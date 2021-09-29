NASCAR announces 2022 Truck and Xfinity Series schedules; Martinsville to host both in spring

NASCAR announced the 2022 Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules, with Martinsville Speedway hosting both series in April.
Martinsville will host two Xfinity Series races next season on April 8 and Oct. 29. The Speedway will also host a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7.
The April weekend will be a triple-feature of NASCAR races, concluding with the Cup Series on April 9.
“For our 75th anniversary season, NASCAR competition will continue to be as fierce as ever with the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series returning to Martinsville Speedway,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, said in a release from the track. “With all three NASCAR premier series under the lights in the spring and the fourth consecutive season of hosting penultimate races for Cup and Xfinity Series, the road to a championship will continue to go through Martinsville.”
Martinsville has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021.
Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series for the fourth consecutive season on Oct. 29 and 30. The races will set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series race weekends in the same month for the second consecutive season as Richmond Raceway will host a race on April 3. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.
In addition to Martinsville, for the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.
Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series returns to the .686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the Xfinity and Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday of that week.
In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country’s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader on June 11. Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway on June 18 and Nashville Superspeedway on June 24 for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 – a track that hosted the Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013–2021.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
Texas Motor Speedway will kick off playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Sept. 24. The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.
In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the Playoffs field.
Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway on Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4–6.
A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.