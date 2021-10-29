NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff standings
1st - John Hunter Nemechek (+36 points above cutline)
- 5 wins, 12 top-5s this season
- 1 win, 4 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 12 Martinsville Speedway starts
2nd - Ben Rhodes (+35 points above cutline)
- 2 wins, 7 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 3 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 10 Martinsville Speedway starts
3rd - Matt Crafton (+10 points above cutline)
- 0 wins, 4 top-5s this season
- 2 wins, 10 top-5s, 21 top-10s in 37 Martinsville Speedway starts
4th - Sheldon Creed (+5 points above cutline)
- 3 wins, 8 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in four Martinsville Speedway starts
5th - Stewart Friesen (-5 points below cutline)
- 0 wins, 6 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s in seven Martinsville Speedway starts
6th - Chandler Smith (-34 points below cutline)
- 1 win, 12 top-5s this season
- Zero Martinsville Speedway starts
7th - Carson Hocevar (-37 points below cutline)
- 0 wins, 3 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 0 top-10s in one Martinsville Speedway starts
8th - Zane Smith (-40 points below cutline)
- 0 wins, 1 top-5 this season
- 0 wins, 1 top-5 in one Martinsville Speedway starts