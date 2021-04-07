NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
Martinsville Speedway, Gov. Northam still working together to decide how many fans will attend this spring's races
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell spoke with the Bulletin last week about the announcement the track would be able to host up to 30 percent of its capacity for the upcoming spring NASCAR race weekend. Campbell said they don't think they will be able to get 30 percent and still maintain social distancing among fans, but he still expects a good crowd for all three races.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte returning to South Boston Speedway for Saturday's modified tour race
The last time Bobby Labonte competed at South Boston Speedway was in 1991, the year he won the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series championship…
Ryan Preece held off Chuck Hossfeld and Burt Myers in a seven-lap dash to the finish to win Saturday’s 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race at Sout…
WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway officials 'confident' they can have 30 percent capacity for upcoming NASCAR race weekend
Martinsville Speedway Clay Campbell said in a call Monday the track is optimistic current COVID-19 restrictions of just 1,000 spectators will be loosened for the NASCAR race weekend starting April 8. Fans were notified if they received tickets late last week.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer spoke with the Bulletin last week about the challenges of going from the Bristol Dirt Track to Martinsville Speedway.
Drivers talk about their excitement for the return of Modified racing at Martinsville Speedway.
Turning Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track was supposed to present a challenge to drivers. Don't tell that to Martin Truex Jr.
WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway lays concrete in curbs as part of improvement plans ahead of NASCAR spring races
Last fall’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway was red flagged early in Stage 2 after several drivers got into each o…