NASCAR: Dirt racing in Bristol will have to wait, baby

Fans excited to see cars racing on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway had to wait a little longer.
After a day full of off and on rain Saturday, only one lap of racing was completed before cars were taken off the track, covers were put on, and on-track activities were postponed for the night.
Saturday's festivities were scheduled to start around 4:30 p.m., with heat races for both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series, both of which would set the lineup for the main races. The Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt was scheduled to run at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
After an hour delay to pack the dirt around the half-mile track, only one lap of the first Truck's heat race was completed before trucks had to be taken off the track with dirt caked up on the windshields. Crews did a few minutes of work to remove the dirt and clean the trucks up, and late model cars did hot laps to try to make the track raceable, but it wasn't long after the rain began again.
NASCAR officially canceled all on-track activities for the night just after 6 p.m.
This year's Food City Dirt Race is the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since 1970. More than 2,000 truckloads of dirt were brought in to fill Bristol's half-mile track, which has also hosted dirt modified races throughout this week in preparation for this weekend's NASCAR races.
"I think the dirt itself is interesting. The type of dirt they choose to lay down on Bristol is not a dirt that you see in the Midwest. It’s a sandy-dirt," said Cup Series driver Austin Dillon earlier this week. "When you really get into the dirt track racing world, you start talking about the type of dirt that you’re racing on and certain dirt puts on better races, and certain dirt goes through different transitions than the other.
"It’s not a dirt that I believe you’re going to see a cushion built. It doesn’t do that. This stuff kind of creates a fluff and it gets up there. You can gain grip because it might be wet up there for a while, but it’s not something that you can use as a curb to catch you, which is different. And I’m glad that it came from around here because I feel like I’ve ran on it a lot and know when it has grip and when it doesn’t.”
"The track can change so much,” said Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto. “You have to continuously adjust your driving and keep up with what other drivers are doing... We’ll have to figure it out on the fly.”
Ryan Blaney, who won last week's Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, posted the fastest lap in practice Friday at Bristol, with a time of 20.17 seconds and a speed of 89.233 miles per hour.
Alex Bowman was at the top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of practice, and posted the second fastest time of 20.194 seconds and 89.135 miles per hour.
Even though no one in the Cup Series field has competed in a Cup car on dirt before, 17 drivers who will be in the race have competed on dirt in a Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway between 2013-2019.
Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, and Stewart Friesen have all won at Eldora previously, and will all race in the Cup Series on Saturday. Friesen will be making his Cup debut.
The heat races and qualifying for both the Trucks and Cup Series races were canceled, and starting lineups will be determined by the same formula used for other races this season. NASCAR will attempt the full races on Sunday, with pre-race festivities for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race beginning at 3 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race On Dirt will begin at around 9 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com