“We’re hoping we can make improvements on our short track program this weekend. We really struggled in Richmond so our primary focus is to improve on what we had there and keep moving forward.”

Aric Almirola

“Martinsville will be hard because the speeds are down. When speeds go down, the downforce is less of a factor, anyway. The 150 mile-per-hour entry speeds at Phoenix versus Martinsville at 120 miles per hour is a big difference in the way the cars drive in traffic. I don’t know that Martinsville will be a huge difference from the old package, but we’ll see.”

Chase Briscoe

“I’m really excited about Martinsville. We definitely have a better grasp of what we need on short tracks than we had before the Next Gen car, and we’ve done really well the last two years. We gambled a little in the fall Martinsville race trying to get into the championship race, but we had a really good car and that’s what allowed us to come out with the finish that we did.

“I didn’t grow up doing this kind of racing, so I had a really hard time when it came to short tracks. It’s a different kind of aggressive driving and you really have to have a car that can stick to the bottom and turn well to be able to do anything. I think the biggest thing I’ve had to learn, and I think it’s probably something I’ve just had to learn in general, but taking care of the tires is so important. It’s a long race, tempers get heated and, if you end up using everything up, you’re going to get run over or moved out of the way.”

William Byron

“Martinsville means a lot to me. I remember going there as a kid. Then, getting the win last April, especially with everything that was going on with my family, it meant a lot. I’ve always run well there, short tracks in general, really. I think we have had really strong cars there lately, but we do have some room for improvement from the fall race last year. With how we’re running this season, though, I’m optimistic for this weekend.”

Chase Elliott

“The rest of the field has been racing and continuing to sharpen those tools and I haven’t. I do think it is going to be tough, but I certainly believe we can go up there, have a really strong performance and get back in the groove. We’ve got to have our ducks in a row. I think it will be a good opportunity to get back in the swing of things and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

“Martinsville has become an extremely important race because of where it falls on the schedule in the fall. When I go there in the spring, I’m thinking about if we are in a position here in the fall and we are still in the points deal, this race can be really important. Much like Phoenix in the spring, you are thinking about that championship weekend if you are fortunate enough to make it back. I put Martinsville kind of in that same bucket.”

Todd Gilliland

“I think the last four weeks in general have been a big confidence booster. I was kind of joking with my crew chief about how fast my expectations have changed. Like I was actually kind of disappointed after Bristol, because I felt like we were few changes away from contending in the top-five… kind of top-three area. Definitely, overall, really confident – especially going into Martinsville, which is one of my favorite race tracks. I see no reason why we can’t keep this momentum rolling.”

Noah Gragson

“I am really excited for Martinsville, I had the opportunity to drive there in the 48-car last year, so going in with an idea in mind of what it is going to be like is a big learning opportunity from last year. I am excited to get the chance to battle with the 42 Sunseeker team this weekend. Martinsville has always been a good track for us. Trucks and Xfinity we won races there, so I am excited for it.”

Kevin Harvick

“I don’t know if it’ll look much different than it did last year. It depends on the weather and the tire wear. We didn’t have great-handling vehicles at the two races there last year, but sometimes it’s just about doing everything right. The first race, we did everything OK and got a decent finish. But, honestly, I think we’ll just have to kind of wing it. The car doesn’t feel drastically different and it hasn’t raced drastically different, but it’s obviously a little bit different, and I don’t think we’ll really know how it will react at Martinsville until we race there. At Richmond, nothing really seemed that much different.

“It’s just a challenging racetrack. Martinsville can eat you up pretty quickly with somebody else’s mistake, or you can get behind pretty quickly. You just have to be able to be aggressive without getting your stuff torn up. If something’s not right, it’ll put you behind in a hurry.”

“It’s just so compressed. There are so many upshifts and downshifts, and you have to transition from asphalt to concrete. You kind of get into a rhythm and sometimes you get a little bit lazy and you go over the transition. So, you have to be on your toes all the time. You don’t want to slide the tires and you don’t want the back of the car to start snapping around over those transitions. You’ve got to be pretty methodical because it’s probably going to be as difficult to pass as anywhere we go, so you’ve got to try to minimize the losses on restarts and make your proper lap time as you go through the laps.”

