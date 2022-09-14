NASCAR announces 2023 schedule, Martinsville to host April and October races

Martinsville Speedway will again host NASCAR race weekends in April and October for the 2023 season, NASCAR announced on Wednesday.

Martinsville will host a 3-day race weekend for all three of NASCAR's top series on April 14-16. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will race on Friday of that week, the Xfinity Series will race on Saturday, and the Cup Series on Sunday.

This will mark the third straight season Martinsville has hosted an April NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race.

The spring NASCAR Cup Series race will move back to Sunday after having been run on Saturday nights for the last two seasons.

The track will also host the penultimate races of the playoffs for the Cup and Xfinity Series on October 28-29. It will be the fourth straight season the final race before the Cup Series championship will be held in Martinsville.

The Xfinity Dead On Tools 250 will run on Saturday of that week, and the Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race on Sunday. Both races will set the field for the respective series for the NASCAR Championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

Martinsville Speedway has hosted a fall Cup race every year since 1949. The track has hosted a fall Xfinity Series race in 1982-1994 and 2020-2022.

“Martinsville Speedway has been a short track tradition from the start of NASCAR’s illustrious 75-year history, so we look forward to welcoming the best competitors in motorsports back to ‘The Short Track’” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, in a release from the track. “The Martinsville grandfather clock, one of the most iconic trophies in professional sports, will once again be the center of the fierce battles on the racetrack as part of our spring and fall race weekends.”

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.