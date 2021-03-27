NASCAR: Dirt racing in Bristol will have to wait, baby

"I think the dirt itself is interesting. The type of dirt they choose to lay down on Bristol is not a dirt that you see in the Midwest. It’s a sandy-dirt," said Cup Series driver Austin Dillon earlier this week. "When you really get into the dirt track racing world, you start talking about the type of dirt that you’re racing on and certain dirt puts on better races, and certain dirt goes through different transitions than the other.

"It’s not a dirt that I believe you’re going to see a cushion built. It doesn’t do that. This stuff kind of creates a fluff and it gets up there. You can gain grip because it might be wet up there for a while, but it’s not something that you can use as a curb to catch you, which is different. And I’m glad that it came from around here because I feel like I’ve ran on it a lot and know when it has grip and when it doesn’t.”

"The track can change so much,” said Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto. “You have to continuously adjust your driving and keep up with what other drivers are doing... We’ll have to figure it out on the fly.”

Ryan Blaney, who won last week's Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, posted the fastest lap in practice Friday at Bristol, with a time of 20.17 seconds and a speed of 89.233 miles per hour.