NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Preview: One final race before Martinsville

We’re just one week away from the NASCAR Cup Series returning to Martinsville Speedway. Until then, we have one more playoff race, this time at Texas Speedway.
With a win by Joey Logano last week, he’s locked in and on cruise control until the championship in Phoenix Raceway on November 8. The other seven playoff drivers aren’t as lucky as they continue to battle for the final three championship spots over the next two weeks.
Here’s a look at how each playoff driver has done in the Lonestar State.
This week’s race
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Where: Texas Speedway
When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
TV/Radio: NBCSN/PRN
Who’s done the best at Texas
Only four Cup Series playoff drivers have wins at Texas, and two have three wins each. If your guess for which two drivers was Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, congratulations because you’re absolutely right.
The most dominant drivers this season have largely been the most dominant drivers at just about every track they’ve gone to this postseason, and Texas is no exception. They've won three of the last four Texas races.
Harvick has the highest average finish at Texas and has led the most laps at the track among playoff drivers. He’s finished in the top-5 12 times in 35 starts.
Interestingly, Harvick has won every other race at Texas for the last six races, and finished fifth when the series last competed there in July.
Hamlin has seven top-5s in 29 Texas starts. However, in two starts since his last Texas win he’s finished 28th and 20th.
Who’s done the worst at Texas
Four playoff drivers have yet to win at Texas, and none of the four have been especially good there.
Alex Bowman has the worst average finish (25.6) at Texas among playoff drivers, eight places worse than the seventh worst driver there.
That seventh worst driver would be Brad Keselowski, who also has yet to win in the Lonestar State. Keselowski does has five top-5 finishes and is tied with Harvick with the most laps led at the track among playoff drivers.
Martin Truex and Chase Elliott have also yet to win at Texas. Truex has the most starts without a win at Texas among all active drivers. He has four top-5 finishes in 30 starts, and Elliott has two top-5s in 10 starts.
Who could surprise this week
Bowman has the worst average finish at Texas among playoff drivers, but maybe that’s why he could be the one to surprise this week. While he’s struggled at Texas in his career, he’s been hot throughout the 2020 playoffs, finishing in the top 10 in five of seven playoff races, including a third place finish last week at Kansas. He has an average finish of 8.7 over the last seven weeks.
Bowman crashed and finished 30th the last time he raced at Texas in July, and finished fifth there last fall. The driver of the No. 88 is possibly the least likely driver to win this week or next to make the championship four, especially considering he’s currently sixth in the standings. But maybe that’s what would make a win by him surprising.
Another who could surprise is Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Bowman and Elliott are the two youngest drivers left in the playoffs, and have the fewest career Cup Series starts at Texas. However, Elliott has the fifth best finish (11.1) at Texas among active drivers.
Elliott finished 12th at Texas in July.
What drivers are saying
Kevin Harvick: “Just going to go race and do the things we do every week. You never know how these things are going to play out. Our car was plenty fast to win the race (at Kansas Sunday) and just came up one short… I feel better about Texas than I did (at Kansas). Our guys did a pretty good job of bringing a whole lot better car than what we had at the first race. If our car’s that much better at Texas than it was the first race, it should be a good weekend. You just never know how the cautions are going to fall, the strategy, anything like that. You just have to go lap by lap and see where it falls.”
Chase Elliott: “Like I’ve been saying all week, I feel like you can’t have bad tracks and expect to win a championship. You need to have a shot to win every week and I believe in that a lot. We’ll go to Texas, give it our best shot to go win, and same at Martinsville. Hopefully, we’re still alive come Phoenix.”
Kurt Busch: “We’ll pack that parachute up, throw it away and we’ll go to Texas to win. We knew we were going to have to win either here or Texas. Martinsville we have a shot at it, too. The odds are stacked against us, but hey, we’re in the top-eight for a reason. I have a great crew chief, Matt McCall, and we’ll bounce back.”
Denny Hamlin: “We can win every week. Every week we’re up front. I think we can win next week. We can win the week after that and we can win the week after that. Not too worried about having to go out there and win because I know we can do it.”
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers at Texas Speedway
(Listed in order of standings)
Joey Logano: 1 win, 11 top-5s in 24 starts; Average finish of 13.5; 465 laps led
Kevin Harvick: 3 wins, 12 top-5s in 35 starts; Average finish of 10.2; 654 laps led
Denny Hamlin: 3 wins, 7 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 14; 288 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 0 wins, 5 top-5s in 24 starts; Average finish of 17.3; 654 laps led
Chase Elliott: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish of 11.1; 44 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 10 starts; Average finish of 25.6; 14 laps led
Martin Truex Jr.: 0 wins, 4 top-5s in 30 starts; Average finish of 14; 620 laps led
Kurt Busch: 1 win, 3 top-5s in 35 starts; Average finish of 14.1; 336 laps led
