NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano clears every hurdle to win first dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun, dust, dirt, lapped traffic, overtime. Every hurdle stood in the way of Joey Logano winning Monday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he cleared every one.
Logano took the lead just before the end of Stage 2, and held it for the final 50 laps to become the seventh different winner to start the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Logano also became the first driver to win on dirt at Bristol, which laid dirt for this race, becoming the first NASCAR Cup Series dirt race in more than 50 years.
“I had a blast racing,” Logano told reporters after the win. “I finally won a spring race (at Bristol). I guess we needed dirt.”
Logano held off a charging Denny Hamlin in the final stage, with the two battling for the lead as Hamlin chose the top of the track and Logano stayed on the bottom. Logano deftly held off Hamlin, and maneuvered through lapped traffic to stay in front.
A caution with four laps remaining set up an overtime restart, and again Logano outran Hamlin, who again chose the top side with no success.
“I really couldn’t see a whole lot. I was kind of guessing,” Hamlin said. “I thought I could run the top end hard but they didn’t prep it in between cautions like they had been. It was just marbles up there.
“I thought I had a shot there. I cut the 22 [Logano] too many breaks there when he was cutting us off but they had a little better car it looked like in the long run.”
Hamlin finished third behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daniel Suarez was fourth, and Ryan Newman finished fifth.
Visibility on the track was difficult for drivers, especially in the middle parts of the race as the sun began to set, causing a glare, while dust from the dry dirt kicked up all around the track. At one point, Kyle Busch said on his radio, “You can’t see anything. Nothing. You can’t even see the car in front of you.”
Logano said it was really special to be the first to win on Bristol’s dirt, and commended the track workers who prepped the track for not only the first dirt race, but also got it ready for Monday following floods in Bristol Sunday night that delayed the race a day, while continuously working on the track throughout the race.
“It’s incredible. This is incredible. Unbelievable race track,” Logano said. “It was definitely a challenge... Wing it, that’s what this is about. Nobody really knew what to put in the car and we were able to adjust the right way throughout practice and put it in victory lane.”
Bristol announced during the race that they would again run next spring’s Cup Series race on dirt. A date for that race has not be set.
The NASCAR Cup Series will take this weekend off for Easter and return the following Saturday for a night race at Martinsville Speedway on April 10.
