NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: A clock for Bowman, a championship spot for Elliott, Hamlin, and Truex

“I got back position on him and he just kept running into us and I eventually just said, ‘O.K., fine you’re better to just go past,’” Hamlin said. “And I think he saw it wasn’t going to be easy and he just took the easiest route possible.”

“Have you ever been to Bowman Gray Stadium? That’s what it felt like,” Bowman said. “It was really entertaining then. Not so entertaining when you’re living it. Just didn’t want to be any part of that and make us both look dumb… that’s not who I am.”

“I understand why he’s mad. I’d be mad too… But at the same time I didn’t do it on purpose. If I did I’d tell you.”

Hamlin needed to finish better than 26th to advance to the championship. He finished the day 24th.

The No. 11 had to start the day in the back after failing pre-race inspection twice. But he battled up to the front and took the lead on Lap 389. Hamlin led three times for a total of 103 laps on the day.