NASCAR Cup Series Preview: The playoffs roll into Virginia

Not to brag, but sometimes my predictions are spot on.
In last week’s NASCAR playoff preview, I said, with certainty, Denny Hamlin, who had not picked up a win all season, would win at least once in the playoffs.
Bold prediction? Not really. O.K., fine, not bold at all. But I’m still going to consider myself a genius because Hamlin proved me right in the very first round, winning last week’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes a swing to Virginia this week for the Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway.
Some playoff drivers who have done great at Richmond in the past need to repeat that this weekend, while others who have struggled at Richmond are thankful to be sitting pretty high in the playoff standings.
Here’s what you need to know about Saturday night’s race.
Who’s done the best at Richmond?
The Richmond playoff race couldn’t have come at a better time for Kyle Busch. After a disastrous 35th place finish last week at Darlington in which he crashed out on Lap 125, Busch is sitting two points below the cutline in the Cup Series playoff standings.
However, the driver of the No. 18 probably isn’t fretting, because he is far and away the best active driver at Richmond, leading in both wins (6) and top-5s (18) in 31 career starts.
His average finish of 6.8 is more than two finishing spots better than Denny Hamlin, who is second among active drivers with an average finish of 9.0.
Fun fact – Busch holds the Richmond record for worst starting spot for a race winner. He won after starting 32nd in 2018. He just knows how to get around traffic at that short track, which is good because he’ll start 15th this Saturday.
Another fun fact – while Busch is great at Richmond, many other playoff drivers are also very good there. Eight of the top 10 active drivers with the best average finish there are all in the playoffs, and nine playoff drivers have at least one win there.
Who’s done the worst at Richmond?
It’s a very good thing Ryan Blaney picked up those two wins just before the end of the regular season to get some more playoff points, because the three tracks in the first round of the playoffs are all places where he has historically not been good.
We talked last week about how Blaney had no career top-5 finishes at Darlington, and he’s struggled even more mightily at Richmond, where his highest career finish is 11th in 10 starts. He’s never led a lap at Richmond, and has an average finish of 23.4, second lowest among all playoff drivers.
Luckily for Blaney, he’s 22 points above the cutline, so as long as he can stay out of some major mishaps this week and next at Bristol, he should be able to still make it into the second round, which features tracks where he’s done much better in his career.
A playoff driver who may not be as lucky as Blaney is Alex Bowman. Despite also having three wins this season, a 26th place finish at Darlington last week has Bowman right on the cutline in the playoff standings.
And even though Bowman won the spring race at Richmond earlier this season, it is not a track where he’s historically done well. In fact, that win was his only top-5 and just his second top-10 in 10 starts at Richmond. He has an average finish of 21.5 there. If you take away that win, that average is obviously much worse.
Maybe Bowman figured something out about the short track and can turn his luck around there for good, because he might need to. Next week’s cutoff race at Bristol is another track where Bowman has struggled, and he doesn’t have the luxury of a win there for momentum.
Who could surprise this week?
Christopher Bell has two career Cup Series starts at Richmond. In the first he finished 15th. In the second, earlier this season, he finished fourth.
It’s no surprise Bell has done well at Richmond in NASCAR’s highest series. He won there three times in five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Bell hasn’t exactly been trending upwards the last few weeks, and he’s coming off of a 20th place finish at Darlington last week, but he did have four straight top-5s from July 4-August 8 this season, and he is very good on short tracks. Barring anything crazy, expect him to be at least challenging up front this week.
What are drivers saying?
Denny Hamlin: “When we look at this round, we knew that this is our wheelhouse of tracks. These are the ones that we’re going to perform really good at…And honestly, I wanted to rack up more stage points. Now this is going to help us going into the next round. We’ve got six more points than what we had before. So this is certainly a big help for that.
“And again we want to go to Richmond, win every stage, win that race too. We’re not going to take these next two weeks off. We want to keep this momentum going. That way when we get to that treacherous Round 2 we’re ready and we’re in playoff form.”
Kyle Larson: “Richmond was really the only bad race from start-to-finish we’ve had this year. I know we’ll be better this time around because we learned a lot. Alex (Bowman) won there and we have their notes, but we learned a lot even from how we ran in the spring.”
Michael McDowell: “Immediately after our accident on Sunday night, we were thinking that we had to win. That may still be true, but with how things unfolded, and other guys having trouble, we’re not in a huge hole. We just need to be smart and get these points back in both races. We need two top-10 finishes and just see how it plays out. We don’t need to get everything at once on Saturday night in Richmond.
“Our team is used to fighting back. We’ve had some rough patches that we’ve worked through. Darlington was a bad race, but the car was fast. So, we take that positive and move forward to these next two weeks. We don’t need to get it all back this Saturday night, but it’s where we start our comeback.”
Chase Elliott: “It’s a cutthroat 10 weeks. Unfortunately, the more the rounds go on you just can’t have poor races. A lot of times having a poor race doesn’t mean you did a bad job or you weren’t fast, it just means something didn’t go your way. Unfortunately, that could be the end of your season. Do I necessarily agree with that all the time? No, but at the same time we had 26 weeks to win races and to accumulate playoff points. The more of those you accumulate, you’re hedging your bet to make it further in the round. That’s the best thing you can do, try and build that buffer and get those points and get yourself in a better position to where if you do have a bad day you can still recover.”