“With the way that we race right now, it is mentally exhausting just because you upshift and downshift so often. You don’t race in fifth gear. You race in third and fourth gear, so there a lot of little nuances that are different.”

Erik Jones

“I am excited about Martinsville. Last year, I thought, in the fall there we ran pretty well, so hopefully we can take some of that momentum and learn a little bit about the short track package and what we had in Richmond to try and make it a little bit better. I am ready to get out there, hoping for another solid run, hopefully get up in the top 10 and contend.”

Kyle Larson

“I want to win at any track that I haven’t won at. Martinsville has been a place I’ve struggled at pretty regularly. Last year, we had two good races at Martinsville. I feel like it is potentially in our future to win a race there. If I did, that would probably be the all-time biggest win of my life, because any time you can accomplish something that is difficult to you or you don’t think you can accomplish, it means a lot.”

Michael McDowell

“We have put effort on our short track program this year. We have seen the results at tracks like Phoenix, Richmond, and really at Bristol, too, even on the dirt. Martinsville is a real tough track, but we’ve met the challenge this season.”

Ryan Preece

“We’re putting a huge emphasis on qualifying this weekend. We are going to be focused on practice and seeing where our car stacks up. Hopefully, we’re fast right out the gate and, from there, we’ve got to be strong in qualifying so we can start up front. At a track like Martinsville, we’ve seen it at the other similar tracks this season, you don’t want to start in the back. It’s so hard to pass and move up front when you start in the back at Martinsville. So, we just want to qualify up front and stay there for the race. It’s a long race, so maintaining that track position and staying out of trouble will be really important.

“I like Martinsville and I have experience there. It goes back to my short-track background and I’m excited to get out there and be in the mix fighting for a grandfather clock.

“To me, Martinsville is a big Coliseum... I feel like our short-track stuff has been really good and shows a lot of promise so, going into Martinsville, I’m obviously very optimistic. The racing at Martinsville is always very aggressive. You have to be aggressive to stay in it. You also have to be smart so you don’t get wrecked in the corners. I’ve had a lot of success there in Modifieds, so hopefully that translates over to the Cup car. I’ve got a lot of momentum on my side right now, I’m ready to get out there and get the finishes this 41 team deserves.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“A strong run at Bristol is the way we needed things to go for us, especially going into Martinsville Speedway. Martinsville is not one of our best tracks, but we are looking forward to going there because I feel like we’ve made some big improvements. At Martinsville, it’s all about qualifying well, good track position, and staying out of trouble with our No. 47 Kroger/Tree Top Camaro.”

Daniel Suarez

“I thought we were going to have a chance to do really well that day (last October). I think we can take what we learned in October and apply it this weekend. Martinsville is as tough of a track as any we visit, but my team has been working very hard and I think that work will pay off Sunday.

“I’m glad to be back on concrete and asphalt in Martinsville after last weekend on dirt in Bristol. We feel pretty confident in our Martinsville package. I’m ready to get back up front.”

Martin Truex Jr.

“Confidence is definitely high confidence going into Martinsville compared to last year. Short tracks were a struggle for us last year, Martinsville especially. To be able to go run like we did at the Clash and win, and then how we ran at Richmond, it gives me a lot of confidence going forward that our Martinsville stuff should be good. I love going there, it’s been a really good track for us over the years aside from last year. Hopefully we can continue that and use that going forward with our Bass Pro Shops Camry.

“The biggest thing is just the beating and banging that happens there and getting knocked out of the way. For me, I’ve really only had one issue there, which was getting taken out of the race at the end in 2018. It gets like that at Martinsville, it’s just a tough track. When it comes down to a few laps to go, you can go down there and blow the corner and run into somebody and can get the spot. That’s where the frustration comes from there, from a lot of drivers over the years.”