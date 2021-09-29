NASCAR announces 2022 Truck and Xfinity Series schedules; Martinsville to host both in spring

NASCAR announced the 2022 Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules, with Martinsville Speedway hosting both series in April.

Martinsville will host two Xfinity Series races next season on April 8 and Oct. 29. The Speedway will also host a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7.

The April weekend will be a triple-feature of NASCAR races, concluding with the Cup Series on April 9.

“For our 75th anniversary season, NASCAR competition will continue to be as fierce as ever with the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series returning to Martinsville Speedway,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, said in a release from the track. “With all three NASCAR premier series under the lights in the spring and the fourth consecutive season of hosting penultimate races for Cup and Xfinity Series, the road to a championship will continue to go through Martinsville.”

Martinsville has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021.

Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series for the fourth consecutive season on Oct. 29 and 30. The races will set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.