NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: Kyle Busch teaching and learning on the racetrack this season

Kyle Busch may not have any wins so far this NASCAR Cup Series season, but the Busch family has still celebrated several victories at the racetrack.

Busch’s 6-year-old son, Brexton, most recently found victory lane on March 27 in his go-kart. Brexton is in his second year of racing.

“He definitely is,” Busch said when asked if Brexton is enjoying racing. “It’s been really fun. We’ve been having a great time being able to go across the country, really, and racing a lot. And he’s been getting better at it each and every place we’ve gone to, so really excited for him and the evolution that he’s been doing in his own racing to become a driver.”

The elder Busch is known as a fierce competitor on the track, but he’s always had a bit of the coaching bug off of it. He’s had nearly as much success as an owner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as he’s had as a driver. Some of NASCAR’s youngest stars, like Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Erik Jones, and Bubba Wallace, were all a part of Kyle Busch Motorsports early in their careers.

It can present a bit of a conundrum for Busch as he now competes against his former protégés, but he’s happy to see their success even when he lines up next to them.

“Once they come through KBM and they’ve done their thing here and they go on to the Cup Series, I’m not really reaping the benefits there because they’re competing against me and sometimes beating me,” he said. “So you try not to give them all the secrets, but you definitely help with the evolution, and it speeds up the process and they can be more competitive out of the gate.”

While Busch is coaching his young son in racing, he’s having to do a lot of learning himself this year as he and the rest of the Cup Series transitions to the Next Gen car that was introduced this year.

With no wins, just one top-5, and four top-10 finishes in seven races this season, Busch admits there is a little more of a learning curve to the new car than he was initially anticipating. He thought the slow start would be series-wide as everyone adjusts to the new cars, but that hasn’t been the case.

“I would say probably for most teams the answer would be yes, but I feel like a couple of the teams the answer is not really because they’re just fast right out of the gate,” he said. “They’ve had speed every single week, so we’re not as good as we want to be.”

Busch points to the Las Vegas race, where he feels he should have won but instead came away with a fourth place finish. The team was also one of the fastest cars at Atlanta before a late crash put them in 33rd, and were running in the top-5 at Circuit of the Americas before finishing 28th.

Busch finished ninth at Richmond last week, and is currently tenth in the Cup Series standings.

“We just need to get the bad luck off of our side,” he said. “We’ve got one heck of a gorilla on our back right now that will just not allow us to finish these races like we used to.”

The recent three race short track stretch on the Cup Series schedule is the time Busch is hoping he and his team can figure things out. He next comes to Martinsville, where he’s also found success with two victories. He’ finished in the top-5 in 17 of his 33 career Martinsville starts, and has an average finish of 11.8.

Even if he isn’t completely comfortable in the new car, there’s a comfort for Busch has he heads to Martinsville.

“We’ve always been really good at Martinsville,” Busch said. “It kind of feels like a warm, comfy pillow, if you will, where we’re able to go… and know that we’re supposed to run well there, know what it takes to run well there, and be able to go do that.

“So if we don’t run well, then, obviously we know we’ve got a heck of a lot more work to do and we’re not exactly where we want to be, so we’ll see how all that kind of transpires and where we’ll get.”

Any place the Cup Series has raced so far this season has been used as a practice for what’s to come. Phoenix was similar to Richmond, and COTA was a learning experience for all other road courses.

Busch said he expects Martinsville to be similar to the Los Angeles Coliseum where the Cup Series ran The Clash exhibition race to start the season. In that race, he qualified on the pole at the flat, quarter-mile Southern California track, and finished second.

“The car actually performed really well there,” Busch said of The Clash. “So I think some of that can kind of transfer to Martinsville and we can have a good day there.”

Even though there will likely be changes when Busch and the rest of the Cup Series come to Martinsville this weekend, he’s going to prepare like he would any other race.

“I think the biggest things obviously is kind of the same as what you’ve always worked on,” he said. “You want to know how well your car brakes and how it stops getting into the turn. Brakes have always been important at Martinsville over the years, and obviously how fast can you roll the center part of the corner. You typically go 120 down the straightaway there and you go about 60 miles per hour through the corners, so if you can make that corner at 62 miles an hour and the rest of everybody is at 60, well you’re doing a good job at going slow, you know what I mean? That’s where all the speed comes from and makes good lap times at Martinsville, so those will be the things that we’re really focused on.”

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold practice at Martinsville Speedway on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with qualifying at 5:05 p.m. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief will get the green flag on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

