NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Zane Smith finds victory lane when he needed to at Martinsville Speedway to reach

Heading into the final stage of Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, three drivers were in a spot where they needed to win the race to advance to the championship.
Zane Smith was one of them, and he did what he needed to do.
After eight cautions in the third stage Saturday, there was one final restart in overtime when Smith lined up second beside Todd Gilliland.
The cars went around one lap cleanly, but after crossing the start/finish line just after the white flag waved, Gilliland was spun, bringing out the caution. Smith was in front of Austin Hill by mere inches with the yellow lights came on, awarding him the win under caution and clinching his spot in next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
“It was definitely wild to say the least,” Smith said of the win.
Gilliland was the only driver in the top 3 at the restart who wasn’t still in the playoffs, meaning it was likely drivers would be aggressive to find a way to get the win from him.
“Todd’s a buddy of mine, but it’s not really going to change anything if we’re going for a win,” Smith said. “I don’t care if it’s my mom, I’m going to move you out of the way. He knows how I am. This is my life, this is my job, and currently I don’t have a job for next year, so I’m going to do everything I possibly can to win.”
The 22-year-old Smith is in his second full-time season in the Camping World Truck Series. Saturday was his first win and second top-5 of 2021.
Smith finished third in his only other Martinsville Speedway start last October.
Saturday’s race featured 13 cautions for 88 total laps, including eight cautions in the final 100 laps.
“I just kept thinking to myself, how many times is this going to give someone a shot to take this away from me?” Smith said. “I’m lucky to be sitting here right now.”
The battle for the lead between Smith and Gilliland had gone on for much of the third stage. Gilliland won Stage 2, and Smith was the leader to restart the race after the stage caution.
At the start of the final stage, Smith, Chandler Smith, and Carson Hocevar were in must-win situations based on the playoff points.
Zane Smith said he felt like his truck was in a really good spot to start overtime, but he knew they didn’t have the speed to catch Gilliland, especially with the No. 38 truck on fresher tires. There was also a fear of Hill in the No. 16, after some bumps between the two at the start of the race.
Hill lined up fifth to start overtime.
“I was worried if it went green, I wasn’t losing hope just because you never know what’s going to happen, but with that final restart and the 16 lining up behind me. I knew I kind of got him a little upset at the beginning of the race,” Smith said.
“I pretty much white-knuckled to the end.”
Hill, Gray, Chandler Smith, and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five Saturday. Crafton finished four points above the cutline to also make it into the championship race.
Ben Rhodes, who finished seventh on Saturday, and John Hunter Nemechek, who finished 39th, also made the final four.
Smith hasn’t been told one way or the other whether he’ll be back with GMS racing next season, but said he hopes getting to the championship will make the team’s decision a little easier.
“Obviously this probably helps my situation but there’s just a lot of moving pieces right now in the racing world,” he said. “It’s a hard and ugly sport to do this for a living. I’m well aware of it. I’ve been racing my all my life.
“It’s nothing new to me, it’s just always this time of year is always brutal… I’ve been losing sleep for about three months about that.”
Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John Hunter Nemechek will race for the Camping World Truck Series championship on Friday at Phoenix Raceway at 8 p.m. EST.
“I’m going to do everything I possibly can,” Smith said of the championship. “I don’t really care what anyone thinks of me or what the situation is. I’ve come so close last year and you never know when your last shot at this is going to be.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com