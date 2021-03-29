NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano clears every hurdle to win first dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

“I thought I had a shot there. I cut the 22 [Logano] too many breaks there when he was cutting us off but they had a little better car it looked like in the long run.”

Hamlin finished third behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daniel Suarez was fourth, and Ryan Newman finished fifth.

Visibility on the track was difficult for drivers, especially in the middle parts of the race as the sun began to set, causing a glare, while dust from the dry dirt kicked up all around the track. At one point, Kyle Busch said on his radio, “You can’t see anything. Nothing. You can’t even see the car in front of you.”

Logano said it was really special to be the first to win on Bristol’s dirt, and commended the track workers who prepped the track for not only the first dirt race, but also got it ready for Monday following floods in Bristol Sunday night that delayed the race a day, while continuously working on the track throughout the race.

“It’s incredible. This is incredible. Unbelievable race track,” Logano said. “It was definitely a challenge... Wing it, that’s what this is about. Nobody really knew what to put in the car and we were able to adjust the right way throughout practice and put it in victory lane.”