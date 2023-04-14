Here’s what NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers are saying about Saturday’s Call811.com 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Justin Allgaier

“We’ve been really solid at Martinsville over the last few years and have been able to build a strong notebook on what changes we need to make throughout the race to be in contention at the end. Hopefully we can be upfront all night long on Saturday with our Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet and come away with a Grandfather Clock and a second straight Dash 4 Cash bonus. I know this No. 7 team is ready to go.”

Josh Berry

“Martinsville is one of my favorite tracks and I’ve had a lot of success there, so we’re looking to add some more to that resume this weekend. We’ve been strong all season with a lot of top-five and top-10 finishes, but this Bass Pro Shops team is looking for our first win of the year and this is a great place to get that done, especially with $100k on the line.”

Cole Custer

“I really like Martinsville. Ever since I first went there in the Truck Series, I’ve always loved going there. It’s definitely a place that you will love when everything is going well and hate when it all starts going bad – mostly because when it’s bad, it’s really bad.

“Stewart-Haas Racing has had solid runs there in the Xfinity Series in the past, so hopefully we can learn from that and show up ready to win. It would mean a ton to win a Martinsville grandfather clock. I’ve come really close there a few times in the Truck Series, and we had a few good runs in the Cup Series. That’s a trophy that everyone wants to win, and Martinsville is a place where everyone wants to win, so you always go there wanting to get that clock.”

“We hope to keep building on what we did at Richmond. Martinsville is a place where tempers can flare, though, and you have to be ready for that. Sometimes you just have to get going, so either you have to move people out of the way if they’re holding you up, or you get moved. It’s a place where, as the laps start winding down, you’re going to get aggression from the drivers trying to win that clock. Hopefully we’ll come out on top and continue to turn our luck around. We’ve had the speed, so hopefully we can park our No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang in victory lane on Saturday night.”

Kaz Grala

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Martinsville, and I’m so glad to be going back. When I was young, I had the field covered in the big late model event there, but a mechanical failure late in the race ended my day. I raced there a handful of times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series too and always did well, but the finish never seemed to come together, so I feel like the track owes me a bit.

“We’re still riding the momentum of our run at Richmond, and even though Martinsville is a very different track, I’m hoping that we can be just as strong once again considering it’s also a short track. The weekend off has been a nice reset, but I’m already impatiently waiting to get back behind the wheel and have some fun in our No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra.”

Riley Herbst

“I’m excited to head back to Martinsville now and try to take that same mentality from Richmond and from last October’s race. Everyone wants to bring home a grandfather clock, everyone wants to be the best at Martinsville. Sometimes to be the best, though, you have to do some beating and banging, and we’ve seen feelings get hurt. Either way, Martinsville is always a fun race.”

Brandon Jones

“Martinsville has been one of my best tracks statistically and it’s a track where I have found a lot of success in the past. I was able to win this race last season and we ran up front the majority of the night during the fall race, so this is a track I am ready to get to and hopefully turn our luck around. Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this entire Menards/Atlas Roofing team deserve a great finish and this is a track where we can get that done.”

Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Martinsville this weekend. It’s a track I have run really well at in the past and I know this weekend will be more of the same with this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and this entire team have been preparing through the off week to make sure we are ready when we unload on Friday. There’s no better time to get our first win than this weekend.”

Connor Mosack

“Martinsville is a good track for us to rebound from Richmond. It’s a place I at least have a few laps at, and is the most similar to the short tracks I’m used to running. It’s a place where I’ll have to be aggressive, but also focus on not making mistakes and keeping the nose clean all night.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Points Leaders

1. Austin Hill 277 points, 3 wins, 3 top-5s

2. Riley Herbst 265 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

3. John H. Nemechek 259 points, 1 win, 3 top-5

4. Chandler Smith 253 points, 1 win, 4 top-5s

5. Josh Berry 234 points, 0 wins, 3 top-5s

6. Justin Allgaier 231 points, 0 wins, 4 top-5s

7. Sheldon Creed 219 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

8. Sam Mayer 208 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

9. Sammy Smith 203 points, 1 win, 2 top-5s

10. Cole Custer 196 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

11. Daniel Hemric 193 points, 0 wins, 1 top-5

12. Parker Kligerman 188 points, 0 wins, 3 top-5s

13. Ryan Sieg 175 points, 0 wins, 2 top-5s

14. Brandon Jones 161 points, 0 wins, 0 top-5s

15. Jeb Burton 149 points, 0 wins, 0 top-5s

16. Brett Moffitt 141 points, 0 wins, 0 top-5s