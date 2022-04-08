NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway: Todd Gilliland keeping fun at the forefront in his rookie season

Going straight from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series into the Cup Series is no easy feat, but Todd Gilliland chose probably the best year to try.

Gilliland had two wins and 26 top-5 finishes in five seasons in the Truck Series, including a victory at Martinsville Speedway in 2019.

The 21-year-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina never drove a race in the Xfinity Series, instead moving straight to NASCAR’s highest series as a full-time driver in the No. 38 car of Front Row Motorsports. While that would usually be an undesirable jump, the introduction of NASCAR’s Next Gen car this season has helped ease the rookie’s transition.

Gilliland has two top-20 finishes this season.

The rookie recently spoke with the Bulletin about his season so far, the move to the Cup Series, and his memories of Martinsville.

Martinsville Bulletin: How do you feel like your season is going so far?

Todd Gilliland: I think my season overall has been good. It’s just been so much fun to learn and go to all these new racetracks. I feel like it’s honestly gone a little bit better than expected, at times. Just like life in general, there’s going to be ups and downs and all that, but I’m pretty happy with how it’s gone so far. Like I said, again, it’s just been fun to learn something new.

You mentioned having fun, do you think keeping it fun and seeing the light side has helped ease your transition to the Cup Series in your rookie year?

TG: I think overall I always try to have fun. It’s really cool what we get to do, go race cars and travel all over the country. I’m just trying to not let myself lose track of that. All this racing every weekend is really cool too. Like I said, there’s going to be ups and downs, but I think it’s definitely important to keep the fun in it.

Moving up to Cup this year, has there been any learning curves for you? And if so, what’s been the toughest one for you so far?

TG: There’s definitely a lot of learning curves. Just a ton to learn in general. But I think the one thing that’s been super eye-opening to me is, we’ve been running around 20th place, which sounds not great, but it’s just how good of cars there are in a Cup race that deep into the field. That’s been eye-opening to me, just how deep the fields are in general.

But it’s been cool. I feel like in the racing there’s been a lot of good guys and hopefully we’re just gaining their respect as we go.

Going straight from Trucks to Cup, that’s normally a tough transition. Do you feel like since the Next Gen car came out this year that maybe flattened the curve for you a little bit and leveled the playing field?

TG: Yea, I think definitely this year has been the best year to come into the Cup Series. It’s just pretty cool to see even the veterans of the sport just learning and people are making mistakes that you wouldn’t normally see last year or really ever before. I feel like it’s definitely no better time to come and do it and learn at the same time as these guys. That will hopefully help with the future.

When you won at Martinsville in a Truck a couple years ago, is there anything that stands out to you about that day?

TG: I just always love the Martinsville fans. I feel like just always walking to the racetrack there’s always so many fans there. They’re always just so passionate. I think that was the coolest thing after I won the race, they were all lined up against the fence. That’s definitely something that sticks out to me. We were close there last year, so that broke my heart. But I just think the love from the fans from Martinsville, for sure.

Do you think it’ll be an even better atmosphere for you here driving in a Cup car?

TG: I think so. It’s been crazy, that’s another thing for me. The crowds at the Cup Series race are so much bigger. That’s one thing I truly enjoy, too, is these people are all here to watch us. And I’m sure at Martinsville, too, the place is probably going to be packed and it’s going to be cool.

Are you the kind of drivers who feeds of off the crowd’s energy?

TG: Yea, it’s definitely easy to, for sure. Just when there’s so many people around us. And, obviously, it’s just human nature to really care what people think. I always try to keep people liking me. Obviously, that’s a good thing, but as I’ve gained more fans over the years it’s been really cool. To even have people ask you for your autograph is kind of a boost of confidence.

How to do you feel about coming back to Martinsville in a Cup car? Is it a track where you typically feel pretty comfortable?

TG: I think just short track racing in general is where I’ve grown up and done a lot of my racing, so it does give me a lot of confidence going back to a short track. I’ve got, I feel like, a ton of laps at Martinsville, in general. I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Martinsville is a challenging race track for 500 laps in a Cup car though. Well, I’ve heard. I’ve never done it, obviously. But we’ll see how it goes. It’ll definitely be one of the more challenging ones, I’d say.

Do you think the Next Gen car will change the racing at all?

TG: I think it will. I think it’s been a little bit different everywhere we’ve gone this year, but really that’s the thing is you don’t know until you get there. I think one good positive is the composite bodies of these Next Gen racecars. They’re a little more durable, you might see some more beating and banging, which is probably hard to believe because races get a little crazy over the last few years, anyway. I think you might see some shifting with the new sequential 5-speed transmissions instead of a 4-speed, so I think you will see a little bit different racing, but I think you’ll still see a lot of great beating and banging.

What are you most looking forward to the rest of your rookie year?

TG: Throughout the rest of the year I’m just trying to see stayed progress. It’s just been hard up to now. It’s hard to learn a new group of people, a new crew chief. But really I’d say the second half of this season and beyond you just always want to see progress, whether it’s me on pit road, the little details, or mainly we’d like to get our racecars faster each and every week. That’s the goal. So I’d say just progress throughout the rest of the year.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

