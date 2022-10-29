NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: Larson wins pole for Sunday's Xfinity 500; Playoff drivers ready to be aggressive for win

Seven drivers are battling this week for three open spots in the NASCAR Cup Series championship, but they’ll all line up behind Kyle Larson in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson, who was eliminated from the playoffs prior to the Round of 8, won the pole for Sunday’s race, and will start on the front row alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Larson comes to Martinsville this week off of a win last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Even though the driver of the No. 5 – who was the 2021 Cup Series champion - isn’t running for an individual championship, he said he isn’t going to coast this week because his car is still in the running for the owner’s title.

“I view it as we need to keep running good so we can go and win the owners title next week,” Larson told reporters following qualifying on Saturday. “It doesn’t matter if we’re in the Round of 8 or not. Maybe I would think of it differently had I not won the championship last year, I may be a little more bummed internally, but I’m just as motivated now as I was four weeks ago. It was great to win last week, and cool to get the pole here today. I’d like to continue the momentum tomorrow and go have a good run next week.”

Larson has just two top-5 finishes in 15 starts at Martinsville Speedway. He finished 19th there in the spring after starting the race 8th.

“I’ve worked really hard to get better here, he said. “l don’t quite have it figured out, or even close to figured out, but things like today help give you a little bit more confidence. Hopefully the good track position, with how difficult it is to pass in this car, will help tomorrow to keep it up front and have a good finish.”

Elliott is one of the seven drivers looking for a spot in the championship next week. He’s currently third in the playoff standings, 11 points above the cutline.

His focus this week is making sure he gets into the Final Four, whether that’s with a win or on points.

“We’ll start the race and see kind of where we stack up and what our strengths are,” Elliott said.

“For us, we’re just focused on here, today, right now, and Martinsville and trying to put together a good weekend, and hope it’s good enough to have a shot next week. I think if you get into the Final Four, any of the four have a chance, so I want to try have a good week, control what we can control, perform at the best of our ability at what we’re good at and we’ll be fine.”

Joey Logano is the only driver currently locked in to next week's championship at Phoenix Raceway, thanks to a win two weeks ago at Las Vegas. He'll start Sunday 12th.

Other playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney will start in the second row at Nos. 3 and 4. Both drivers are currently below the playoff cutline. Blaney is in the sixth spot, 18 points below the cut, and Briscoe is eighth, 44 points below.

Briscoe said he’s coming in knowing he likely has to win on Sunday to advance.

“Even the first race here we were coming to win,” Briscoe said. “I don’t think it changes your outlook… Maybe knowing you’re in a must-win it makes it a little bit easier to try to win the race from a strategy standpoint because you don’t have to go for the points.”

Ross Chastain, who is second in the playoff points with a 19 point lead over the cutline, will start ninth on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin, who is currently fifth in the standings and five points below the cut, will start 11th.

Hamlin acknowledged that in the spring race at Martinsville, there were issues passing in the new cars. He said after two days of testing in August and 30 minutes of practice on Saturday, the car felt better than in April, but being out front will still be key on Sunday.

“We just had issues in the spring that we weren’t prepared for because we hadn’t run this car on this type of track,” Hamlin said. “But now with two days of testing we feel pretty dialed in to what we need to make our cars better.

“I won’t be complaining if I get the lead on a restart because I’ll have a huge advantage.”

William Byron, who is currently fourth in the playoff points, comes to Martinsville after winning the spring race. The driver of the No. 24 car will start 25th on Sunday.

“My rookie year was probably my biggest struggle, and after that it pretty much clicked,” Byron said of Martinsville Speedway. “I like this place. It’s where I grew up watching races, so I feel like I have a good idea of what to look for and how a track changes. When you enjoy coming to a place you seem to have some success there with that.”

The playoff competitors admitted that, unlike in the spring, drivers will likely be much more aggressive on the track, given what is on the line.

Sunday’s race from Martinsville Speedway will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

“I won’t be waiting very long for whoever is in front of me, that’s for sure,” Hamlin said. “I think everyone is going to race with the intensity they need. Obviously, I’ll be slightly more on the aggressive side.”

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 96.078 mph.

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 96.019.

3. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 96.019.

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95.927.

5. (41) Cole Custer, Ford, 95.733.

6. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95.719.

7. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 95.588.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95.530.

9. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 95.501.

10. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 94.998.

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95.815.

12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 95.801.

13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 95.694.

14. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 95.516.

15. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 95.496.

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 95.448.

17. (48) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 95.420.

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95.400.

19. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 95.343.

20. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 95.242.

21. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95.213.

22. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95.199.

23. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95.165.

24. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95.041.

25. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 94.955.

26. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 94.951.

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 94.879.

28. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 94.775.

29. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 94.742.

30. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 94.689.

31. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 94.275.

32. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 94.195.

33. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 93.696.

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford, 93.525.

35. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 93.024.

36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 90.864.