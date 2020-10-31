What to watch in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway

For the first time, Martinsville Speedway serves as the final race of the season before the Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the championship.
For a track where emotions already run high whenever the series makes a fall trip, having seven drivers battling for three open spots in the championship could mean tempers will be even more flared and the intensity could be at an all-time high.
Here’s what to watch in Sunday’s race:
This Week’s Race
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Where: Martinsville Speedway
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Distance: 500 laps, 263.0 miles
TV: NBC, NBCSports.com
Radio: Motor Racing Network, MRN.com
Who has raced the best at Martinsville?
Six of eight playoff drivers have at least one victory at Martinsville Speedway, but only driver is on the all-time victories list at the track.
Virginia’s own Denny Hamlin has had very few bad races at the Paperclip, where he has collected five firsts, ninth most in NASCAR Cup history. Hamlin has finished in the top-5 21 times in 29 starts and has finished in the top-10 in half of his career Cup Series races at the track.
Hamlin has the second-best average finish at Martinsville among active drivers. Fellow playoff drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are third and sixth on that list.
Although Hamlin was at once dominant at Martinsville, winning three straight races between 2009-2010, he hasn’t found victory lane here since 2015. In 10 races since he’s finished in the top-5 five times.
Hamlin finished 24th when the Cup Series raced at Martinsville in June.
Who has raced the worst at Martinsville?
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are the only playoff drivers without a win at Martinsville. The two also have significantly fewer laps under their belt at the Paperclip. Every other playoff driver has raced at least 10,000 laps at Martinsville. Bowman has just 4,400 laps, and Elliott has 4,800.
Elliott has put in some successful runs at Martinsville, getting into the top-5 three times in 10 races. He most recently finished 11th when the Cup Series raced here in June, and was second in last fall’s playoff race.
Bowman has never done well at The Paperclip. He has no top-5 finishes and just two top-10s in nine career starts. Bowman is also the only playoff driver to never lead a lap at Martinsville. His best career finish came in the June race, where he finished sixth.
Most recent winner
Martin Truex Jr. has an average finish of 16.8 at Martinsville, third-worst among eight playoff drivers, however Truex has the advantage of momentum at the track that bears his name.
Truex has won the last two races at Martinsville, leading a combined 596 laps in both. He has finished in the top 5 in five of the past six Martinsville races, and finished eighth in the other.
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the other two of the last four winners at Martinsville.
Who could surprise on Sunday?
The only playoff driver locked into the championship is Logano, who won two weeks ago in Kansas.
That leaves seven drivers battling for three open spots, however Kevin Harvick's and Hamlin’s dominant seasons have given them both significant leads in the points. That means Bowman, Elliott, Truex and Kurt Busch all likely need to win on Sunday to make the finals next week.
If any of those four would be a true surprise to win, it would be Bowman, who has been trending up the past few weeks. Bowman has finished fifth and third in the last two races and has three top-5 and three additional top-10 finishes in eight playoff races.
Another driver who could surprise is Kurt Busch, who had a surprise victory of his own at Las Vegas five weeks ago to reach the playoffs Round of 8. Busch has been up and down since Vegas, finishing 32nd, fourth, 38th and seventh in the past four races.
Although Busch has had his struggles at Martinsville, with an average finish of 20.1, he has two victories at the track and has more starts here than any other playoff driver. Busch has finished ninth and sixth in his past two Martinsville races and has three top-10 finishes in his last four races.
How playoff drivers have done at Martinsville
(Listed in order of playoff standings)
Joey Logano (locked in to the championship) – 1 first, 7 top-5s in 23 starts; Average finish of 12.8; 1064 laps led
Kevin Harvick (42 points above the cutoff) – 1 first, 5 top-5s in 38 starts; Average finish of 14.1; 628 laps led
Denny Hamlin (27 points above the cutoff)– 5 firsts, 15 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 9.9; 1566 laps led
Brad Keselowski (25 points above the cutoff) – 2 firsts, 10 top-5s in 21 starts; Average finish of 10.5; 888 laps led
Alex Bowman (25 points below the cutoff) – 0 firsts, 0 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish of 22; 0 laps led
Chase Elliott (25 points below the cutoff) – 0 firsts, 3 top-5s in 10 starts; Average finish of 15.9; 193 laps led
Martin Truex Jr. (36 points below the cutoff) – 2 firsts, 7 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 16.8; 858 laps led
Kurt Busch (81 points below the cutoff) – 2 firsts, 3 top-5s in 40 starts; Average finish of 20.1; 464 laps led
