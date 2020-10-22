NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Preview: One final race before Martinsville

Bowman has the worst average finish at Texas among playoff drivers, but maybe that’s why he could be the one to surprise this week. While he’s struggled at Texas in his career, he’s been hot throughout the 2020 playoffs, finishing in the top 10 in five of seven playoff races, including a third place finish last week at Kansas. He has an average finish of 8.7 over the last seven weeks.

Bowman crashed and finished 30th the last time he raced at Texas in July, and finished fifth there last fall. The driver of the No. 88 is possibly the least likely driver to win this week or next to make the championship four, especially considering he’s currently sixth in the standings. But maybe that’s what would make a win by him surprising.

Another who could surprise is Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Bowman and Elliott are the two youngest drivers left in the playoffs, and have the fewest career Cup Series starts at Texas. However, Elliott has the fifth best finish (11.1) at Texas among active drivers.

Elliott finished 12th at Texas in July.

What drivers are saying