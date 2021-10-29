NASCAR Cup Series: Different mindset leads Kevin Harvick through 2021 and into 2022

Kevin Harvick is in a different mindset this fall at Martinsville, because he was eliminated from the playoffs earlier than he’s ever been eliminated in his Cup Series career.
Harvick is also in a similar position to other non-playoff drivers because he’s racing for nothing but wins the rest of the way. With the Next Gen car coming next season, he knows there’s little he can take away from the rest of the season to prepare for 2022.
Harvick spoke with the Bulletin earlier in the playoffs about the Next Gen car and how he’s attacking the last races of 2021.
Martinsville Bulletin: You didn’t win any races this year, but you still made it to the top-12 of the playoffs and you were just a few laps from making the top-8. How would you assess your season overall?
Harvick: I think that’s been pretty noted as we’ve gone through the year. From our standpoint you’d love to have faster cars. I think our guys have done a great job throughout the years of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts and doing the things to keep yourself in contention with what you have and I think everybody has done a phenomenal job with that, obviously.
We’d love to be in a position to win races, and we have a couple times and had that all work out, but I think in the end it’s been a grind throughout the year, but the team has done a great job.
Does knowing the Next Gen car is coming next year change your mindset for the rest of this season?
Harvick: I don’t really think that anything changes there. The tests are already set. Obviously we did that at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There’s three more tests and all the teams in the garage are pretty much at the point where you’re pretty much done for the next couple weeks of building your cars and you have to be ahead of the game because the cars that go to Phoenix have to leave so early. So I think, for the most part, everyone is pretty much in Next Gen mode going forward just because of the fact you have to be.
It’s an interesting year because of the parts being locked in and not really in the evolution of the cars or anything like that. So I think everyone knows that we’ve got to this point in the season and you’re going to have to do both and have a plan and I think that was very evident at the test when we got to the racetrack and saw all the teams and the amount of people that were at the racetrack, from engineering staff and shop guys and all the people that were there. It’s all hands on deck in every garage stall that I saw.
Nothing changes for us. We’ll prepare for the race just like we’ll prepare for any other race and we’ll do the same thing for the next Gen test and go from there.
Typically at the end of the year when you’re not in the playoffs you’re using the races to get ready for next year. Can you still do that with the Next Gen car coming?
Harvick: Nothing. There will be nothing. I’m not even writing my notes at this point. I have notes from yesterday’s Next Gen test and won’t write another note about a race the rest of the year because it’s virtually irrelevant with all the things that we’ll do in that car.
What did you see out of the car at the test? (NASCAR held a multi-day test of the Next Gen car earlier this month at Charlotte Motor Speedway)
Harvick: I think, for me, it was exciting just for that fact that you’ve heard so much about it and I hadn’t driven it until (the test). I think for me to drive the car and have your own opinions and things that you need to work on. What’s good, what’s bad, what’s different. All those things I’ve experienced now. So I think from the driver’s seat it was really just another race car.
It just feels a little bit different. The way you work on it and the things you see are different, but in the end, from my standpoint you’ve got pedals and a steering wheel and I’ve got my seat and everything I use on a weekly basis.
Shifting was a little bit different, with the sequential shifter. There were a couple times I went to find third gear and it was first gear just because it’s only up and down, so the shifting for me was probably the thing that took the most thinking. The driving the car part was not that difficult. It was just making sure you’re using the sequential shifter in your mind and not an H-pattern shifter because it’s been 30 years of using the standing H-pattern. So the sequential shifter was a big deal for me just as far as the process goes.
Are there any places you think improvements can be made to the car?
Harvick: I think everybody knows there’s a number of things that are going to have to be improved on the car, but that’s the benefit of having all the teams involved and there’s just so many smart people in our garage that work on these cars every day, that just have more insight into what everything does.
The amount of data and information that will come from the test will be more than anything they’ve ever had up until this point. So I think being able to solve those problems will be much easier because you’ve got so much information.
But it’s going to be ongoing. Even with the current car that we race, there’s new bars and new things in the car that came this year and we’ve raced that car for a long time, so that process will be ongoing as it always is.
Looking ahead to this weekend. You’ve been in playoff races at Martinsville Speedway. How do you attack the track for a fall playoff race? Is it different than how you attack a spring race there?
Harvick: It’s pretty much the same. You have to be on the offense a lot of the time, but you also have to put yourself in good positions as well defensively to make sure that you don’t get your car tore up, or you get it tore up as little as possible as you go throughout the day.
It’s definitely a little bit different at the end of the year just because everyone’s agenda is different. So you have eight guys that’ll be left racing for a championship. You’ve got cars that want to win races and then you have cars that just want to have a good finish. So there’s a number of different agendas that fall really all the way through the playoffs.
What is your mindset heading into Martinsville?
Harvick: Full gas. Go forward.
