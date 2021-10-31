 Skip to main content
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1st – Kyle Larson (Already clinched spot in Championship 4)

- 9 wins, 19 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s in 13 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 21.1)

Elliott.jpg

2nd – Chase Elliott (+34 above cutline)

- 2 wins, 14 top-5s this season

- 1 win, 5 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 12 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 13.5)

Hamlin.jpg

3rd – Denny Hamlin (+32 above cutline)

- 2 wins, 18 top-5s this season

- 5 wins, 16 top-5s, 22 top-10s in 31 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 9.7)

Busch.jpg

4th – Kyle Busch (+1 above cutline)

- 2 wins, 13 top-5s this season

- 2 wins, 16 top-5s, 19 top-10s in 32 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 12.1)

Blaney.jpg

5th – Ryan Blaney (-1 below cutline)

- 3 wins, 10 top-5s this season

- 0 wins, 5 top-5s, 6 top-10s in 11 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 10.7)

Martin Truex. Jr.

6th – Martin Truex, Jr. (-3 below cutline)

- 4 wins, 11 top-5s this season

- 3 wins, 8 top-5s, 14 top-10s in 31 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 16.5)

Keselowski.jpg

7th – Brad Keselowski (-6 below cutline)

- 1 win, 9 top-5s this season

- 2 wins, 11 top-5s, 16 top-10s in 23 Martinsville Speedway starts (Average finish: 11.2)

Logano.jpg

8th – Joey Logano (-26 below cutline)

- 1 win, 10 top-5s this season

- 1 win, 8 top-5s, 13 top-10s in 25 Martinsville Speedway starts ((Average finish: 12.1)

