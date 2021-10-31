NASCAR Cup Series: Martin Truex Jr. confident he can stay hot at Martinsville

There’s being hot at one track, and there’s Martin Truex, Jr. at Martinsville Speedway hot.

Truex has won three of the last four NASCAR Cup Series races Martinsville, including the most recent contest on April 11, a race he led for just 20 laps after starting 7th.

It’s been a stark contract for Truex at Martinsville from the start of his career. It took him six tries to get a top-10 at “The Paperclip,” and nine tries to get a top-5. Before his first win, he had just five top-5s and 11 top-10s in 27 races there.

While Truex said he wouldn’t necessarily say he figured out any tricks for driving at Martinsville, he credited his turnaround with hitting on a setup he liked and running with it consistently.

“I think it’s been a lot of things,” Truex said in a recent phone interview. “We hit on a feel of the car that I liked and we’ve been able to be successful with that and we’ve been able to carry it through the past few seasons there.”

Truex said Martinsville was a “work-in-progress” for him and the team for quite a while, but once they found a way to make the car do what he wanted, “once we did that it’s been really good to us,” he said.