NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff standings
NASCAR Pocono Trucks Auto Racing

John Hunter Nemechek celebrates after winning a June NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

 Associated Press

1st - John Hunter Nemechek (+36 points above cutline)

- 5 wins, 12 top-5s this season

- 1 win, 4 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 12 Martinsville Speedway starts

2nd - Ben Rhodes (+35 points above cutline)

- 2 wins, 7 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 3 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 10 Martinsville Speedway starts

3rd - Matt Crafton (+10 points above cutline)

- 0 wins, 4 top-5s this season

- 2 wins, 10 top-5s, 21 top-10s in 37 Martinsville Speedway starts

4th - Sheldon Creed (+5 points above cutline)

- 3 wins, 8 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in four Martinsville Speedway starts

5th - Stewart Friesen (-5 points below cutline)

- 0 wins, 6 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s in seven Martinsville Speedway starts

6th - Chandler Smith (-34 points below cutline)

- 1 win, 12 top-5s this season

- Zero Martinsville Speedway starts

7th - Carson Hocevar (-37 points below cutline)

- 0 wins, 3 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 0 top-10s in one Martinsville Speedway starts

8th - Zane Smith (-40 points below cutline)

- 0 wins, 1 top-5 this season

- 0 wins, 1 top-5 in one Martinsville Speedway starts

