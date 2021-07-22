McCarty, Nelson Motorsports look to win second leg of Virginia Late Model Triple Crown

Given the competition in late model stock car racing, and the efforts teams invest to claim a portion of the prestigious “Triple Crown” of Virginia, McCarty understands the target on his team is bigger coming off their July 3 win at South Boston Speedway.

McCarty also knows some things to do differently in regards to helping his Nelson Motorsports teammates set up the number 22 Chevrolet.

“We know what not to take to the track as far as the set-up, that’s for sure,” said McCarty jokingly in regards to how the team will prepare their car for this weekend. The team will competed in the Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway in Hampton, the second race in the Virginia Triple Crown.

“As far as our notebook, just coming off these two wins, our stuff is working really good and this is more of a survival race regarding track position and being in the right spot” he said. “We’re all pumped up and hoping we can get some redemption from the last time we were there to see if we can keep going in this Triple Crown deal and pull that off.”