NASCAR Cup Series: Tyler Reddick looks to finish season on high note

Tyler Reddick was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but since then he’s had one top-5 and two additional top-10 finishes.
Reddick spoke with the Bulletin last week about his second Cup Series season, and how he plans to continue finishing the year on a high note.
Martinsville Bulletin: How are you feeling about the last few races and the end of the season?
Reddick: Really good. It’s a good place to be… The last month, it’s been great. We’ve been bringing good cars and having a lot of fun and really fast so I feel really good about where we’re at going into these last three.
You made the playoffs for the first time in your Cup career. How would you assess your season overall this year?
Reddick: It was certainly great to make the playoffs, but we were rolling throughout the summer. I think we were in position to make the round of 12 pretty well. I hate to say pretty certainly, but with the pace we ran most of the year we should have made it through that first round racing against the guys that we were, but we had a slump. We didn’t execute at the racetrack at any of the first races and we didn’t have the playoff points to fall back on to pad our way through that scenario. So we fell out of the playoffs.
But we got out of that slump and we got back to what we were doing most of the summer. Unfortunately, ever since we’ve been knocked out of the playoffs, it’s unfortunate we did but at the same time it’s been nice to see as soon as we have we did not lose any motivation to put in the work and bring really fast cars to the race track.
This being just your second Cup Series season, and really your first normal season after COVID delays last year, what’s the biggest things you’ve learned this year?
Reddick: It’s been nice to see the way that we prepare and the accuracy of our preparation. The same applies to our races on Sunday. That doesn’t come with luck. It came with time and effort and pushing through the hard moments to get to where we feel like we are right now. It’s not really any one thing, it’s just putting the time and effort in to make things better, to make our tools that we have better, and to get more out of our race cars. So it’s been really great to see the rate of improvement that we have this year.
It certainly still doesn’t feel like a normal year. We’re still showing up and the first time we can really get a feel for the car is on the first lap of the race. There really hasn’t been any easing into the Cup Series. I got three practice sessions my rookie season and the rest of the year we were rolling right into the races. A couple of these tracks for the very first time, all these tracks for the first time in a Cup car, and having to figure it out.
Especially in the playoffs, what do you do to prepare for races since you can’t practice?Usually at the end of the year drivers who aren’t in the playoffs are using races to prepare for next season. With the Next Gen car coming next year, is there anything you can take from these last few races into 2022?
Reddick: Maybe not exactly things that apply to this car or probably to next year, but your mindset, becoming a better driver, a more well-rounded driver, having less weaknesses. I think drivers that have weaknesses with this car on mile-and-a-halfs will have weaknesses with the new car on mile-and-a-halfs. Drivers that aren’t good at Martinsville with this car will struggle with the new car at Martinsville next year.
You’re still pushing to become better. Even though you won’t be exactly applying every single detail from this car to the next car, you’re still trying to become a better driver and continue to improve because that’s what you’ll have to do with the new car. It’ll be a brand new set of challenges every single week and it’s going to be same thing. Just trying to overcome those challenges as fast as you can.
How are you feeling about coming back to Martinsville?
Reddick: I’m excited. I do feel good but more than anything I’m excited for a chance to come back one more time.
I feel like we’ve had some pretty solid cars and speed the last two or three times we’ve been there, it’s just about putting a whole race together and as a driver I haven’t been able to do that fully yet.
It’s a long race and while it seems like there’s plenty of opportunity to get to the front, one situation here or there can be the difference between running fifth and running 15th. So I’ve just got to put the whole thing together. I’m excited to get one more shot at it. I’m excited to see how much better our cars are going to be when we come back versus the spring. All the things that play into that. I’m excited to see how much our hard work is going to pay off here in one more week.
For you, in the last couple races of the season, what do you feel like you need to do to to feel you took the season to the next level and ended on a high note?
Reddick: Just make the most out of the situation that we have. We’re out of the playoffs for sure but the last month we’ve been racing around a lot of guys that are in position and have an opportunity to race for a championship. So if we can continue to run with them and outperform a number of them whenever the situation comes back next year with the new car, if we can do it now we’re going to be in the ballpark and I think we’ll be right there to do it next year and hopefully be a part of it and battle alongside them for that.
That’s a long way from now but if we run with them right now in the heat of the moment for them when we have no pressure and we have not nearly as much left in our season to work for and still be able to crank out speed and performances that we are, it’s exciting for when we have an opportunity next year to do it all over again.