NASCAR Cup Series: Tyler Reddick looks to finish season on high note

But we got out of that slump and we got back to what we were doing most of the summer. Unfortunately, ever since we’ve been knocked out of the playoffs, it’s unfortunate we did but at the same time it’s been nice to see as soon as we have we did not lose any motivation to put in the work and bring really fast cars to the race track.

This being just your second Cup Series season, and really your first normal season after COVID delays last year, what’s the biggest things you’ve learned this year?

Reddick: It’s been nice to see the way that we prepare and the accuracy of our preparation. The same applies to our races on Sunday. That doesn’t come with luck. It came with time and effort and pushing through the hard moments to get to where we feel like we are right now. It’s not really any one thing, it’s just putting the time and effort in to make things better, to make our tools that we have better, and to get more out of our race cars. So it’s been really great to see the rate of improvement that we have this year.