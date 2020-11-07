NASCAR Cup Series Championship: What to know about Sunday's finale at Phoenix Raceway

For the first time since the track started hosting NASCAR races in 1988, the Cup Series Championship will be held at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday afternoon.
The race will pit Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano against one another with the highest finisher of the four coming away with a Cup Series championship.
The last two Phoenix races have been won by drivers in the championship four, but it has still not been a place of great success for any of those remaining in the playoffs.
Here’s a look at this week’s championship by the numbers:
Where they’ll
start this weekWith no qualifying due to the coronavirus pandemic, the starting lineup for the championship was drawn on performance from individual races and season-long results.
Races at Phoenix have been won from the pole just four times in 48 races.
Each of the four playoff drivers will start up front in this order:
- Elliott – 1st
- Logano – 2nd
- Keselowski – 3rd
- Hamlin – 4th
FAST FACTS
Hamlin has the third best average finish at Phoenix among all active drivers. Elliott is 6th, Keselowski is 7th, and Logano is 9th.
Chase Elliott has the highest drive rating (105.3) at Phoenix among playoff drivers. Driver rating is a formula that combines wins, finishes, top-15 finishes, average running position on lead lap, average speed under green, fastest lap, most laps led, and lead-lap-finishes. The highest rating a driver can receive in a race is 150. Elliott is the only driver of the four with a rating higher than 100 at Phoenix, but he also has just nine starts at the track, while every other driver has at least 20.
Chevrolet has the most victories by manufacturer at Phoenix with 23, six more than Ford.
Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott’s team, also has the most victories by a team owner at Phoenix with 10.
BEST FINISH IN A SEASON
Two of the four playoff drivers are previous champions.
Brad Keselowski won the 2012 championship, winning five times that season. Keselowski won the title despite finishing 15th at Homestead-Miami in the championship.
Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, was the 2018 champion. Logano famously won the Martinsville Speedway fall race that season, which helped him clinch a spot in the championship two weeks early. The early championship clinch, Logano said, was enough to help his team also win the championship race at Homestead-Miami for his first career Cup Series title.
Logano won this year’s fall race at Kansas Speedway, which also helped him clinch a spot in the championship two weeks early.
Denny Hamlin’s best finish in a season came in 2010 when he ended the year second in points. Hamlin had eight wins that season, but finished 14th at Homestead-Miami in the championship race.
Hamlin’s win total in 2010 was just more one victory than he has this season.
Chase Elliott’s best finish in his young career came in 2017, when he finished fifth in points. Elliott didn’t win any races that season, but he had 12 top-5 finishes. He was eliminated prior to the Round of 4.
HOW PLAYOFF DRIVERS HAVE DONE AT PHOENIX
Two of the four playoff drivers have previous victories at Phoenix Raceway.
Logano and Hamlin each have two wins at the Arizona track, with Hamlin finding much more success in other races as well.
Hamlin leads playoff drivers in top-5 finishes at Phoenix, starts, laps led, and average finish.
Here’s how each driver has done at Phoenix in their careers:
- Joey Logano – 2 wins, 5 top-5s in 23 starts; Average finish of 14.3; 449 laps led
- Chase Elliott – 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish of 13; 249 laps led
- Brad Keselowski – 0 wins, 6 top-5s in 22 starts; Average finish of 13.5; 248 laps led
- Denny Hamlin – 2 wins, 13 top-5s in 30 starts; Average finish of 11.3; 821 laps led
HOW PLAYOFF DRIVERS DID THE LAST THREE RACES AT PHOENIX
The last two races at Phoenix were won by playoff drivers. Here’s how each of them have done in the last three races at the track.
March 2020:
Joey Logano – 1st (led 60 laps)
Chase Elliott – 7th (led 93 laps)
Brad Keselowski – 11th (led 82 laps)
Denny Hamlin – 20th
November 2019:
Denny Hamlin – 1st (led 143 laps)
Joey Logano – 9th (led 93 laps)
Brad Keselowski – 10th (led 3 lap)
Chase Elliott – 39th (crash on Lap 165)
March 2019:
Denny Hamlin – 5th (led 7 laps)
Joey Logano – 10th
Chase Elliott – 14th
Brad Keselowski – 19th
THIS WEEK’S RACE
The NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500
Sunday At Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, Arizona
312 laps on a 1-mile paved track
3 p.m. EST
NBC, MRN Radio
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
