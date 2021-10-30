NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Zane Smith finds victory lane when he needed to at Martinsville Speedway to reach

Heading into the final stage of Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, three drivers were in a spot where they needed to win the race to advance to the championship.

Zane Smith was one of them, and he did what he needed to do.

After eight cautions in the third stage Saturday, there was one final restart in overtime when Smith lined up second beside Todd Gilliland.

The cars went around one lap cleanly, but after crossing the start/finish line just after the white flag waved, Gilliland was spun, bringing out the caution. Smith was in front of Austin Hill by mere inches with the yellow lights came on, awarding him the win under caution and clinching his spot in next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

“It was definitely wild to say the least,” Smith said of the win.

Gilliland was the only driver in the top 3 at the restart who wasn’t still in the playoffs, meaning it was likely drivers would be aggressive to find a way to get the win from him.