NASCAR Cup Series: What drivers are saying about this week's race

What drivers are saying about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Clay Campbell

With those guys it’s going to be really competitive. Kyle Larson is having a really exceptional year. He’s the front runner now but we’ll see. He came out of Kansas but you’ve got to figure if one of the other seven guys win at Kansas that still leaves six who really need to have a great performance here. That’s what makes this race so special.

It can really get really intense and drivers have to do what they have to do to make it into that final four. They don’t want to come here and leave empty handed. It’ll be interesting to see how it goes.

I won’t even venture to see how it turns out because if you look at all eight of them, all of them run good here. You’ve got some of them who’ve won multiple times, but all of them run great here. You never know what happens. So much goes on during this race you can get caught up in somebody else’s mess and your day is done. Or you can cause a mess and somebody else’s day is done. That’s what makes Martinsville special.

Kyle Larson