NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Make-or-break week at Bristol Motor Speedway

It’s the first make-or-break week of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. After Saturday night, the field will be cut from 16 to 12 drivers.
Some drivers need a win this week at a track where they’ve never been to victory lane before.
Here’s what to know about this week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
This week’s race
Bass Pro Shops Night RaceSite: Bristol, Tennessee
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m.
Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles
TV/Radio: NBCSN/PRN
Who’s done the best at Bristol?
There’s a pretty stark line between the haves and have-nots in East Tennessee. No playoff drivers have just one win at Bristol. Six drivers have two or more victories there, and the other 10 have none.
Kyle Busch has a staggering eight wins at Bristol, more than any other active driver and five more than Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick, who are tied for second with three each.
However, even though Busch has been to victory lane eight times in 31 races, he still only has an average finish of 12.8, second best in the field.
The driver with the best average finish at Bristol? That would be Chase Elliott. Even though he’s never won there, with three top-5s and five top-10s in 10 starts, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has an average finish of 12.1 at the short track.
Who’s done the worst at Bristol?
Again, Bristol hasn’t been a truly great track for any playoff driver. None have an average finish in the top 10. Eight playoff drivers have three or fewer top 5s, and eight have five or fewer top-10s at the track.
Having all short tracks in the first round of the playoffs has spelled trouble for a number of drivers because the ones who have struggled at one have struggled at all three.
Martin Truex Jr. has struggled at Bristol, but it doesn’t matter – his win last week automatically moves him to the next round.
Four drivers at or below the cutline who need a win this week are also four of the worst drivers at Bristol. All of Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Michael McDowell have an average finish of 20 or worse, and between the four they have just two top fives and five top 10s.
What are drivers saying?
Christopher Bell: “I feel good about it, and Bristol is a really good racetrack for our company and me. It’s just you can get caught up in stuff so easily at Bristol. It’s nice to have a buffer and hopefully we can go to Bristol and have an uneventful event.”
Kyle Larson: “Bristol is cool all the time, but the night race, to me, has a little bit more meaning than the spring race because of the atmosphere around it. The lights, the crowd, the energy is just up for the night race. It makes me excited, and it makes me want to win there even more.”
Chase Elliott: “It’s a little different, for sure. It seems like (Bristol) did a really good job of how they put the dirt down and took it back up to where the track surface doesn’t really look any different. I anticipate everybody will adapt pretty quickly. The Bristol night race is always one of my favorite races of the year. It’s a great environment. To me, it’s one of the coolest events on our schedule. It will be an exciting weekend. I am glad it’s in the playoffs and we get to go up there and enjoy a Saturday night in eastern Tennessee.”
William Byron: “Obviously, we’re not in an ideal situation heading to Bristol but we’re by no means out of it. Just because we’re below the cutline doesn’t mean we need to try anything crazy, either. That’s when people put themselves in bad situations, I feel like. We just need to go to Bristol and execute on all levels as a team. We know we have the speed in our cars to run well at Bristol; we just need to focus on running our race. We’ll be aware of what’s going on around us, but we can only control our race and that’s what we’re going to focus on. We need to maximize our points and be around at the end of the night to capitalize.”
Alex Bowman: “I think we need to maximize stage points and hopefully that has us in a good spot at the end of the day. I don’t think we are in a must-win situation by any means, but when you are racing Kurt (Busch) and Kyle (Busch) and guys who are so good at Bristol, it is going to be tough. We are going to go do everything we can to win the race. I don’t think we are going to put ourselves in a situation where we either win or run 30th. We are just going to go maximize the day and do the best we can.”
NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers at Bristol
Kyle Larson – 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 12 races; 641 laps led; Average finish of 14.4
Denny Hamlin – 2 wins, 9 top-5s, 14 top-10s in 30 races; 829laps led; Average finish of 13.2
Martin Truex Jr. – 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s in 30 races; 282 laps led; Average finish of 15.2
Joey Logano – 2 wins, 6 top-5s, 10 top-10s in 24 races; 766 laps led; Average finish of 15.1
Ryan Blaney – 0 wins, 1 top-5s, 4 top-10s in 11 races; 439 laps led; Average finish of 20.0
Kevin Harvick – 3 wins, 13 top-5s, 20 top-10s in 40 races; 1,138 laps led; Average finish of 13.4
Chase Elliott – 0 wins, 3 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 10 starts; 310 laps led; Average finish of 12.1
Christopher Bell – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 2 starts; 1 lap led; Average finish of 18.5
Brad Keselowski – 3 wins, 6 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 22 starts; 894 laps led; Average finish of 17.3
Kyle Busch – 8 wins, 14 top-5s, 19 top-10s in 31 starts; 2,593 laps led; Average finish of 12.8
Alex Bowman – 0 wins, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s in 10 starts; 0 laps led; Average finish of 22.0
Tyler Reddick – 0 wins, 1 top-5, 1 top-10 in 2 starts; 0 laps led; Average finish of 20.0
William Byron – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 6 starts; 0 laps led; Average finish of 20.7
Michael McDowell – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 21 starts; 0 laps led; Average finish of 29.9
This Week’s Lineup:
(Start pos./Driver/Car No./Team)
1 P-Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 P-Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 P-Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 P-Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
5 P-Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
6 P-Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 P-Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
8 P-Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 P-Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 P-Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
11 P-Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
12 P-Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 P-Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
14 P-William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
15 P-Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
16 P-Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
35 JJ Yeley 51 Petty Ware Racing
36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management
