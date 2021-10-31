NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano in familiar spot at Martinsville Speedway

Imagine, on top of that, just the strategy of the race. A lot of times you call the race different defending on what your speed is in your car, so if you don’t have a lot you would call it a little differently.

You have two teammates (Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney) who are also battling for spots in the championships. How much do you all work together on setup? Is it more or less in the playoffs compared to the regular season?

Logano: Same amount. Nothing changes, right? We’re stronger together, that’s why we have teammates. We use each other in that way. It’s an open book on what Blaney and Brad have on their cars. It’s an open book on what I have on my car as well. There’s no sense in having teammates if you’re not going to use them to become stronger and better. I think everyone here agrees with that.

What is your level of confidence, not just this year but any time you come to Martinsville for a race?

Logano: It’s definitely one of our better race tracks. Really for all of Team Penske it’s one of the better race tracks we have. I think that’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to.

We’re going to have to win it. I said it earlier. A second place finish isn’t going to get it. So we’ve got to figure out a way to win and I feel like we’ve got a good shot at that. We’ve had a car that can do that quite a few times. We were able to do it once and I feel like we’ve been really close seven or eight other times. So hopefully it’s the weekend it all comes together.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

