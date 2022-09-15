NASCAR Cup Series: Chase Briscoe talks playoffs, returning to Martinsville

In two NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway last season, Chase Briscoe finished 27th and 22nd.

In the spring, he redeemed himself with a ninth place finish at the short track, giving him confidence heading back to southern Virginia next month.

Until then, Briscoe is fighting to stay alive in the Cup playoffs. He’s currently 15th in the playoff standings, and nine points below the cutline ahead of this week’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Briscoe spoke to the Bulletin last week about his mindset in the playoffs and looking ahead to Martinsville. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: How much more fun does being in the playoffs make this part of the season for you?

Briscoe: It’s weird. I don’t know if I would say it’s more fun. It’s definitely more stressful, but at the same time it’s more fun in the sense that you’re going to the race track with a purpose. Where, I feel when you’re not in the playoffs, you’re still going there to try to win the race, but nobody is really paying attention to you. Your season is kind of over. Yea, you’re still trying to win races, but you’re not really racing for anything outside of just trying to win a race.

When you’re in the playoffs you have an objective. You have a 1-in-16 shot to win the championship still, so it’s definitely more stressful, it’s more pressure, but at the same time I do think it’s more fun in the sense of you’re just going to the race track with a purpose and a goal, which for me is more enjoyable.

Do you have anything off the track, hobbies, anything you do to take your mind off of it when you’re not at the track?

Briscoe: Not a whole lot. I have a nearly 1-year-old son, so any free time I just spend with him, and that honestly makes the pressure of it all kind of go forgotten, just hanging out with him. He’s almost walking now and just watching him develop and grow.

So for me any free time I get I’m definitely hanging out with him and it definitely keeps my mind off the racing stuff and kind of gives me that balance I feel like I need to not be so worried about the playoffs or worried about racing, just get my mind off of it.

This season, especially, there’s a lot of parity. Everyone seems pretty equal. Do you ever really feel like you’re fully out of contention in the playoffs with how equal everyone is this year?

Briscoe: No, I don’t think so. I think we’re in the middle of the playoffs and I don’t really think there’s a championship favorite. It’s so wide open. So yea, I definitely think that, for me, I have all the confidence in the world that we’re still more than capable of getting up there.

Everyone is so even, there’s so many different guys who can win on a given week. You can even be in a must-win situation, where in the past, I don’t know if you were in a must-win situation if you could even be confident going to the racetrack. Whereas, now, anybody can win on any given weekend. So yea, definitely I think, with all the parity we have this year… if you have a bigger points gap, it makes it easier to know you can still continue to fight and rally, and you never know what’s going to happen at the end of these races.

Were you at the test at Martinsville a few weeks ago? What did you think of it?

Briscoe: Yep… I thought it was definitely better. The tire that they brought was better for us. I felt like, from a racing standpoint, it was definitely better.

Obviously, the first race was because we were all the same speed for pretty much the whole race, whereas this time around I think it’ll be a lot better race just because the tires are going to wear a lot more.

I was happy. I’m definitely excited to get back there. I felt like our car, in particular, had really good speed. And anytime you can go and test somewhere and you’re fast, you’re definitely looking forward to going and race there, so I’m definitely excited to get up there. It’s always a fun race to be a part of and hopefully we can still be in the playoffs at that point and try to punch our ticket to Phoenix.

What do you feel like would help make the racing better at Martinsville this fall? Do you think the tire is the key?

Briscoe: Yea, I think the tire is a lot of it. Obviously, something that’s totally out of our control is the temperature. The hotter it is I feel like the better our racing will be there. I feel like that didn’t help our first race there. It was just so cool at night that we all had so much grip.

But I think the tire for sure will help a lot. Anytime you can give us more power that would help, but I think the tire is going to be a huge benefit.

Until we get there and actually see it, it’s hard to tell what it’s going to be like, but from the test, if it’s anything like that then I think it’ll be a lot better for everybody.

How important do you think it is for NASCAR to improve the racing at short tracks and get it back to where it was before the new car (NASCAR introduced the NextGen car at the beginning of this season)?

Briscoe: It’s definitely a unique situation. In the past the short tracks were really the bread and butter. They were the best races all the time. The mile-and-a-half stuff, it just wasn’t the best racing all the time. We kind of got spread out and whatnot. It seems like, now, with the NextGen car, it’s the opposite. The short tracks have been a little bit of a struggle, it’s hard to pass, whereas the mile-and-a-half stuff has been really good.

I don’t know what the fix is, but I definitely think that it’s important for us to have short track racing back to what it was just because it’s such a huge part of our sport. The foundation of it was on short tracks.

And I feel like our fan base loves short track racing. I feel like, typically, it always puts on the best drama and intensity whenever we go short track racing. We need that beating and banging to sell more tickets, get more conversation around our sport.

So it’s definitely important to improve the short track racing, it’s just we have such a small sample size right now it’s hard to say what makes it better or what would make it worse just because we haven’t really done it a whole lot yet. That makes it super hard.

In the spring you had your best finish at Martinsville you’ve had in a Cup car. Did something feel different for you compared to last year?

Briscoe: Yea, I think just the experience level has helped. I feel like that’s a track where the more experience you have, the better. With the old car, I feel like everybody had thousands of laps around that place, a lot of years experience, and then you throw in the no practice side, it made it really hard just to show up there and know what you did, what you needed. This year, being on an equal playing field, from an experience standpoint, but also getting practice, we had a good car too, which helps.

I feel like all those things together definitely made my day go a lot smoother there, and I’m looking forward to getting back there because I feel like we’re going to have a good chance to go back there and hopefully get a grandfather clock.

The NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, at Bristol Motor Speedway, will run this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with broadcast on USA.

NASCAR racing will return to Martinsville Speedway on October 28-31.