NASCAR Cup Series: Different mindset leads Kevin Harvick through 2021 and into 2022

Does knowing the Next Gen car is coming next year change your mindset for the rest of this season?

Harvick: I don’t really think that anything changes there. The tests are already set. Obviously we did that at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There’s three more tests and all the teams in the garage are pretty much at the point where you’re pretty much done for the next couple weeks of building your cars and you have to be ahead of the game because the cars that go to Phoenix have to leave so early. So I think, for the most part, everyone is pretty much in Next Gen mode going forward just because of the fact you have to be.

It’s an interesting year because of the parts being locked in and not really in the evolution of the cars or anything like that. So I think everyone knows that we’ve got to this point in the season and you’re going to have to do both and have a plan and I think that was very evident at the test when we got to the racetrack and saw all the teams and the amount of people that were at the racetrack, from engineering staff and shop guys and all the people that were there. It’s all hands on deck in every garage stall that I saw.

Nothing changes for us. We’ll prepare for the race just like we’ll prepare for any other race and we’ll do the same thing for the next Gen test and go from there.