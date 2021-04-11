NASCAR CUP SERIES BLUE-EMU MAXIMUM PAIN RELIEF 500: How the race was won

HOW THE RACE WAS WON
LAPS 1-42: Saturday's originally scheduled NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway was delayed by about 1 hour, 40 minutes by persistent rain throughout the evening. The engines finally fired just after 9 p.m., and the race finally came to green about 25 minutes later, as cars ran around the track for a while under caution to allow jet dryers to try to dry pit road.
Joey Logano started the race on the pole, beside Denny Hamlin, who took the lead over Logano on Lap 5. Hamlin built a lead of more than a second, but it gradually shortened as William Byron, who started third, crept closer to the front.
The first caution of the night was brought out after James Davison on Lap 36 when Davison was put into the outside wall in Turn 4. At the time, Hamlin was still running first, followed by Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.
Byron dropped back to seventh after a strong start, though he said on his team's radio he hadn't felt anything wrong.
All five of the drivers up front, as well as Byron, came to the pits for tires during the caution. Drivers were not allowed to take fuel because of a scheduled competition caution coming up on Lap 60.
Six laps later, After one attempt of a caution lap after cars came out of the pits, NASCAR was forced to red flag the race and bring the jet dryers back out. While the racing surface was still pretty dry, pit road was soaked and starting to puddle.
The race was stopped at about 9:45 p.m., and would not resume the rest of the night.
LAPS 43-130: About 20 hours after it was supposed to begin, the race resumed late in the afternoon Sunday.
It didn't take long for chaos to begin Sunday. Just about three laps after going green, Kurt Busch was sent spinning by Erik Jones coming out of Turn 4, bringing out a caution. At the time, Hamlin was leading Blaney, Elliott, Logano, and Truex out front.
A scheduled competition caution that was supposed to come on Lap 60 was canceled by NASCAR due to the race's delay.
Hamlin maintained his lead over Blaney out of the restart. But by the end of Stage 1 on Lap 130, Blaney had retaken the lead to pick up the stage victory.
Truex, Elliott, and Kyle Larson rounded out top 5 in the stage.
On the restart, Hamlin got in front of Blaney to again take the lead.
LAPS 131-260: Blaney continued to file through lapped traffic on a green flag run that lasted 101 laps. He built a nearly two second lead over Hamlin.
On Lap 240, the second caution of the day came out on a spin on a blown rear tire by Cody Ware in Turn 3, ending a 100-lap green flag run that saw Blaney grow another big lead over Hamlin.
At the caution, Alex Bowman, Truex, and Elliott were running in the top 5. All of the drivers up front opted to pit for tires with 18 laps left in the stage.
The caution flag would have given Logano the free pass, allowing him to stay on the lead lap, but a speeding penalty on pit road instead put him at the tail end of the pack.
Blaney came out of the restart up front, ahead of Hamlin, Truex, Bowman, and Elliott with 13 laps left in Stage 2. Just a few laps later, Hamlin got side-by-side with Blaney, and the two were battling for the lead when another caution came out due to Ryan Newman getting into Matt DiBenedetto, who cut a tire on the backstretch and missed pit road, forcing a caution.
When the Stage ended on Lap 260, just two laps after the caution period was over, Blaney again found himself in front, and again got just ahead of Hamlin for a stage win. It was Blaney's third stage victory of the season.
Hamlin was just right up on Blaney's bumper coming around Turn 4, but couldn't get in front of the No. 12 in time.
Truex, Elliott, and Bowman rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage. Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Kurt Busch were the rest of the top 10.
LAPS 261-340: A string of cautions were the name of the next portion of the race. The first of the final stage came on Lap 280, but again Hamlin, who opted for a second time to not pit, stayed out front of Keselowski, Logano, Byron, and Kurt Busch. Both Logano and Busch battled back from early incidents and penalties to get back into the top 5.
On Lap 289, Cody Ware brought out another caution after spinning in Turn 1. Hamlin was leading Logano, Keselowski, Byron, and Christopher Bell at the time.
After deciding not to pit under caution, Bubba Wallace took the lead for the first time, getting out ahead of Ryan Newman. It's the first time in his Cup Series career Wallace has led laps at Martinsville Speedway.
The ninth caution came out on Lap 321 after Kyle Busch spun in Turn 2. At the time, Wallace had fallen back to third, behind Byron and Hamlin. All of the leaders pitted.
On the restart, Hamlin retook the lead over Byron, Newman, Bowman, and Logano. Blaney was sixth, and Wallace seventh on Lap 327.
Another caution came out again after a pile-up caused Brad Keselowski to spin.
Once again on the restart, Hamlin took the lead in front of Bowman, who battled with his teammate, Byron, for second. The green flag run didn't last hardly any time before the caution again came out with another stack up, spinning out Ryan Newman. The caution, which came out on Lap 349, was the 12th of the day.
And again, Hamlin and Bowman restarted on the front row, and again Hamlin was able to come out in front. Byron, Elliott, and Blaney were also in the top 5.
LAPS 341-400: After restarting second and running in the top 5 for most of the afternoon, Bowman was forced to pit under green for a flat tire, losing him three laps in the process, on Lap 348.
Right as Bowman was coming out of the pits, Eric Jones spun in Turn 2, bringing out the 13th caution of the day. On the restart, Christopher Bell jumped out front and built a sizable lead, but with much newer tires Hamlin ran him down in just a few laps to retake the lead.
The cautions turned into a red flag for two separate incidents on Lap 387. The first was a big pile-up on the backstretch, starting with a spin by Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher. Kyle Busch was then hit by Keselowski, and a host of other cars were also collected before it was said and done.
Under caution, the 99 car of Daniel Suarez then went up into flames going into Turn 1, forcing a stoppage as crews tried to clean up the wreckage of both incidents.
After a lengthy clean up period, racing finally resumed on Lap 396, and Hamlin resumed his spot in the first position, getting out ahead of Blaney, Truex, Logano, and Larson.
Logano and Truex battled close for the third spot, with Logano getting into Truex and nearly spinning him. The No. 19 recovered and stayed in front of Logano.
LAPS 401-450: Another caution brought all the lead drivers to the pits, which ended up being terrible for Blaney. Running second, he pitted for tires, but was assessed a penalty after he left the box too early and brought an air hose with home. That was considered taking equipment out the pit box, and forced the No. 12 to the rear of the field.
On the restart, Truex took his first lead of the race after a good pit stop. Hamlin did what he's done all race, though, and again got back out front on the restart.
LAPS 451-500: Hamlin and Truex battled neck-and-neck for the lead for more than 20 laps, with Truex finally getting out front with 14 laps to go. Elliott joined the party, coming up in third, with each car about a car length from each other as they battled lap traffic.
As Hamlin and Elliott battled for second, their fight allowed Truex to build a sizeable lead, and he wouldn't give it up. Truex becomes the first repeat winner of the 2021 season, and gives him his third win at Martinsville in the last four races.
