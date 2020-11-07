NASCAR Cup Series Championship: What to know about Sunday's finale at Phoenix Raceway

Hamlin has the third best average finish at Phoenix among all active drivers. Elliott is 6th, Keselowski is 7th, and Logano is 9th.

Chase Elliott has the highest drive rating (105.3) at Phoenix among playoff drivers. Driver rating is a formula that combines wins, finishes, top-15 finishes, average running position on lead lap, average speed under green, fastest lap, most laps led, and lead-lap-finishes. The highest rating a driver can receive in a race is 150. Elliott is the only driver of the four with a rating higher than 100 at Phoenix, but he also has just nine starts at the track, while every other driver has at least 20.

Chevrolet has the most victories by manufacturer at Phoenix with 23, six more than Ford.

Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott’s team, also has the most victories by a team owner at Phoenix with 10.

Two of the four playoff drivers are previous champions.

Brad Keselowski won the 2012 championship, winning five times that season. Keselowski won the title despite finishing 15th at Homestead-Miami in the championship.