NASCAR Cup Series: Martin Truex Jr. confident he can stay hot at Martinsville

There’s being hot at one track, and there’s Martin Truex, Jr. at Martinsville Speedway hot.
Truex has won three of the last four NASCAR Cup Series races Martinsville, including the most recent contest on April 11, a race he led for just 20 laps after starting 7th.
It’s been a stark contract for Truex at Martinsville from the start of his career. It took him six tries to get a top-10 at “The Paperclip,” and nine tries to get a top-5. Before his first win, he had just five top-5s and 11 top-10s in 27 races there.
While Truex said he wouldn’t necessarily say he figured out any tricks for driving at Martinsville, he credited his turnaround with hitting on a setup he liked and running with it consistently.
“I think it’s been a lot of things,” Truex said in a recent phone interview. “We hit on a feel of the car that I liked and we’ve been able to be successful with that and we’ve been able to carry it through the past few seasons there.”
Truex said Martinsville was a “work-in-progress” for him and the team for quite a while, but once they found a way to make the car do what he wanted, “once we did that it’s been really good to us,” he said.
“It’s funny. It looks like just a little half-mile track and I looks like it’d be pretty easy, but it’s really one of the most difficult ones to figure out, at least it has been for us,” Truex added. “At the same time, it doesn’t really change much. Over the years we’ve been going there it’s almost like we’ve kind of figured some things out and we’ve been able to continue to do those same things.”
Truex’s improvements at Martinsville have coincided with improvements on road courses, a similar style of track where he struggled early in his career. He has two 3rd place finishes on road courses this season.
It’s no coincidence that he’s gotten better at both at the same time.
“I think in the past few years, especially with the rules we’ve had and the way the cars are, some of that has been there’s been a little bit of crossover as far as we run the same rules packages at short tracks as we do at road courses,” Truex said. “So you kind of feel like as a company at Joe Gibbs Racing we’ve been good at those.
“Some of that plays into the success we’ve had at Martinsville and Richmond and places like that. I think there’s definitely some crossover there… Obviously road races is a completely different approach as far as setting up and driving the cars and things like that. Like short tracks, it’s something that we’ve continued to work on through the years and tried to get better at and fortunately we’ve been able to have some good results.”
Truex will need to stay hot this week at his new favorite track. Even though the three tracks in the final round of the playoffs – Texas, Kansas, and Martinsville – are places where he has a combined five wins and 22 top-5s, he started the round with a disappointing 25th place finish at Texas, and was seventh last week at Kansas.
The JGR driver is currently sixth in the Cup Series playoffs, three points below the cutoff. While he doesn’t need to win to advance to the championship four, a win is the best way to guarantee he’s still racing for a title next week at Phoenix.
“I feel like we approach each week as its own and try to do the best we can do,” Truex said. “Martinsville is certainly one we always look forward to, so hopefully we don’t have to go there and have to try to win but I feel like it’s definitely a place that we can if we have to. So I’m not feeling too worried about things at this moment. Trying to play it cool and continue to execute.”
It’s really easy to get caught up in the moment when racing for a championship, so Truex makes sure to maintain focus on one race at a time throughout the playoffs.
This week at Martinsville, he has just one race left to make sure he’s racing for a title at Phoenix.
“For us, I feel like we’ve been here, we’ve done it enough to understand you’ve got to stay focused on what you’re doing and not worry about the end until you get there,” Truex said. “The team has been doing a good job and we’ve been really consistent running up front.
“It’s been a good playoffs so far and hopefully we continue it.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com