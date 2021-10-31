NASCAR Cup Series: What drivers are saying about this week's race

What drivers are saying about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway
Clay Campbell
With those guys it’s going to be really competitive. Kyle Larson is having a really exceptional year. He’s the front runner now but we’ll see. He came out of Kansas but you’ve got to figure if one of the other seven guys win at Kansas that still leaves six who really need to have a great performance here. That’s what makes this race so special.
It can really get really intense and drivers have to do what they have to do to make it into that final four. They don’t want to come here and leave empty handed. It’ll be interesting to see how it goes.
I won’t even venture to see how it turns out because if you look at all eight of them, all of them run good here. You’ve got some of them who’ve won multiple times, but all of them run great here. You never know what happens. So much goes on during this race you can get caught up in somebody else’s mess and your day is done. Or you can cause a mess and somebody else’s day is done. That’s what makes Martinsville special.
Kyle Larson
Martinsville has been a really tough track for me in the past. Earlier this year, we were really good there in Hendrick equipment and I was able to run top five. That run helped my confidence a lot. I think if we can go there and have another good run and, heck, if we can get a win there, yes – I’ll be feeling great going to Phoenix.
Chase Elliott
After what we saw in Kansas, I am not really sure that any amount of points is safe. I really think anyone in this round can win this weekend. So we are really going to have to be on it, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity and excited for the challenge.
Denny Hamlin
Just want to have a good, solid day. I think we’ll have a really good car when we go there. Want to battle for a win. If we battle for a win we’re going to be fine no matter where we finish.
Ryan Blaney
We are all just fighting too hard… I had a heck of an opportunity to score a lot of points and make next week [at Martinsville] easy. We still aren’t in a bad spot, but not as good a spot as we could be.
Martin Truex, Jr.
I feel good about it. We’re going to have a good starting position and good pit selection. That place has been good to us, so if we can run up front and win a couple stages and battle for the win, I think we’ll be able to get ourselves in [to the Championship 4 Round].
It’s a funny, quirky little place but we have a lot of confidence and it’s been good to us over the past few seasons. Hopefully, we can go and get the job done.
Brad Kes
elowski
We will do all we can do and that is all we can do. Winning would obviously lock our way in but as you saw this week [at Kansas] as crazy as these races get, I am not sure that isn’t what you have to do.
Joey Logano
We’re going to have to win it. I said it earlier. A second place finish isn’t going to get it. So we’ve got to figure out a way to win and I feel like we’ve got a good shot at that. We’ve had a car that can do that quite a few times. We were able to do it once and I feel like we’ve been really close seven or eight other times. So hopefully it’s the weekend it all comes together.
Martinsville Speedway facts
(All facts from Racing-Reference.info)
Most races among active drivers – Kurt Busch (42)
Most wins among active drivers – Denny Hamlin (5)
Most top-5 finishes among active drivers – Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin (16)
Most laps led among active drivers – Denny Hamlin (1,884)
Best average finish among active drivers – Denny Hamlin (9.7)