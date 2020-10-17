NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: What to know about Kansas and the Round of 8

But Logano, who is currently fifth in the playoff standings and just five points out of fourth place, has two wins and seven top-5 finishes in his career at Kansas. Unfortunately, Logano also has some really bad finishes at the track, with an average finish of 18.2, second worst among playoff drivers.

What drivers are saying about Kansas

Kevin Harvick: It’s a racetrack where I’ve won a couple races and, for whatever reason, it just kind of fits my style and what we do with the cars. We’ve had a lot of good racecars there to capitalize on the good characteristics that fall into my driving style and we’ve been able to have some good results with it.”

Chase Elliott: “We've been working tirelessly to try to improve. Kansas has historically been a decent track for us. We struggled there the first race this year. We know we got to be better. Looking forward to the challenge.