NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: A clock for Bowman, a championship spot for Elliott, Hamlin, and Truex

“Whether you loved it or you hated it, or you’re mad about it, or you’re jumping for joy, a lot of people were probably pretty dang entertained,” driver Alex Bowman said of Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
Fans were entertained for 500 laps on Sunday, and in the end it was Bowman who took home the hardware, winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
In a race that featured 15 cautions, including four in the five 50 laps, as has become typical of a Martinsville Speedway playoff race, the final 10 laps saw tensions running high as six drivers battled for just two open spots in next week’s Cup Series championship.
One of those drivers was Denny Hamlin, who was neck-and-neck with Bowman for the lead as the laps dwindled down.
With five laps to go, Bowman got loose coming around Turn 4 and went up into Hamlin, who spun up the track as cars passed and the caution came out.
“Hate that we got into the 11. It was unintentional,” Bowman said of the incident. “I just got underneath him and spun him out. I’d be mad too. I get it. But he’s been on the other side of that too to understand. Glad to come out of it with a trophy.”
Hamlin made his dissatisfaction with Bowman known after the race. As the No. 48 celebrated with burnouts on the front stretch, Hamlin sped down the track beside him. The two cars ended up nose-to-nose before Bowman drove away.
“I got back position on him and he just kept running into us and I eventually just said, ‘O.K., fine you’re better to just go past,’” Hamlin said. “And I think he saw it wasn’t going to be easy and he just took the easiest route possible.”
“Have you ever been to Bowman Gray Stadium? That’s what it felt like,” Bowman said. “It was really entertaining then. Not so entertaining when you’re living it. Just didn’t want to be any part of that and make us both look dumb… that’s not who I am.”
“I understand why he’s mad. I’d be mad too… But at the same time I didn’t do it on purpose. If I did I’d tell you.”
Hamlin needed to finish better than 26th to advance to the championship. He finished the day 24th.
The No. 11 had to start the day in the back after failing pre-race inspection twice. But he battled up to the front and took the lead on Lap 389. Hamlin led three times for a total of 103 laps on the day.
“Obviously we knew we had a good enough car to go out there and contend,” Hamlin said. “We’ve just been really strong on these short tracks. No matter how far down we are on horsepower, no matter how much better the Hendrick cars are in general, we’ve just been fighting and clawing and we’re still finding ourselves with a shot to win each week.”
Hamlin joins Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex, Jr. in the championship final four next week at Phoenix Raceway. Larson was the only driver locked into the championship prior to Sunday’s race.
Elliott, who started the day second behind Larson, won both stages and locked up a spot in the championship following the second stage. The No. 9 led four times for a race-high 289 laps, and came away in 16th.
Truex finished fourth and took the last playoff spot over Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who both finished second and third. Truex came into Sunday’s race six points below the cutline, but picked up points with third and fourth place finishes at the end of the two stages.
Larson finished 14th.
Even though Bowman was eliminated from the playoffs before the final 8, meaning Sunday’s win was meaningless in the postseason, he was still happy to catch a break after a disappointing playoffs so far.
“Honestly, I was confident coming here after how strong we were in the spring and I felt really good really early,” Bowman said. “I think we had a really fast race car the whole time, passed a ton of cars today and definitely felt strong all day.”
Bowman’s next focus is another strong run next week in the season finale.
After that, he’ll turn his attention on finding a place for his new grandfather clock.
“I don’t have a place for it. I haven’t even thought that far ahead. There’s way too much drama for my brain to process,” he said. “I don’t really have a good spot for it the way my house is. I’m going to have to chop a wall down, have a construction project this winter.”
The NASCAR Cup Series championship will take place next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3 p.m. EST.
