NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano in familiar spot at Martinsville Speedway

If anyone knows the pressure of needing a win at Martinsville Speedway, and the joy of getting that must-win victory, it’s Joey Logano.
The 31-year-old driver won the fall race at Martinsville in 2018, and went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship three weeks later.
Logano is in a similar position as the Cup Series comes to Martinsville this week. The Team Penske driver is eighth in the playoff standings, 26 points below the cutline. Which means he again needs a win on Sunday to advance to the championship race next weekend in Phoenix.
Logano spoke with the Bulletin last week to talk about the end of the playoffs and how he’s feeling about coming back to Martinsville.
Martinsville Bulletin: You’ve won at Martinsville in a must-win situation. Does that kind of take a little stress off of you or give you more confidence heading back here in that situation? Logano: Yea, I think so. I think any time you have experience going through something before you’re naturally going to have more confidence going through it a second time because you know what’s coming your way.
In the playoffs, at some point in these 10 weeks your back will be against the wall and you’re going to have to win. Even if you’re Kyle Larson who’s won a bunch of races this year and got a lot of playoff points, he’s going to have to win Phoenix. He’s going to have to win Phoenix to win the championship. It’s the same for us this week… Been here before, it’s nothing new. It’s nothing we didn’t expect. It’s just now is the time.
Right now Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are getting the most attention these playoffs, and you’ve kind of flew under the radar for most of the year. Do you prefer to be one to fly under the radar or would you rather be a favorite in the postseason?
Logano: I just want to win. Honestly , I don’t care how we get there. I’ve been on both sides of it before. When we won the championship in 2018 we were kind of the underdogs. We’ve gone into the championship four as favorites as well, so honestly it doesn’t make a difference to me. The goal is the same. It really doesn’t make a difference what everyone else decides you are. You have to decide for yourself whether you are the favorite or not. And if you don’t believe in yourself just don’t even show up.
How do you prepare for races in the postseason without practice?
Logano: It’s what we’ve done ever since COVID. The limited practice time definitely makes it more challenging because you have to have everything figured out by the time you show up, so it’s all a little bit harder to rely on what you had the last time there. You don’t want to get too far out of the box because if it doesn’t work you’re kind of married to it. It’s hard to change a spring during the race, or whatever changes you need. You only have really wedge, track bar, air pressure to work with during the race so you’re kind of stuck with what you’ve got. So it’s hard to get too out of your comfort zone to make your setups if you flubbed the last race. So limited practice definitely makes it more challenging.
Imagine, on top of that, just the strategy of the race. A lot of times you call the race different defending on what your speed is in your car, so if you don’t have a lot you would call it a little differently.
You have two teammates (Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney) who are also battling for spots in the championships. How much do you all work together on setup? Is it more or less in the playoffs compared to the regular season?
Logano: Same amount. Nothing changes, right? We’re stronger together, that’s why we have teammates. We use each other in that way. It’s an open book on what Blaney and Brad have on their cars. It’s an open book on what I have on my car as well. There’s no sense in having teammates if you’re not going to use them to become stronger and better. I think everyone here agrees with that.
What is your level of confidence, not just this year but any time you come to Martinsville for a race?
Logano: It’s definitely one of our better race tracks. Really for all of Team Penske it’s one of the better race tracks we have. I think that’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to.
We’re going to have to win it. I said it earlier. A second place finish isn’t going to get it. So we’ve got to figure out a way to win and I feel like we’ve got a good shot at that. We’ve had a car that can do that quite a few times. We were able to do it once and I feel like we’ve been really close seven or eight other times. So hopefully it’s the weekend it all comes together.