William Byron: “Richmond has always been a challenging track for me. The track already has very low grip and making sure the tires last during a long run is key. The surface resembles Atlanta (Motor Speedway), but has characteristics of Phoenix (Raceway). I feel like every time I’ve run there that I’ve learned a bit more and improved each time. With Darlington not going the way we hoped, we will need to really execute this weekend and maximize whatever situation we are in to set us up for Bristol and advancing on through the playoffs.”
Alex Bowman: “Going back to Richmond is something to look forward to this week. Richmond is a track where our No. 48 team feels really strong at, and we are bringing the same car from earlier this year when we ended up in victory lane. After last week, we need to rebound and capitalize on a good night on Saturday. There’s not a lot of comfort going forward the next two weeks, but we are going to two places we know we can be strong at and have good runs.”
This week’s race</&h5>
NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway</&h5>
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST</&h5>
Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile speedway)</&h5>
Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race</&h5>
Length: 400 laps (300 miles)</&h5>
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 235.</&h5>
TV coverage: NBCSN</&h5>
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)</&h5>
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers at Richmond</&h5>
(Listed in order of playoff standings)</&h5>
- Kyle Larson – 1 win, 2 top-5s, 5 top-10s in 13 races; 73 laps led; Average finish of 12.2</&h5>
- Denny Hamlin – 3 wins, 14 top-5s, 18 top-10s in 29 races; 1,911 laps led; Average finish of 9.0</&h5>
- Martin Truex Jr. – 2 wins, 7 top-5s, 18 top-10s in 30 races; 1,125 laps led; Average finish of 16.9</&h5>
- Kurt Busch – 2 wins, 7 top-5s, 15 top-10s in 40 races; 919 laps led; Average finish of 15.2</&h5>
- Ryan Blaney – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in 10 races; 0 laps led; Average finish of 23.4</&h5>
- Joey Logano – 2 wins, 11 top-5s, 14 top-10s in 24 races; 428 laps led; Average finish of 10.5</&h5>
- Kevin Harvick – 3 wins, 15 top-5s, 26 top-10s in 40 races; 1,180 laps led; Average finish of 10.1</&h5>
- Brad Keselowski – 2 wins, 6 top-5s, 12 top-10s in 23 races; 1,177 laps led; Average finish of 12.3</&h5>
- Christopher Bell – 0 wins, 1 top-5, 1 top-10 in 2 races; 0 laps led; Average finish of 9.5</&h5>
- Chase Elliott – 0 wins, 3 top-5s, 4 top-10s in 11 races; 36 laps led; Average finish of 9.5</&h5>
- Aric Almirola – 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 18 races; 1 lap led; Average finish of 15.0</&h5>
- Tyler Reddick – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in 2 races; 0 laps led; Average finish of 15.5</&h5>
- Alex Bowman – 1 win, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s in 10 races; 11 laps led; Average finish of 21.5</&h5>
- Kyle Busch – 6 wins, 18 top-5s, 24 top-10s in 31 races; 1,489 laps led; Average finish of 6.8</&h5>
- William Byron – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 6 races; 0 laps led; Average finish of 16.2</&h5>
- Michael McDowell – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in 20 races; 1 lap led; Average finish of 31.9</&h5>
This week’s Lineup</&h5>
(* denotes playoff drivers)</&h5>
Starting Lineup</&h5>
* 1st – Kyle Larson</&h5>
* 2nd – Denny Hamlin</&h5>
* 3rd – Martin Truex Jr.</&h5>
* 4th – Kurt Busch</&h5>
* 5th – Kevin Harvick</&h5>
* 6th – Joey Logano</&h5>
* 7th – Brad Keselowski</&h5>
* 8th – Ryan Blaney</&h5>
* 9th – Aric Almirola</&h5>
* 10th – Christopher Bell</&h5>
* 11th – Tyler Reddick</&h5>
* 12th – Alex Bowman</&h5>
* 13th – Chase Elliott</&h5>
* 14th – William Byron</&h5>
* 15th – Kyle Busch</&h5>
* 16th – Michael McDowell</&h5>
17th – Ross Chastain</&h5>
18th – Chris Buescher</&h5>
19th – Austin Dillon</&h5>
20th – Ryan Preece</&h5>
21st – Cole Custer</&h5>
22nd – Daniel Suarez</&h5>
23rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.</&h5>
24th – Ryan Newman</&h5>
25th – Corey LaJoie</&h5>
26th – Chase Briscoe</&h5>
27th – Bubba Wallace</&h5>
28th – Matt DiBenedetto</&h5>
29th – Justin Haley</&h5>
30th – Anthony Alfredo</&h5>
31st – Erik Jones</&h5>
32nd – B.J. McLeod</&h5>
33rd – Josh Bilicki</&h5>
34th – Joey Gase</&h5>
35th – Quin Houff</&h5>
36th – Cody Ware</&h5>
37th – J.J. Yeley</&h5>
