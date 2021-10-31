NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1st – Kyle Larson (Already clinched spot in Championship 4)
- 9 wins, 19 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s in 13 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 21.1)
2nd – Chase Elliott (+34 above cutline)
- 2 wins, 14 top-5s this season
- 1 win, 5 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 12 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 13.5)
3rd – Denny Hamlin (+32 above cutline)
- 2 wins, 18 top-5s this season
- 5 wins, 16 top-5s, 22 top-10s in 31 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 9.7)
4th – Kyle Busch (+1 above cutline)
- 2 wins, 13 top-5s this season
- 2 wins, 16 top-5s, 19 top-10s in 32 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 12.1)
5th – Ryan Blaney (-1 below cutline)
- 3 wins, 10 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 5 top-5s, 6 top-10s in 11 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 10.7)
6th – Martin Truex, Jr. (-3 below cutline)
- 4 wins, 11 top-5s this season
- 3 wins, 8 top-5s, 14 top-10s in 31 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 16.5)
7th – Brad Keselowski (-6 below cutline)
- 1 win, 9 top-5s this season
- 2 wins, 11 top-5s, 16 top-10s in 23 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 11.2)
8th – Joey Logano (-26 below cutline)
- 1 win, 10 top-5s this season
- 1 win, 8 top-5s, 13 top-10s in 25 Martinsville Speedway starts ((Average finish: 12.1)