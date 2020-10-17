NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: What to know about Kansas and the Round of 8

It’s an all new playoffs.
Well, that’s not necessarily true. The third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this week at Kansas Speedway, and while there aren't any drivers locked into the championship four as of right now, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have a big enough lead in the points to feel O.K. about their chances.
But, no one should feel too confident. It’s impossible to know what will happen over the next three weeks with eight drivers vying for four spots in the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 8.
A win in any of the next three races by one of the eight playoff drivers would automatically qualify them for the championship. Here’s a look at how each driver has done at Kansas Speedway in their careers.
This week’s race
The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
TV/Radio: NBC, MRN
Who has done the best at Kansas
Kansas Speedway has been a successful track for just about every driver left in the playoffs. Every driver remaining has led at least 75 laps there in their career, and every driver but two has a win. The last 10 races at Kansas have been won by a current playoff driver.
But, surprise, surprise, the best among the drivers at Kansas has been Hamlin and Harvick, who have also been the best drivers this season. Each driver has three wins at Kansas in their career.
Harvick, currently first in the playoff standings, has an average finish of 9.6 at Kansas, best among active drivers. He, along with Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman, are also the only drivers to start all 29 Cup Series races there.
Hamlin has won the last two Kansas races, and has an average finish of 14.5 and eight top-5 finishes in 24 starts there. He’s currently second in the playoff standings.
Who has done the worst at Kansas
For the third time this postseason, Kurt Busch is going to a track in which he has the most starts without a win among active drivers. While Busch has an average finish of 15.1 at Kansas, he has just four top-5 finishes in 29 starts.
Busch and Alex Bowman are the only playoff drivers without a Kansas victory. Bowman has just 10 starts there, second fewest among playoff drivers, but he hasn’t fared well in those starts, with 4 top-5s and an average finish of 19.6, worst among the final eight.
Who could surprise this week
It’s hard to say anyone could surprise when you’re down to eight drivers, but Joey Logano has been a bit overshadowed this postseason, thanks in part to the dominance of his teammate, Brad Keselowski, and rival, Hamlin.
But Logano, who is currently fifth in the playoff standings and just five points out of fourth place, has two wins and seven top-5 finishes in his career at Kansas. Unfortunately, Logano also has some really bad finishes at the track, with an average finish of 18.2, second worst among playoff drivers.
What drivers are saying about Kansas
Kevin Harvick: It’s a racetrack where I’ve won a couple races and, for whatever reason, it just kind of fits my style and what we do with the cars. We’ve had a lot of good racecars there to capitalize on the good characteristics that fall into my driving style and we’ve been able to have some good results with it.”
Chase Elliott: “We've been working tirelessly to try to improve. Kansas has historically been a decent track for us. We struggled there the first race this year. We know we got to be better. Looking forward to the challenge.
Alex Bowman: “Making the Round of 8 was one of our team’s goals for the 2020 season. We are focused and ready to get through the Round of 8 and go for a championship in Phoenix next month. Going to Kansas this weekend is something I am looking forward to. We have had some strong results there in the past and Hendrick Motorsports’ intermediate program is one of our best. This No. 88 team is capable of putting together a race winning Chevrolet and we believe we will have a strong car this weekend.”
Kurt Busch: “This was our goal at the beginning of the year, right underneath winning the championship, was to be in this position. Here we are, we’re in the elite eight. I like to reference it as the ‘who’s who’. We are a little bit behind in points and it’s tough to gain points on a group of drivers like this towards the end of the year. Everybody is on their game, every position counts. I’m looking forward to the challenge."
NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers at Kansas Speedway
Kevin Harvick: 3 wins, 9 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 9.6; 864 laps led
Denny Hamlin: 3 wins, 8 top-5s in 24 starts; Average finish of 14.5; 284 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 2 wins, 5 top-5s in 21 starts; Average finish of 12; 247 laps led
Chase Elliott: 1 win, 4 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish of 11.6; 97 laps led
Joey Logano: 2 wins, 7 top-5s in 22 starts; Average finish of 18.2; 431 laps led
Martin Truex Jr.: 2 wins, 9 top-5s in 24 starts; Average finish of 13.4; 803 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 4 top-5 in 10 starts; Average finish of 19.6; 76 laps led
Kurt Busch: 0 wins, 4 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 15.1; 270 laps led
