MRN to Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

The Motor Racing Network and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will broadcast this weekend's NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, at Martinsville Speedway. The heat races and main event will run on Saturday.

“As the best late model stock car racers compete at Martinsville Speedway, we are proud to welcome the Motor Racing Network and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to broadcast the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “The amazing at-track experience will only be enhanced with ‘The Voice of NASCAR’ on MRN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold calling the intense flag-to-flag action under the lights.”

On MRN radio, veteran announcers Alex Hayden and Steve Post will call the action from the booth with Dave Moody in the turns and Hannah Newhouse providing inside analysis and pit reporting. MRN’s broadcast coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be available on participating affiliates as well as MRN’s digital platforms.