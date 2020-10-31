What to watch in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway

Most recent winner

Martin Truex Jr. has an average finish of 16.8 at Martinsville, third-worst among eight playoff drivers, however Truex has the advantage of momentum at the track that bears his name.

Truex has won the last two races at Martinsville, leading a combined 596 laps in both. He has finished in the top 5 in five of the past six Martinsville races, and finished eighth in the other.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the other two of the last four winners at Martinsville.

Who could surprise on Sunday?

The only playoff driver locked into the championship is Logano, who won two weeks ago in Kansas.

That leaves seven drivers battling for three open spots, however Kevin Harvick's and Hamlin’s dominant seasons have given them both significant leads in the points. That means Bowman, Elliott, Truex and Kurt Busch all likely need to win on Sunday to make the finals next week.

If any of those four would be a true surprise to win, it would be Bowman, who has been trending up the past few weeks. Bowman has finished fifth and third in the last two races and has three top-5 and three additional top-10 finishes in eight playoff races.